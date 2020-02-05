Married at First Sight Season 10 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

Married at First Sight Season 10 is already heating up, and we’re not even halfway through the new season. With plenty of drama, tears, fights and feuds, Season 10 promises to be one of the most intense, shocking seasons of the franchise yet.

New episodes of the experimental reality series airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime and features five couples as they navigate life with their new “stranger” spouses. The new couples include: Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael.

Read on to find out more about the Married at First Sight Season 10 cast and how to follow the couples on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. It’s worth noting that most of the cast’s social media pages are private at this time due to contractual obligations to Lifetime. However, they will likely go public after Season 10 wraps up. (Warning: some major MAFS spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up!):

Jessica & Austin

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are probably the top, fan-favorite stars of the season so far. These two had an immediate connection at the wedding, despite Austin not having brown hair and a beard, which Jessica had requested in a partner. However, both reality stars have had a relatively drama-free season so far and appear to be genuinely smitten with each other; they have the same silly, awkward sense of humor and are constantly making each other laugh, so we have a feeling these two will remain one of the stronger couples of Season 10.

Jessica has a private Facebook page, which you can find here.

Austin’s Instagram is @ahurd103 and you can find his Facebook page here.

Mindy & Zach

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice are one of the most tumultuous couples of the season so far. Zach, a fitness fanatic who puts a lot of stock in physical appearance, admitted to Mindy during their honeymoon that he didn’t find her attractive, which put a deep strain on their relationship. Promos promise even more drama in the near future for the reality stars after Mindy accuses Zach of having an emotional affair with one of her closest friends, so it looks like these two will have a bumpy ride for the rest of the season. You can check out that promo here.

Mindy’s Twitter account is @mindy_shiben and you can find her Facebook page here.

Zach’s Instagram is @thecasualathlete and his Twitter is @thejusticemodel. He also has Facebook, and his pages are all (unsurprisingly) public.

Katie & Derek

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman are another fan-favorite couple of the new season. Both stars were openly attracted to one another when they first met at the altar and appear to have a genuine connection, including many of the same interests and similar personalities. Although Katie had second thoughts shortly before the wedding after an ex reached out to her, we believe these two have a good shot at making things work in the end. However, promos of the new season promise a bit of a rocky road ahead, so fans can expect a bit more drama before the end.

Katie’s Instagram is @katieecon and her you can find her Facebook page here.

Derek’s Instagram is @drockingsherm and his Twitter is @DrockingSherm. He also has Facebook.

Meka & Michael

Meka Jones and Michael Watson are probably the second rockiest couple on the season so far, next to Mindy and Zach. These two just haven’t been able to get on the same page with their marriage, and both reality stars can’t seem to shake the awkwardness of marrying a complete stranger. It’s clear that both stars are uncomfortable around one another, and they even spent most of their honeymoon sleeping in separate rooms. It looks like these two are going to have a bumpy road to their “happily ever after” if they can’t find some common ground before Decision Day.

Meka’s Instagram is @_solobliss and you can find her Facebook page here.

Michael’s Instagram is @mike2130. He has a relatively low-key social media presence.

Taylor & Brandon

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reed have one of the most confusing relationships of the season so far. Although it’s clear both reality stars are attracted to one another and want to make their marriage work, each episode reveals new obstacles for the two, and it’s becoming increasingly clearer that Taylor and Brandon have some serious underlying issues in their relationship. Between Brandon’s morning temper and aggressiveness with the camera crew, and Taylor’s frequent social media updates, these two have a lot of work cut out for them if they are going to be able to make things last in the end.

We are having a hard time tracking down Taylor’s social media pages at this time. Brandon mentions on the show that Taylor has a large social media following, so she likely has a page somewhere (unless she deactivated it following the Season 10 premiere). We will update this page as soon as we uncover her Instagram, Twitter and/or Facebook pages.

The same goes for Brandon, although he might not be active on any social media sites, based on his reaction to Taylor’s social media usage. We will update this post if we find anything.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

