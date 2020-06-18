11 Best Jogging Strollers: Which Is Right For You?

If you’re someone who likes to stay active, then you’ll love the idea of a jogging stroller that allows you to take your little one with you. Made for all types of terrains, these jogging strollers offer a smooth ride for your kid and tons of convenience for you. Twin parents should check out this post for the best double stroller options.
1. BOB Revolution SE Single StrollerPrice: $489.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely durable and well made with hig quality fabrics
- Extra large seat for your growing child
- Has a large weight capacity at 70 lbs
- More expensive than most other options
- Car seat adapter and organization accessories are sold separately
- Does not have one step folding, has two step folding
If you are looking for the top of the line in jogging strollers, Bob is the brand to choose from. Bob strollers are pricier than others but they are extremely well made, durable, and well designed for everyday use. Many reviewers mentioned that they have used their Bob stroller for years and through multiple children with hardly any wear and tear on the stroller. The Revolution SE stroller has a number of great features to look out for. The front-wheel pivots for low speeds or locks for high speeds. There is also an adjustable suspension system with two-position shock absorbers for a customizable ride depending on the terrain and your speed.
To keep your child comfy, there is a roomy seat with a five-point harness, as well as an adjustable multiple position canopy. This BOB stroller is extra safe with a quick engage rear brake system that can be activated with one foot to park the stroller. The frame is easy to fold and light weight for easy transport. With a car seat adapter (sold separately) you can turn this stroller into a travel system that fits most infant car seat brands.
BOB strollers are known to be extremely well made, durable and long-lasting. If you plan on using your jogging stroller daily, or through multiple children, BOB is a perfect choice
2. Bumbleride Speed Jogging StrollerPrice: $569.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One step fold
- Air filled tires for all terrain
- Huge canopy for extra shade
- Air filled tires might need to have air added sporadically
- Higher price point
- Not as many color options available
The Bumbleride Speed Jogging Stroller is unique in that it’s made from non-toxic, green, eco-friendly materials and is one of the best jogging strollers on the market. It has front and rear wheel suspension with air-filled tires and an included pump. It has an oversized canopy for the most shade and has a smooth ride on all-terrains. It has a lock mode for every day or can swivel on rough gravel or rock for a better ride. It has a one-step, compact fold that makes it easy to store or transport.
3. BOB 2016 Revolution PRO StrollerPrice: $409.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hand activated brakes for maximum control and safety
- Has adjustable suspension system for all terrains
- Adjustable handle bar height means more comfort for parents of any height
- Much more expensive than most other strollers
- The storage basket underneath is small compared with other models
- All accessories and car seat adapter are sold separately
Here is an even better stroller from Bob. The Revolution PRO has all of the features you would expect in a Bob stroller, as well as some notable upgrades. There is of course a swivel and lock front wheel, Bob’s patented suspension system with three inches of travel and two stages of weight support, inflatable tires, easy two-step fold and a reclining seat. The upgraded features are a larger weight limit at 75lbs, an adjustable padded handle that has nine different positions for parents of different heights, and hand-activated rear drum brakes for the best control while going fast or downhill. You can also purchase a car seat adapter to turn this stroller into a travel system.
If you are looking for the top of the line jogging stroller and don’t mind paying a bit extra for more safety and convenience features, the BOB Revolution is the stroller for you!
4. Mountain Buggy Terrain Jogging StrollerPrice: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a one handed control brake and a one handed folding mechanism
- Liner is reversible and made of easy to clean waterproof fabric
- There are three different options to use this stroller for newborns
- Car seat adapter is sold separately
- Does not have many color options
- More expensive than many other options
Here is a premium jogging stroller from Mountain Buggy. The Terrain stroller has a sporty and lightweight design, and a three position swivel lock front wheel for ultimate control and performance on any terrain and at any speed. There is also a one handed squeeze brake so that you can control your speed on downhills or stop quickly as needed. The shock absorbing suspension provides a smooth ride for both mom and baby. This stroller is also newborn ready, with a reclining seat. Or, you can purchase the Mountain Buggy Carry Cot (sold separately). You can also adapt the stroller to fit most infant car seats.
All organization accessories are included with this stroller, such as a reversible liner, two bottle holders, bumper bar, and an extra 12 inch rear wheel set. The Terrain stroller has a simple one handed folding mechanism and it stands on its own when folded.
This stroller may be more expensive than others on the list, but it is truly high quality and will not wear out with the most strenuous use. If you want the best of the best, you have found it!
5. Baby Jogger Summit X3Price: $429.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy and fast one step folding
- Extra light weight and does not take up a lot of storage space
- Suspension system makes for a very smooth ride
- Air filled tires can be punctured or go flat
- Does not come with organization accessories
- Storage basket underneath is relatively small
Baby Jogger is known for the the smooth ride and solid construction on their jogging strollers. The Summit X3 is their latest model jogging stroller, featuring air-filled tires and all wheel suspension for an extra smooth ride. The wheels are quick-release for storage, and are extra large at 12″ and 16″ so you can take them on any terrain. This stroller has a lockable swivel front wheel with lock control on the handlebar so you can easily switch between high and low speeds while on the go. This stroller also has a hand-operated drum brake, which is much faster acting and more effective than typical brakes, and gives you more control on rough terrain.
Additional features include one-handed folding, a comfortable reclining seat and a UV50 canopy to protect your little one from wind and sun.
The Summit X3 is also compatible with infant car seats using a car seat adapter (sold separately), so you can use this stroller from the day you bring baby home! You can also purchase accessories such as a child’s tray, parent’s console, or weather shield to make the ride more convenient for you and your baby.
6. Graco Relay Click Connect Jogging StrollerPrice: $427.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with all accessories included
- Works with any Graco Click Connect infant car seat
- Includes reflective piping for low light situation
- Weighs more than some other joggers
- Does not stand on its own when folded
- The canopy is not extra large
The Graco Relay is a nice, mid range price range jogging stroller. It is a Click Connect stroller, which means it easily connects with Graco infant car seats to form a travel system, with no need to purchase a separate adapter. this set comes with the car seat included. The maximum weight for the stroller is 70 lbs, so you can use this stroller for your baby’s entire childhood and never have to buy another one. All of the convenience accessories are included, such as a parent tray and child tray. This stroller has pneumatic tires and a locking front swivel wheel to handle jogging or walking speeds. There is also a premium suspension system for a smooth ride on any terrain, as well as reflective piping for added safety in low light conditions. This stroller has a one handed easy fold that allows you to put it away and set it up in seconds. I used this stroller with my infant and found it to be extremely easy to use with the Graco Click Connect infant car seat.
If you want a good quality jogger plus a car seat at a reasonable price, the Graco Relay is a nice choice.
7. BOB Gear Rambler Jogging StrollerPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Air filled tires for the best ride
- Sleek modern design
- Comfortable, spacious seat that reclines fully with one-touch
- Smaller back tires than some other models
- Slightly shorter seat might not be ideal for long children
- Accessories have to be purchased
The BOB Gear Rambler Jogging Stroller is super sleek and stylish, with a sporty look that active parents will love. The harness is easy to adjust as your child grows, and allows you to do so without re-threading. It’s a comfortable stroller for both children to ride and adults to drive. The seat is padded with a one-hand recline and the tires are air-filled for the best smooth ride. You can use a car seat adapter to use this with a car seat for infants.
-
Cons:
- Made of a super strong stainless steel frame
- Includes parent and child tray
- Less expensive than other models
- Heavier than many other models
- Must be fully reclined to fold up
- Seating area for child is relatively small
Here is another less expensive model from Baby Trend. It comes with all of the features you would expect in a nice jogging stroller including large air filed tires, parent tray with cup holders, front lockable swivel wheel, a reclining padded seat with five point harness, a child tray, and a large shade canopy. This stroller is made of light and durable stainless steel, so it will protect your child in any situation. It has large sized bicycle tires to effortlessly roll over any terrain, from paved roads and parking lots to city parks and dirt paths. This stroller can also convert into a travel system by locking your infant car seat into the child tray for a safe and secure ride for your little one. With an effortless one finger triggered fold, this stroller is also super easy to pack up and store away.
You cannot beat the price on this jogging stroller from Baby Trend! Any parent on a budget will love the quality construction and great features in the Expedition stroller.
9. JOOVY Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging StrollerPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very stylish and modern design
- Weighs less than most other strollers at 25.7 lbs
- You can purchase a car seat adapter to use with infants
- More expensive than many other joggers
- Handle bar is not adjustable
- Air filled tires may go flat or puncture
Joovy offers a high-end stroller that is not quite as expensive as some other models. This is a very stylish stroller, and it is the only one on the list that comes in flat color choices like the flat black pictured above. The seat is extra wide, giving your child great visibility, and there is also a multi reclining option on the seat if they fall asleep or want to lay back. The jogger comes with a parent organizer, tire pump for the air-filled tires, and a running leash. The tires are 16 inches in the rear and 12.5 in the front, and the front wheel can either swivel for low speeds or lock for jogging and running. This is a very lightweight stroller at just over 25lbs. The frame is made of lightweight aluminum and has an easy to use fold which makes it compact for storage or travel.
One thing that makes this stroller unique is a straight-through axle that runs straighter than cheaper strollers, and a suspension system to guarantee a smooth ride even at high speeds. You can also purchase a car seat adapter to turn this into an infant stroller and travel system.
The JOOVY Zoom is a high-end stroller at a reasonable price, and has one of the most eye-pleasing designs of any stroller on this list.
10. Chicco Activ3 Jogging StrollerPrice: $220.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight aluminium frame with one touch folding
- Tires are designed never to go flat
- Adjustable suspension for a smooth ride
- Only fits Chicco brand infant car seats
- Not as rugged as some other jogging strollers
- Reviewers found the parent console to be flimsy
The Chicco Activ3 stroller is a perfect solution for parents who want a jogging stroller but will also be using it for everyday use such as running errands or taking short walks. This stroller has the same classic stroller look as four-wheeled models and does not look quite as sporty as some other jogging strollers. It is super easy to create a travel system with this stroller because it fits easily with any Chicco Key Fit or Key Fit 30 infant car seats. The fabrics on the Activ3 stroller are very stylish and made of a waterproof material that is durable and easy to clean. The stroller is constructed of lightweight aluminum and has an easy one-touch fold for quick and hassle-free transport.
One very unique feature of this stroller is that it does not use typical air-filled tires. The tires are designed to never go flat, but offer the same smooth ride as air-filled tires. There is also an adjustable suspension that can be adjusted with a tap of your foot as you transition between rough and smooth road conditions.
Chicco Activ3 strollers are on the lower end of the price scale, but they do not sacrifice any quality in their construction. For parents who do not want to deal with flat tires on their stroller, this is a good choice!
11. Chicco TRE Performance Jogging StrollerPrice: $303.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy one handed fold, stands on its own while folded
- Lightweight aluminium frame
- Connects with Chicco car seats for a travel system
- Relatively heavy at 28.5 lbs
- Does not have an extra large sun canopy
- Weight limit is less than other models at 50 lbs
Here is another nice Chicco stroller with a sporty and stylish design. The Chicco TRE stroller also accepts any Chicco Key fit or Key fit 30 infant car seats, so you can use this stroller from newborn to toddler. This stroller has pneumatic tires, with a 12 inch front wheel and 16 inch rear spoked wheels. The wheels are larger than you will find on most jogging strollers, and they make the ride even smoother so you can go faster. There is also a hand activated parking brake and deceleration brake, so with this stroller you have the utmost control whether you are walking, jogging or running. The handle also has an adjustable height for parents, and the stroller stands on its own when folded for easy set up and storage.
Chicco TRE is a nice mid range stroller that can be used either on its own or as a travel system. For great quality from a trusted brand, this stroller is an excellent choice.
