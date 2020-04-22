Married at First Sight Season 10 Reunion Live Stream: Watch Online

The Married at First Sight Season 10 reunion airs Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The description of the reunion reads, “Five months after Decision Day, the five Washington D.C. couples who got married at first sight reunite to look back on the good times and the hard times, discuss the ups and downs of their marriages, and answer the biggest question of all – are they still married?”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Reunion Promises Plenty of Drama, Tears & Scandals

The Season 10 reunion promises as much drama as the season has already featured, based on the promo from last week’s Decision Day episode. Not only does Derek accuse Katie of having an affair, the promo teased a blossoming relationship between two of the cast members who already called it quits with their respective partners.

For those who need a recap, two couples asked for a divorce during last week’s Decision Day episode – Meka and Michael and Taylor and Brandon – while two couples decided to stay together and see what the future holds – Jessica and Austin and Katie and Derek. Mindy and Zach had already split up a few weeks before Decision Day, but the two still reunited to discuss their overall experience with the experts.

Although Katie and Derek decided to remain together on Decision Day, it looks like there is some trouble in paradise during tonight’s reunion, considering Derek accuses his wife of sleeping with another man. On top of that, host Kevin Frazier brings one of Mindy’s friends on stage to discuss Zach’s emotional affair and odd relationship with Lindsay, another one of Mindy’s friends, so fans have plenty to look forward to during tonight’s Season 10 reunion.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

