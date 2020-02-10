‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Hometown Dates: Who Did Peter Pick?

The Bachelor is nearing audiences’ favorite part of the season, where Peter Weber decides which ladies he’ll pick for the coveted Hometown Dates portion of the show. There are currently six contestants still in the running for the 28-year-old pilot’s heart, but only four women will get the chance to introduce Peter to their family.

As reported by Reality Steve, the lucky ladies who will each bring home the man who may become her future fiancé are Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett, and Victoria Fuller. Peter will soon travel to Knoxville, Tennessee (Hannah Ann, 23), Des Moines, Iowa (Kelsey, 28), Auburn, Alabama (Madison, 23), and Virginia Beach, Virginia (Victoria F., 26)

While all the aforementioned contestants were early frontrunners, the most surprising name omitted from this group is Kelley Flanagan.

While dubbed the most “normal” suitress, the 27-year-old tax attorney from Chicago won fans over by never “turning it on” for cameras, and by not being afraid to call Peter out when he was acting like an immature man. Kelley didn’t blindly want to “win” Peter’s heart, she took the time to wonder if this was a man worth fighting for and if he fits into her life.

Unlike many of Peter’s women, Kelley is ready for marriage. And while she shared an early spark with Peter, they were not a perfect match.

Be Prepared For Victoria Fuller’s Hometown Date To Be Filled With Serious Drama

Aside from all the rumors swirling around Peter’s most controversial contestant, the more screen time Victoria F. receives, the harder it is to understand why Peter is keeping her around. Every time Peter tries to get her to open, she cries, gets mad, and somehow he ends up apologizing to her in the end.

Peter’s first 1-on-1 date with Victoria F. got weird at Chase Rice’s concert after she revealed the country singer to be her “ex-boyfriend,” when she brings Peter home to Virginia Beach, viewers can expect things to get even more dramatic, especially because Peter’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence shows up to warn him about Victoria F’s reputation.

Reality Steve warned viewers about Victoria F. before Season 24 of The Bachelor even started. The blogger wrote, “I wanted to finally report to you on everything I’ve heard on Victoria Fuller since before I had even announced she was a contestant on this season. I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest.”

Fuller seemed to respond to Reality Steve’s claims by blocking him on Instagram and sharing in a captioned post, “The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.”

Reality Steve also claimed that Bachelor Nation producers knew about Fuller’s controversial past and went out of their way to contact one of the women who claimed Fuller had slept with her husband. Reality Steve wrote, “In fact, production CONTACTED one of the women I spoke to wanting to know what I know. The fact that production is already searching behind the scenes and trying to find out info makes me think this is somehow going to play out on the show.”

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Kelsey Weier Is the Miss Iowa 2017 Winner