90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 6 airs Monday, July 6 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 6, titled ”Don’t Grumpy Stop,” reads, “Deavan is upset by Jihoon’s lack of preparation. Tim packs up his house, hoping this move will save his relationship. Ari arrives in Ethiopia and is shocked over her new apartment. Jenny puts pressure on Sumit.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Let's see those divorce papers!👀📃 Tune in to #90DayFiance: The Other Way, Mondays at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/PvhPEigeLl — TLC Network (@TLC) July 2, 2020

Tonight’s episode promises some serious drama between Deavan and Jihoon after she and her mother finally arrive in South Korea and see the state of the apartment that Deavan rented (although it’s apparently Jihoon’s fault that the apartment isn’t in great shape?!). Meanwhile, Tim explains how Melyza caught him cheating, Jenny once again asks Sumit for the divorce papers, and Ariela is not impressed by the apartment that Biniyam found for them, although the two are happy to be reunited in Ethiopia.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Tim Explains How Melyza Caught Him Cheating & His Mother Questions His Move to Colombia

How Melyza Caught Tim Cheating | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayTim reveals how Melyza discovered he was cheating on her. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-07-06T15:15:10Z

In the clip above, Tim’s mother stops by to help her son continue packing for his big move to Colombia. She tells her son that she’s excited for him, but also nervous about how things will end up when he leaves the country.

Tim then tells the cameras how Melyza caught him cheating, explaining, “Last year Melyza had an opportunity to come for six months on her tourist visa, and the plan was to take that opportunity to buy a ring, propose, and get engaged finally. Then a month before she came, I cheated on her.”

The scene cuts back over to Tim and his mother, who tells her son “It’s hard being together. You know, the first couple years are great and then reality sets in and you have to work through all that stuff.” Tim agrees and responds, “I think every couple has their struggles but I think the struggles we were having are maybe more directly attributed to some things I personally needed to work on.”

His mother then adds, “Everybody always has things they need to work on,” and Tim replies, “Yeah but not everybody cheats.” He explains during a confessional that Melyza found out he had cheated on her by going through his social media accounts.

“When she came to visit, Melyza had her suspicions,” he tells the producers. “She had discovered by my social media that something was up, so that’s what prompted her to kind of start digging. And she eventually confronted me about it. After that, we started arguing all the time.”

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Ariela & Biniyam Are Finally Reunited in Ethiopia & Bini is ‘So Happy’

Reunited and it feels so good.🎶🎶 See Ariela and Biniyam's journey continue on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TONIGHT at 9/8c, pic.twitter.com/ANtKTsi6cR — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Ariela and her mother finally land in Ethiopia, where she is reunited with Biniyam. In the clip above, the two American women talk about how long their trip was (24 hours!) and how excited they are to see Biniyam, despite how tiring the flight was. However, Ariela is also nervous about reconnecting with Bini once again, considering they’ve been apart for so long.

“I’m feeling a lot of mixed emotions,” Ari explains during a confessional. “Bini and I are starting all over and I’m having the baby in less than three months so there’s really not a lot of time to get to know each other again. I’m not really sure how to handle it.”

As Ari and her mother walk out of the airport, Bini waits with roses, and the two share a sweet embrace. Bini expresses how excited he is to see Ari and her mother arrive, telling the cameras, “When I see Ari pushing her cart with her pregnant belly, I felt so happy. I’m so happy. She is here for me because she loves me.”

Sadly, their happy reunion doesn’t last. After Bini and Ari drop her mother off at a hotel, he brings her to their new apartment, and she is less than pleased. She says the bathroom looks like it came from the Saw movies and she tells him she “hates” the place, which breaks Bini’s heart.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details