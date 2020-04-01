Jessica & Austin MAFS Update: Are They Still Together?

Jessica and Austin, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, are a fan-favorite couple this season, and probably one of the strongest couples we’ve ever seen on MAFS. Not only did these two hit off immediately at the wedding, they’ve had a relatively drama-free season so far, with very few arguments and almost nothing but love and laughter all season.

So what’s going on with Jessica and Austin these days? Did they stay together on Decision Day? Are they still together today? Here’s what we know. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! If you don’t want to know the fate of Jessica and Austin’s relationship, stop reading now!

Although we won’t know for certain where Jessica and Austin are today, we believe the couple is still together based on a picture of the two watching TV, which surfaced a few weeks into the new season, as well as a video of the two together in LA (both stars were wearing their wedding rings!). Keep reading for details:

A Photo Shows the Two Together, Cuddled on a Couch & They Were Spotted Together in Los Angeles

A photo of Jessica and Austin together recently surfaced on Instagram after the account @mafsfan shared a picture of the two curled up together on a couch. The picture, which can be viewed above, shows the pair watching a new episode of the show, indicating the picture was likely taken sometime after Season 10 aired in January.

Although the photo is far from proof that the two are still married today, it makes us optimistic to see them together, and hopeful that Jessica and Austin will stick it out on Decision Day and remain married.

@mafsfan also shared a recent photo and video of the two together at a restaurant called Tequila Jacks in Long Beach, California while Lifetime was filming the reunion special. According to the Instagrammer, both reality stars were wearing their wedding rings, so we believe the two are still together today. Check out a screenshot below, courtesy of @mafsfan.

Jessica Told Austin She Loves Him During a Recent Episode of MAFS

Jessica and Austin had a strong connection from the very beginning, and both stars love making each other laugh and enjoy spending time with one another. It’s obvious that these two are falling for each other pretty fast, and Jessica even told Austin that she loved him during a recent episode of the show. Although Austin wasn’t quite ready to say it back, the two both gushed about each other to the experts shortly before recommitting to their marriage.

“I just feel so protected with him,” Jessica told Dr. Coles, adding that she felt completely “safe” with her husband. Austin also added, “I can’t really express in words how well it’s been going…I didn’t expect it to go this well,” while noting that their sex life is great.

Both of the reality stars also admitted to “crushing hard” on the other earlier this season. “There have been a couple of times he’s done something…and I felt my heart skip a little bit,” Jessica confessed during a recent episode of the show. “I mean, I do have a crush on him, and I hope he feels the same way. I guess we’re going to have to see.” Austin on the other hand, told the producers “I am crushing pretty hard on my wife right now. To have someone feel like home, like a friend, right away? It’s made me so happy.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details