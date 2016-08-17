Top 10 Best Jogging Strollers

Strollers are a necessity for new parents, whether it is baby number one or an addition to a growing family. Typically strollers or prams have four small, hard wheels, which makes them pretty difficult to maneuver on anything but perfectly level ground. If you want to take a walk on a gravel path or uneven sidewalk, the ride is rough for both you and your baby. The four wheel design also has a large turn radius, making strollers hard to manage in tight or crowded spaces.

It can also be difficult for new parents to find time to exercise, since they cannot bring baby

along with them. Jogging strollers make this so much easier, and with their smooth handling and maneuvering they can be taken on any terrain easily. Whether you are looking for a stroller for fitness or everyday use, jogging strollers are an excellent choice. If you are a parent of twins or expecting baby number two, check out our list of the Top 20 Best Double Strollers for jogging strollers that can handle two little ones at once, whether you have two infants or kids of different ages.

Many of the jogging strollers listed below can be combined with your infant car seat for a travel system, so you can use them from newborn all the way into toddlerhood. If you are a friend or family member of a new parent or parent to be, jogging strollers also make great baby shower gifts!

1. Best Travel System: Graco Relay Click Connect Jogging Stroller

The Graco Relay is a nice, mid range price range jogging stroller. It is a Click Connect stroller, which means it easily connects with Graco infant car seats to form a travel system, with no need to purchase a separate adapter. this set comes with the car seat included. The maximum weight for the stroller is 70 lbs, so you can use this stroller for your baby’s entire childhood and never have to buy another one. All of the convenience accessories are included, such as a parent tray and child tray. This stroller has pneumatic tires and a locking front swivel wheel to handle jogging or walking speeds. There is also a premium suspension system for a smooth ride on any terrain, as well as reflective piping for added safety in low light conditions. This stroller has a one handed easy fold that allows you to put it away and set it up in seconds. I used this stroller with my infant and found it to be extremely easy to use with the Graco Click Connect infant car seat.

If you want a good quality jogger plus a car seat at a reasonable price, the Graco Relay is a nice choice.

Price: $319.99 with free shipping



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Comes with all convenience accessories included

Works with any Graco Click Connect infant car seat

Includes reflective piping for low light situation

Cons:

Weighs more than some other joggers

Does not stand on its own when folded

The canopy is not extra large

2. Best All-Terrain Jogger: Baby Jogger Summit X3

Baby Jogger is known for the the smooth ride and solid construction on their jogging strollers. The Summit X3 is their latest model jogging stroller, featuring air-filled tires and all wheel suspension for an extra smooth ride. The wheels are quick-release for storage, and are extra large at 12″ and 16″ so you can take them on any terrain. This stroller has a lockable swivel front wheel with lock control on the handlebar so you can easily switch between high and low speeds while on the go. This stroller also has a hand-operated drum brake, which is much faster acting and more effective than typical brakes, and gives you more control on rough terrain.

Additional features include one-handed folding, a comfortable reclining seat and a UV50 canopy to protect your little one from wind and sun.

The Summit X3 is also compatible with infant car seats using a car seat adapter (sold separately), so you can use this stroller from the day you bring baby home! You can also purchase accessories such as a child’s tray, parent’s console, or weather shield to make the ride more convenient for you and your baby.

Price: $349.99 depending on color, with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Easy and fast one step folding

Extra light weight and does not take up a lot of storage space

Suspension system makes for a very smooth ride

Cons:

Air filled tires can be punctured or go flat

Does not come with organization accessories

Storage basket underneath is relatively small

3. Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller

Here is another less expensive model from Baby Trend. It comes with all of the features you would expect in a nice jogging stroller including large air filed tires, parent tray with cup holders, front lockable swivel wheel, a reclining padded seat with five point harness, a child tray, and a large shade canopy. This stroller is made of light and durable stainless steel, so it will protect your child in any situation. It has large sized bicycle tires to effortlessly roll over any terrain, from paved roads and parking lots to city parks and dirt paths. This stroller can also convert into a travel system by locking your infant car seat into the child tray for a safe and secure ride for your little one. With an effortless one finger triggered fold, this stroller is also super easy to pack up and store away.

You cannot beat the price on this jogging stroller from Baby Trend! Any parent on a budget will love the quality construction and great features in the Expedition stroller.

Price: $102.99 with free shipping



Watch an assembly video here.

Pros:

Made of a super strong stainless steel frame

Includes parent and child tray

Less expensive than other models

Cons:

Heavier than many other models

Must be fully reclined to fold up

Seating area for child is relatively small

4. JOOVY Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller

Joovy offers a high end stroller that is not quite as expensive as some other models. This is a very stylish stroller, and it is the only one on the list that comes in flat color choices like the flat black pictured above. The seat is extra wide, giving your child great visibility, and there is also a multi reclining option on the seat if they fall asleep or want to lay back. The jogger comes with a parent organizer, tire pump for the air filled tires, and a running leash. The tires are 16 inches in the rear and 12.5 in the front, and the front wheel can either swivel for low speeds or lock for jogging and running. This is a very lightweight stroller at just over 25lbs. The frame is made of lightweight aluminium and has an easy to use fold which makes it compact for storage or travel.

One thing that makes this stroller unique is a straight-through axle that runs straighter than cheaper strollers, and a suspension system to guarantee a smooth ride even at high speeds. You can also purchase a car seat adapter to turn this into an infant stroller and travel system.

The JOOVY Zoom is a high end stroller at a reasonable price, and has one of the most eye-pleasing designs of any stroller on this list.

Price: $219.99 with free shipping



Watch a customer review video here.

Pros:

Very stylish and modern design

Weighs less than most other strollers at 25.7 lbs

You can purchase a car seat adapter to use with infants

Cons:

More expensive than many other joggers

Handle bar is not adjustable

Air filled tires may go flat or puncture

5. BOB Revolution SE Single Stroller

If you are looking for the top of the line in jogging strollers, Bob is the brand to choose. Bob strollers are pricier than others but they are extremely well made, durable and well designed for everyday use. Many reviewers mentioned that they have used their Bob stroller for years and through multiple children with hardly any wear and tear on the stroller. The Revolution SE stroller has a number of great features to look out for. The front wheel pivots for low speeds or locks for high speeds. There is also an adjustable suspension system with two position shock absorbers for a customizable ride depending on the terrain and your speed.

To keep your child comfy, there is a roomy seat with a five point harness, as well as an adjustable multiple position canopy. This BOB stroller is extra safe with a quick engage rear brake system that can be activated with one foot to park the stroller. The frame is easy to fold and light weight for easy transport. With a car seat adapter (sold separately) you can turn this stroller into a travel system that fits most infant car seat brands.

BOB strollers are known to be extremely well made, durable and long lasting. If you plan on using your jogging stroller daily, or through multiple children, BOB is a perfect choice.

Price: $578 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Extremely durable and well made with hig quality fabrics

Extra large seat for your growing child

Has a large weight capacity at 70 lbs

Cons:

More expensive than most other options

Car seat adapter and organization accessories are sold separately

Does not have one step folding, has two step folding

6. BOB 2016 Revolution PRO Stroller

Here is an even better stroller from Bob. The Revolution PRO has all of the features you would expect in a Bob stroller, as well as some notable upgrades. There is of course a swivel and lock front wheel, Bob’s patented suspension system with three inches of travel and two stages of weight support, inflatable tires, easy two step fold and a reclining seat. The upgraded features are a larger weight limit at 75lbs, an adjustable padded handle that has nine different positions for parents of different heights, and hand activated rear drum brakes for the best control while going fast or downhill. You can also purchase a car seat adapter to turn this stroller into a travel system.

If you are looking for the top of the line jogging stroller and don’t mind paying a bit extra for more safety and convenience features, the BOB Revolution is the stroller for you!

Price: $499.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Hand activated brakes for maximum control and safety

Has adjustable suspension system for all terrains

Adjustable handle bar height means more comfort for parents of any height

Cons:

Much more expensive than most other strollers

The storage basket underneath is small compared with other models

All accessories and car seat adapter are sold separately

7. Chicco Activ3 Jogging Stroller

The Chicco Activ3 stroller is a perfect solution for parents who want a jogging stroller but will also be using it for everyday use such as running errands or taking short walks. This stroller has the same classic stroller look as four-wheeled models, and does not look quite as sporty as some other jogging strollers. It is super easy to create a travel system with this stroller because it fits easily with any Chicco Key Fit or Key Fit 30 infant car seats. The fabrics on the Activ3 stroller are very stylish and made of a waterproof material that is durable and easy to clean. The stroller is constructed of lightweight aluminium and has an easy one touch fold for quick and hassle free transport.

One very unique feature of this stroller is that it does not use typical air filled tires. The tires are designed to never go flat, but offer the same smooth ride as air filled tires. There is also an adjustable suspension that can be adjusted with a tap of your foot as you transition between rough and smooth road conditions.

Chicco Activ3 strollers are on the lower end of the price scale, but they do not sacrifice any quality in their construction. For parents who do not want to deal with flat tires on their stroller, this is a good choice!

Price: $299.99 and free shipping



Watch a manufacturer’s product features video here.

Pros:

Lightweight aluminium frame with one touch folding

Tires are designed never to go flat

Adjustable suspension for a smooth ride

Cons:

Only fits Chicco brand infant car seats

Not as rugged as some other jogging strollers

Reviewers found the parent console to be flimsy

8. Chicco TRE Performance Jogging Stroller

Here is another nice Chicco stroller with a sporty and stylish design. The TRE stroller also accepts any Chicco Key fit or Key fit 30 infant car seats, so you can use this stroller from newborn to toddler. This stroller has pneumatic tires, with a 12 inch front wheel and 16 inch rear spoked wheels. The wheels are larger than you will find on most jogging strollers, and they make the ride even smoother so you can go faster. There is also a hand activated parking brake and deceleration brake, so with this stroller you have the utmost control whether you are walking, jogging or running. The handle also has an adjustable height for parents, and the stroller stands on its own when folded for easy set up and storage.

Chicco TRE is a nice mid range stroller that can be used either on its own or as a travel system. For great quality from a trusted brand, this stroller is an excellent choice.

Price: $299.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Easy one handed fold, stands on its own while folded

Lightweight aluminium frame

Connects with Chicco car seats for a travel system

Cons:

Relatively heavy at 28.5 lbs

Does not have an extra large sun canopy

Weight limit is less than other models at 50 lbs

9. Schwinn Turismo Swivel Single Jogger

If you are going to get a jogging stroller mainly for fitness, here is an excellent option from bicycle manufacturer Schwinn. Schwinn is a worldwide leader in fitness equipment, so this stroller is designed for anyone who wants to get a workout with safe and reliable equipment. This sporty stroller features three large 16 inch pneumatic bicycle wheels with rear dual shocks for maximum shock absorption and a super smooth ride. There is a dual trigger folding mechanism for optimal safety, as well as a bicycle hand brake for the best stopping power and deceleration for down hill runs. The stroller also has a canopy to provide shade and a rubberized anti slip handlebar grip. The stroller even comes with a small stereo for you to plug in your workout playlist.

The Schwinn Turismo stroller is a perfect fit for sporty parents who are looking to get a real workout with their jogging stroller.

Price: $219.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Has extra large bicycle wheels for maximum speed

Has a strong bicycle brake for safety

Designed to be sporty as well as very safe and comfortable for baby

Cons:

Does not hook up with infant car seats for a travel system

Stereo may be distracting or too loud and too close to the childs head

Some reviewers had issues with assembly and could not get the front wheel straight

10. Mountain Buggy Terrain Jogging Stroller

Last but not least, here is a premium jogging stroller from Mountain Buggy. The Terrain stroller has a sporty and lightweight design, and a three position swivel lock front wheel for ultimate control and performance on any terrain and at any speed. There is also a one handed squeeze brake so that you can control your speed on downhills or stop quickly as needed. The shock absorbing suspension provides a smooth ride for both mom and baby. This stroller is also newborn ready, with a reclining seat. Or, you can purchase the Mountain Buggy Carry Cot (sold separately). You can also adapt the stroller to fit most infant car seats.

All organization accessories are included with this stroller, such as a reversible liner, two bottle holders, bumper bar, and an extra 12 inch rear wheel set. The Terrain stroller has a simple one handed folding mechanism and it stands on its own when folded.

This stroller may be more expensive than others on the list, but it is truly high quality and will not wear out with the most strenuous use. If you want the best of the best, you have found it!

Price: $479.62 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Has a one handed control brake and a one handed folding mechanism

Liner is reversible and made of easy to clean waterproof fabric

There are three different options to use this stroller for newborns

Cons:

Car seat adapter is sold separately

Does not have many color options

More expensive than many other options

