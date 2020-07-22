Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 2 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 2 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles – as well as two-hour long episodes, which air every Wednesday night following MAFS: Unfiltered.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “I’ve Never Met My Fiance,” reads, “Excitement is in the air and emotions run high as the wedding day begins for eight hopeful singles. Nerves really start to settle in for one bride as she discovers her groom’s identity before she walks down the aisle. Will she still decide to take this leap of faith? Or will she let her cold feet get the best of her?”

Warning: this article will explore some spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the Lifetime promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 2 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Amani & Woody Get Married at First Sight & Are Happier Than Ever

Amani and Woody tie the knot during tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight and despite Woody’s friends’ beliefs that he isn’t ready to be married, the two appear happier than ever. Based off the promo above, Woody and Amani have some serious chemistry and are genuinely excited to see what the future holds.

Amani can be seen dancing during a confessional while singing “I’m married, I’m married,” and Woody pops a bottle of champagne and asks if he can call his wife “sweets.” The two discuss their interests, hobbies and jobs, and Woody shamelessly flirts with his new wife.

“I’m a whole wife. I have a whole husband,” Amani tells the producers. “And he looks cute!” she adds while giggling. “I can’t believe I actually got married.” Meanwhile, Woody adds, “I just got married, found my wife. Her name is Amani, she’s beautiful, I’m excited about her. It’s just like, really working out, honestly I’m excited right now. Black love! I don’t even know what else to say. I can’t keep still right now, I want to do flips.”

As the reality stars discuss their jobs, they realize that they’ve got a lot in common and that they both love working with kids. “This is already hitting off,” Woody tells Amani as they make plans to coordinate their work with high school students. They then discuss their future and whether or not they want children and Woody tells his bride that she’s “making him happy already,” so it looks like the experts matched these two perfectly.

One Couples Realizes They Already Know Each Other

There are no other clips for tonight’s episode of MAFS at this time, but a Season 11 promo hinted that one of the couples already knew each other before they met at the altar. In the clip above, Amelia walks down the aisle, spots her husband, and whispers to her mother, “Oh my God, I met him before!” while Bennett exclaims the same thing in another clip, so this season will be interesting, to say the least.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

