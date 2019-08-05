What Channel Is Bachelor In Paradise on TV?

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 premieres Monday, August 5 at 8/7c on ABC. The show will air twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays at the same time, so fans have two nights of paradise to look forward to for the next six weeks.

The official ABC synopsis of the series reads, “Former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette cast members — both fan-favorites and characters who caused controversy — try to leave their wounded hearts behind as they take another shot at finding love. After traveling to a secluded paradise in Mexico, the cast members explore new relationships and see if summer flings will turn into something more — or if their hearts will be shattered yet again. The pursuit of a potential happily-ever-after is sure to include shocking twists, unexpected guests, unlikely pairings and other surprises.”

Fans will see plenty of familiar faces this time around, including several fan-favorites from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, such as John Paul Jones and Connor Saeli, as well as Colton Underwood’s final two contestants: Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams. The Bachelor’s season 23 “villain” Demi Burnett will also appear on the show and stir things up a bit. Check out the full list of former “Bachelor Nation” contestants appearing on BIP below:

Annaliese Puccini

Bibiana Julian

Blake Horstmann

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Cameron “Cam” Ayala

Chris Bukowski

Clay Harbor

Demi Burnett

Derek Peth

Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin

Adrianne “Jane” Averbukh

John Paul Jones

Katie Morton

Kevin Fortenberry

Kristina Schulman

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Onyeka Ehie

Sydney Lotuaco

Tayshia Adams

Wills Reid

Season 6 promises plenty of drama, romance and lots of tears, from nearly all of the contestants featured on the show. And when we say tears, we mean some serious sobbing breakdowns are in store for viewers, from basically everybody on the show. On top of dozens of tearful moments with the contestants, fans can also expect some serious scandals, specifically involving Blake Horstman, who appears to be involved with several of the ladies in paradise. The former Bachelorette contestant is at the center of several rumored love triangles throughout season 6.

This season of the show will also see the franchise’s first gay couple get together, which actually switches up the typical format for the rose ceremony. WARNING: MAJOR BIP SPOILER AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want one of the major love stories of the season ruined for you! Demi Burnett’s pre-BIP girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, will also be joining the show several episodes in. According to Reality Steve, the two lovely ladies start dating exclusively while on BIP, and production supported their relationship by giving Demi a rose to present to Kristian on a weekly basis.

Tune in Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC to catch the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise, which airs for the rest of the summer.

READ NEXT: How Many Episodes Does Bachelor In Paradise Air on TV This Week?

