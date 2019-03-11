Hannah Godwin & Colton Underwood: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Godwin is one of the remaining contestants on this season of The Bachelor trying to win the heart of Colton Underwood, a former NFL football player and this season’s bachelor.

Godwin was given the very first rose on The Bachelor, and snagged an overnight date with Underwood toward the end of the season. A self-described “Southern Belle,” Godwin competed in the Miss Alabama pageant against one of the other Bachelor contestants several years ago.

Just a heads up: the following article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the end of the 2019 season of The Bachelor. Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!

Here’s what you need to know about Godwin and Underwood:

1. Underwood Gave Godwin The Very First Rose This Season

Underwood pulled Godwin aside to give her the very first rose of the 23rd season, telling her she reminded him “a lot of home.” He said he was nervous, and could tell she was too, but was impressed with how she “owned her nervousness,” and said loved her energy.

He continued, “And while you were nervous, I was too. Still am, a little bit… you sort of owned the nervousness, you owned your imperfections and it was so nice and so refreshing to see and to hear. It’s just so easy and so much fun and it’s so enjoyable to be around you. Your energy instantly lifts me up.”

Godwin responded with, “This means seriously the world to me. This validates everything,” before they shared a passionate kiss.

2. She Competed Against Another Hannah For The Title of ‘Miss Alabama,’ Who Also Competed on The Bachelor

According to Cosmopolitan, Godwin competed against (and lost to) another Hannah for the title of Miss Alabama several years ago. Hannah B., the young lady Godwin lost the title to, was one of the contestants on The Bachelor vying for Underwood’s heart.

Godwin has competed in a few pageants in her day. Godwin won Miss Oak Mountain — which is the name of a state park nearby Pelham, Alabama, Bustle reports. From there, she competed in three Miss Alabama USA pageants. She placed third runner-up (fourth place) in the 2015 and 2016 competitions. She may not have won, but she was thrilled to be a part of the competitions, writing on Instagram that she felt honored to be part of such a “fun production.”

Just a warning: the following fact is a MAJOR BACHELOR SPOILER, so proceed at your own risk if you don’t want anything ruined for you.

3. She is NOT Chosen By Colton Underwood on The Bachelor

Despite the fact that Godwin makes it all the way to the end of the show and snagged an overnight date with Underwood, Reality Steve broke the news that she is not the woman Underwood chooses in the end.

According to Reality Steve, Underwood has an overnight date with Tayshia Adams, another finalist, followed by an overnight with Cassie Randolph. His date with Randolph apparently makes Underwood realize he is head-over-heels for the young woman, who leaves the show and heads back home because she didn’t feel she was ready to be engaged. Underwood decides to break things off with Godwin and Adams, leaves the show, and follows Randolph back to the states to try to work things out with her. Underwood even confessed he thought nonstop of Cassie during his dates with the other women, adding a bit of insult to injury to the remaining contestants.

So, unfortunately for the sweet, Alabama Southern Belle, Godwin does not find her one true love on the show, although with her talent, personality and sweet disposition, it shouldn’t be too hard for her to find “the one.”

4. Godwin Was Unhappy Watching The “Fence” Episode

On last week’s episode, fans finally got to see Underwood jump the fence after a brutal “breakup” with contestant Cassie Randolph. Since Godwin was one of the women spurned by Underwood when he ditched the remaining contestants to chase after Randolph, she obviously wasn’t too happy watching the fence episode.

Godwin responded to the jump on Instagram, writing “well since we’re on the topic of fences… I’d jump a fence to not watch that episode again.”

3. Fans Want Godwin to be The Next Bachelorette

Fans of Godwin are hopeful that the sweet, Southern lady will be the next Bachelorette following Underwood’s rejection. Godwin has primarily kept away from drama throughout the season, has a solid social media following, and has plenty of fans who are rooting for her to be handing out roses next season.

Godwin recently took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in a bathing suit. While many fans commented on just how great she looked, several couldn’t help but comment about The Bachelorette, with many expressing how hopeful they were that she might finally be able to find love if she is chosen.

Tune in to ABC on Monday nights, at 8/7c to watch the rest of the season of The Bachelor 2019.

