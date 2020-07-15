Amani & Woody on Married at First Sight Season 11: Meet the Couple

Amani and Woody, stars of the upcoming new season of Married at First Sight, are one of five new couples starring on Season 11. The new season premieres Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime and will feature Amani and Woody’s journey after they meet at the altar and get married at first sight.

Amani, 29, was raised in Chicago before she moved to New Orleans for college; the reality star works in the non-profit sector and is incredibly passionate about her work. Woody, 30, was born and raised in New Orleans, love fashion, and is considered the “life of the party.” He loves working with kids and is very outgoing and athletic.

Here’s what we know about Amani and Woody ahead of their Season 11 debut on MAFS:

Amani ‘Loves the Idea of Love,’ Enjoys Dancing & Hopes to Find Someone to Share Her Life With

Married at First Sight | July 15th at 8/7c | LifetimeWatch all new episodes of Married at First Sight, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and stay up to date on all of your favorite Lifetime shows at https://mylifetime.com/schedule. Lifetime’s highest-rated franchise returns for a super-sized serving of high stakes, love and drama. 5 new couples and 2 hours to keep the real-life romance, emotional stakes and roller coaster action red hot across the extended time. With the help of our renowned experts, we will welcome ten brave souls from New Orleans, yearning for lasting love, commitment and marriage to our provocative social experiment: meeting their new spouse at the altar to get married at first sight. Married at First Sight season 11 premieres Wednesday July 15th at 8/7c. #MarriedAtFirstSight Subscribe for more from Married at First Sight and other great Lifetime shows: https://mylt.tv/subscribe Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: https://mylt.tv/MAFS Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-07-01T13:00:17Z

Amani loves her job working as a program coordinator for non-profit organizations and hopes to open her own non-profit working with youth in New Orleans. Considered “Ms. Cool, Calm and Collected,” Amani believes she has a natural, nurturing spirit which stems from years of helping raise her siblings while her mother worked. Amani “loves the idea of love” and enjoys dancing.

According to her Lifetime bio, Amani is “serious about finding a life partner to share career ambitions with, explore the world, and ultimately start a family.” She’s struggled with dating in the past and hasn’t found a serious partner who has the same goals and dreams that she does, so she hopes that the MAFS experts will help her find the perfect man to share her life with.

Woody’s Friends Don’t Believe He is Ready to Settle Down & Be Married

Woody is athletic, loves children and fashion, and is very close to his mother, who taught him the value of love, kindness and compassion. His father was in prison while he grew up, so the bond he has with his mother is very important to him. Woody knows what he has to offer in a relationship and he has faith that the MAFS experts will match him with his soulmate.

However, despite Woody’s desire to settle down and find a wife, his friends are worried that he’s not as committed to the process as he claims. In a promo for the new season, his friends remind him that he’ll not just be meeting his future wife at the altar, he’ll be marrying her too, which means he will no longer have the same freedoms he had a single man.

The reality star will be featured alongside his best friend Miles, who was also chosen to be matched on the show this season. Although Woody is convinced he is ready to meet the woman of his dreams, there may be some issues on the horizon if he changes his mind halfway through the experiment, so fans can expect some drama down the road.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 11 New Couples & Cast Spoilers