90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

The Other Way Season 2 features four new couples and two former, fan-favorite pairs from the first season: Deavan and Jihoon and Jenny and Sumit are back again to give fans an update on their lives today, while Brittany and Yazan, Kenneth and Armando, Ariela and Biniyam and Tim and Melyza were all introduced to viewers over the first few episodes.

Deavan Clegg & Jihoon Lee

Deavan and Jihoon were featured on the first season of The Other Way, so fans should already be familiar with their love story. The two connected through a dating app and quickly hit it off, so Jihoon flew to Utah to visit Deavan in person. Deavan ended up getting pregnant the first night they were together, and they welcomed their son Taeyang Scuti Lee in 2019. This season, Deavan is flying back to South Korea with her two children to be with Jihoon, although she is concerned that Jihoon won’t be able to support their family.

Jenny Slatten & Sumit

Jenny and Sumit were also featured on Season 1 of the show, and are returning once again to continue sharing their story with fans. The stars were in an online relationship for seven years before Jenny finally flew to India to meet Sumit in person. Despite Sumit’s numerous deceptions in their relationship (including lying about being in an arranged marriage), Jenny remains smitten with Sumit and is flying back to India under the condition that he divorces his other wife, marries Jenny, and stops lying to her. They are also still attempting to win over Sumit’s family, who don’t support their relationship.

Brittany Banks & Yazan Abo Horira

Brittany and Yazan first met through Yazan’s sister, who lived upstairs from Brittany’s family and was video-chatting with her brother when Brittany stopped by. The two started talking and quickly fell in love, despite their significant religious differences; Yazan is a devout Muslim and wants Brittany to convert to Islam so they can marry when she arrives in his country. However, Brittany has no interest in converting, and the two are facing plenty of obstacles concerning their opposing lifestyles this season.

Ariela Danielle & Biniyam Shibre

Ariela and Biniyam first connected when Ari was taking a trip around the world. The two had an immediate connection, so Ari decided to stay in Ethiopia for a few months to see where things went with her new beau. By the time she returned to the U.S. Ari realized she was pregnant with Biniyam’s child, so she decided to relocate to Ethiopia to have their baby. Unfortunately Ari, who comes from a very affluent family, has a hard time adjusting to the living conditions in Biniyam’s country and is worried about giving birth in Ethiopia.

Kenneth Niedermeier & Armando Rubio

After meeting through a gay fathers support group, Kenneth and Armando sparked up an unexpected romance, despite their 26-year age difference. Now Kenneth is uprooting his life in Florida and moving to Mexico to be with Armando and his young daughter. However, Armando’s family still hasn’t accepted his sexuality, and Armando has yet to tell them about Kenneth, so the reality stars are facing several obstacles in their relationship this season.

Tim & Melyza

Tim and Melyza first connected when she was working as a temporary au pair in the U.S. The two hit it off quickly and attempted a long distance relationship due to their strong connection; however, Tim did something to lose Melyza’s trust during their time apart, so instead of having Melyza move to Texas, Tim decided to move to Colombia where he hopes to regain Melyza’s trust and win over her skeptical mother.

