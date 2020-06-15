Deavan & Jihoon Update on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2

Deavan and Jihoon, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are back for Season 2 to give fans an update on their lives today. Although the reality couple appears to still be together and raising their son (and Deavan’s daughter) in South Korea, they are facing a plethora of new problems in their relationship this season.

Deavan was a 22-year-old single mom when she met Jihoon, 29, on a dating app. Jihoon flew to the U.S. to meet Deavan in person, and she ended up getting pregnant the first night they were together. During Season 1 of The Other Way, Deavan moved to South Korea to be with Jihoon, but the couple ran into a host of obstacles along the way, including Jihoon’s inability to find employment and support their family – issues which the two are still facing this season.

Here’s what you need to know about Deavan and Jihoon and what they are up to today ahead of their Season 2 debut:

Deavan Frequently Posts Photos of Her Modeling Gigs & Her Children on Instagram

Deavan is still modeling today, and frequently posts pictures of her modeling gigs and boudoir shoots on her Instagram page. However, the reality star shared a risqué photo of herself in a white bra and panties on June 12 while informing her fans that she would no longer be posting lingerie pictures on her regular Instagram page due to the younger viewers who follower her.

“I will no longer be posting my boudoir and lingerie shoots on Instagram this will be the last photo posted. Due to my younger audience I’m going to keep these photo shoots on my onlyfans account,” the reality star captioned the photo above.

It appears she is still in South Korea with Jihoon and her children, although she rarely posts pictures with her Korean husband on social media. She occasionally posts throwback photos of the two together, but she primarily uploads her modeling pictures, snapshots of her children and promotions for the new season of 90 Day.

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Jihoon & Deavan Were Married During Season 1 of The Other Way

Meanwhile, Jihoon has only four photos on his Instagram page, so it’s unclear exactly what the reality star has been up to in recent months. Aside from a few selfies, Jihoon posted a picture of his son Taeyang sleeping on his chest (above), as well as a video of a motorbike in the rain.

Deavan and Jihoon eloped during the first season of The Other Way; the couple later had traditional Korean wedding, known as a “Paebaek,” which featured Jihoon’s family and loved ones in attendance. Afterward, they had a traditional American wedding so Deavan’s family could also attend, according to In Touch Weekly. The two have been raising their children in South Korea for the last year, although Deavan occasionally comes back to the U.S. to visit relatives and friends.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Cast Spoilers & Couples

