‘I Am Jazz’ Season 6 Premiere Date, Time & Schedule

I Am Jazz Season 6 premieres Tuesday, January 28 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on TLC. According to the network, Season 6 promises to be the “most emotional season yet,” so fans have plenty to look forward to during the new season.

For those who are new to the series, TLC’s description of the show reads, “Jazz Jennings is the typical [teenage] girl in all ways but one, Jazz was born a boy. Her supportive family accepted Jazz as a girl at a young age, but with her teenage years upon them, they’re in for a whole new set of challenges.”

Most of the original cast will be returning this season, including Jazz Jennings and her parents Greg and Jeanette, as well as Ari, Sander, and Griffen Jennings. Here’s what you need to know about the new season of I Am Jazz, including the title and synopsis of the first few episodes, details on the plot, and the schedule for the new season:

New Episodes Premiere Tuesday Nights at 9 p.m. EST & Season 6 Might be the Shortest Season Yet

New episodes of I Am Jazz will be released weekly on Tuesday nights following the premiere. There are very few details regarding new episodes of the show just yet; however, Heavy will update this post as soon as soon as more information is released. In the meantime, you can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below, courtesy of TLC:

EPISODE 6.1, I WILL SURVIVE: “Jazz goes to New York for a third surgery to correct defects caused by complications during her gender confirmation surgery. While there, Jazz attends the premiere of a film she starred in. The Jennings family celebrate the twins’ 21st birthday.” (airs January 28, 2020)

EPISODE 6.2, EX-FACTOR: “Jazz recovers from cosmetic revision surgery, but a month later, she faces another complication; Jeanette worries about Jazz choosing Pomona over Harvard; after breaking up with Ahmir, Jazz tries to make it work with Victoria, and Sander comes along too.” (airs February 4, 2020)

It’s unclear at this time just how many episodes will be released for Season 6; there were 12 episodes in Season 5, and eight episodes in Seasons 2-4 respectively, so TLC hasn’t really stuck to a consistent schedule each season so far. However, Radar Online reported back in October, 2019 that Season 6 is anticipated to be the “shortest season yet” due to the reality star’s mental health issues, so there might not be a full 12 episodes this time around. A source told the site that Season 6 will be four episodes shorter than the last, but that wouldn’t necessarily make it the shortest season yet, as Seasons 2-4 each had eight episodes. Either way, fans can expect new episodes of I Am Jazz for at least the next six-eight weeks, if not longer.

Jazz Deals With Boy Problems, School Pressures & Health Complications This Season

VideoVideo related to ‘i am jazz’ season 6 premiere date, time & schedule 2020-01-28T17:28:43-05:00

The promo above promises plenty of ups and downs for Jazz throughout the new season of the show, including some pressure from her parents on where to go to school, complications with her cosmetic revision surgery, and more. Jazz also attempts to throw together a “Drag Fundraiser” to help raise money for her friend Noelle’s surgery, so the reality star has a lot on her plate.

“Between graduating high school, putting this drag show together and preparing for college, I feel like there’s a fifty pound weight weighing on my shoulders,” Jazz says in a voiceover. Another clip sees Jazz break down sobbing while her mother can be heard saying, “I’ve never seen her unraveling to this extent, this is devastating.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Jazz has some dating issues to sort out this season as well; promos for the new season feature Jazz explaining that while she and ex-boyfriend Ahmir Steward are no longer together, she still leans on him for support while dealing with follow-up procedures to her bottom surgery.

Tune in Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of I Am Jazz on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: Jazz Jennings is Worried She Won’t Like Sex Because of her “Effed up Vagina”

