Are Jazz Jennings and Boyfriend Ahmir Steward Still Together?

Jazz Jennings boyfriend Ahmir Steward posted a somewhat cryptic message on Instagram last week regarding his and Jennings’ relationship. The message has fans of the show I Am Jazz wondering whether or not the two are still together.

Steward recently dealt with some family issues, with last week’s episode highlighting how his mother didn’t support his relationship with Jennings because she still considers Jennings a boy and believes Steward would be a “gay man” if he continued to date her.

“My mom is not actually as accepting as I originally thought she would be,” he tells her on Tuesday’s show. Jennings then asks him what his mother said about her. “She would say ‘he’ and ‘that’s a man’ because he was born a man,” Steward said to Jennings on last week’s episode, who clarified that his mother “misgendered” her. During his confessional to viewers, Steward added that “the most hurtful thing my mom said was that Jazz was still a man and that I would be gay for being in a relationship with Jazz.” He continued: “I lost it because I’m not gay. I’m not attracted to men and Jazz is a female so it just didn’t make sense to me.” Since Steward’s mother threatened to kick him out of the house, and Jazz was worried about him losing his family and his home for dating her, fans of the couple have been wondering weather or not the two are still together, or if Jennings might have broken it off to protect Steward from being thrown out of his Philadelphia home. View this post on Instagram It is Wednesday my dudes. UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUAAAAAH🕶❤️💙🕷 *just want to clarify one thing, me and Jazz, along with anybody else, appearing on the show does not mean we deserve any less privacy than the next person. We are still human (I know, it's hard to believe) whether we are on tv or not. A post shared by Ahmir Steward 🏳️‍🌈 (@ahmirsteward) on Mar 6, 2019 at 12:16pm PST Steward posted a message on Instagram last week, telling fans that despite the fact that Jennings is on a reality TV show, their relationship is still a private matter, and it would also be their own personal business if they broke up. So what’s going on between the two? Is the post about a possible breakup (which can be viewed below), a hint that the two did split up, or was Steward just emphasizing that he wanted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight?

His most recent post, which showed a picture of him and Jennings and talked about how Steward is an “eagle raised by chickens,” is also metaphorical and somewhat vague, especially in conjunction with a picture of him and Jennings together at the fountain. Is Steward saying he doesn’t care what anybody else might think, including his mother, if he continues to date Jennings, or is he just making a point that people need to step outside their comfort zone and be their own individual person, and to not let the influences and opinions of others affect how they see the world?

Although he has hinted that the couple may have split up, Steward has also posted a few pictures of himself and Jennings together over the last few weeks. The pictures could be innocent enough and might just show the two hanging out as friends, but the pictures are giving fans some hope that the two are still together.

However, Jennings herself hasn’t posted too much with Steward lately. The last picture she posted with the two of them was in early February, and although she had posted another picture of them after the Feb. 12 pic, she eventually deleted it.

Do you think the couple is still together? We can only hope that Steward and Jennings will answer this question, or further elaborate what’s going on between the two on tonight’s episode of I Am Jazz, which airs at 9/8c on TLC.

