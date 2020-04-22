Katie’s Ex-Boyfriend on Married at First Sight: Did She Have an Affair?

Derek Sherman accuses his wife Katie Conrad of having an affair with her ex-boyfriend during tonight’s Season 10 reunion episode of Married at First Sight, according to a promo for tonight’s episode. In the clip, which aired following last week’s finale, Derek tells reunion host Kevin Frazier, “Katie confesses to me how she had an affair.”

We’ve got all the details on Derek’s accusation below, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of the tonight’s episode!

Katie’s ex-boyfriend has already played a significant role in Katie and Derek’s relationship, considering the reality star admitted to still having feelings for her ex during an emotional meeting with the experts. Now, Derek is accusing Katie of sleeping with her ex while the two were still married, including once right after they returned from their honeymoon. Keep reading for details.

Katie Admitted During an Earlier Episode of the Show That She Was Still Attracted to Her Ex

Katie admitted to Derek and the experts earlier in the season that she still had feelings for her ex. Fans might remember that Katie’s ex texted her shortly before the wedding, told he loved her and asked her not to marry Derek. Although she was confused and almost got cold feet, Katie still married Derek in the end, but she confessed that she was still attracted to her ex in the clip above.

When Pastor Cal asks Katie if it would be a problem if her ex came back into her life, she responds, “It’s hard to say.” The pastor asks her if she is still attracted to him, and she says yes, but that she’s “emotionally cut ties” with him.

“It’s hard, and it’s a conscious decision I have to make every day,” she tells Derek and Pastor Cal, who responds, “So you have not [cut ties].” Katie begins to cry and says it’s hard to talk about her ex. “It hurt when that happened. It hurt being told by somebody who I had been waiting for months and months to feel what I felt, to tell me that they did feel that.”

She continues, “I’m glad I made the decision to not be with him, because I don’t want to be with somebody who would do that to me. But at the same time it’s like yeah, it still hurts. I didn’t really have a lot of time to process the healing, so I still kind of am.” Katie also agrees that her feelings toward her ex were hindering her from developing deeper feelings for her husband, so Derek was already concerned about Katie’s feelings for her ex long before he accused her of cheating on him.

Derek Reveals That Katie Had an Affair With Her Ex While They Were Still Married

During tonight’s reunion episode, Derek reveals that Katie admitted to having an affair with her ex. He explains that the two had already separated, but were still living together when she hooked up with him, about a week before the reunion was filmed.

Katie claims the connection with her ex was purely physical, something she says she and Derek didn’t have anymore. Derek jumps in and says he tried to be intimate with her and she constantly rejected him, which is why they stopped sleeping in the same bedroom. She counter-argues that she didn’t want to be with him because they “had no connection” and she didn’t want to “keep pretending like there was something there when there wasn’t.”

When Frazier asks her to elaborate, she says, “See, I’ve been in love before and I know what it’s like to build up to it, and this was not it. I felt like the more I got to know him, the more I was moving away from growing in love with him.” The host then asks Derek if he thinks that was the first time Katie had relations with her ex, and he claims she hooked up with him once before, directly after they returned from their honeymoon.

“My greatest fear throughout all of this was that she would have an affair with her ex while we were together, and then I find out just several days ago, that literally the day after the honeymoon she slept with him,” Derek tells Frazier.

Katie tells him “that’s not true,” and he says he heard it from “five different people,” including cast members and other mutual friends. Katie denies she had an affair after the honeymoon and says that whatever the other cast members said was taken out of context, but she doesn’t elaborate much further. Heavy will add a clip of the accusation as soon as one becomes available.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

