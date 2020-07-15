Karen & Miles on Married at First Sight Season 11: Meet the Couple

Karen and Miles, stars of the upcoming new season of Married at First Sight, are one of five new couples featured on Season 11. The new season premieres Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime and will follow Karen and Miles’ love story after the reality stars first meet at the altar.

Karen, 30, grew up in Baton Rouge and has been working as a consultant in in the field of human resources ever since she relocated to New Orleans. Miles, 26, was born in South Carolina, is passionate about education, and loves working with children. Both stars are ready to find a partner to grow old with and hope the MAFS experts will find the perfect match.

Here’s what we know about Karen and Miles ahead of their Season 11 debut on MAFS:

Karen is Looking to Settle Down Again After a Disastrous Previous Relationship, While Miles is Considered ‘Mr. Young & Ready’

Karen has been single for several years and is finally ready to settle down and find a husband to share her life with. She is considered “Ms. Reservations” by the experts and was in a long term relationship with her ex, who she sadly found out had a child with another woman while they were dating. Karen admits that she put up some walls following that disastrous relationship, but she’s ready to finally find “the right man who has been eluding her all this time,” according to her Lifetime bio.

Miles’ parents divorced when he was just 9-years-old, and he says he has always wanted to see what “love really looks like.” Considered “Mr. Young and Ready” on the show, Miles is looking for a life partner but hasn’t had any luck with women previously, so he turned to the MAFS experts for help finding the right match. He enjoys being silly and having fun, and hopes to find a best friend as well as a wife – someone who will take their relationship seriously and love him with as much love as he has to give in return.

Warning: the following information contains spoilers for the Season 11 premiere of Married at First Sight, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you.

Karen Found Out Miles’ Name Before They Were Married & Was Worried That He Wasn’t the Right Match

Unfortunately, Karen and Miles run into some issues right off the bat after Karen finds out Miles’ name the night before their wedding. During the Season 11 premiere, Karen confronts a producer after someone texts her the name of her soon-to-be husband. She tells the producer that she looked him up on social media and she wasn’t sure she could go through with the wedding after realizing he was “too emotional.”

The description of Episode 1, titled “The Story Begins,” reveals that Karen gets “cold feet” after she finds out who she is about to marry. The description reads, “Nerves are high as our ten singles prepare to marry a complete stranger. One groom’s motives are put to the test when the bachelor party takes a wild turn, and cold feet turn to ice when one bride discovers her husband’s identity the night before the wedding day.”

Although the description claims she gets cold feet, there are promo pictures of the two together from their wedding (above), so it’s obvious that Karen goes through with the experiment either way. However, we expect some serious drama between these two this season, considering she wasn’t interested in her husband the moment she found out his real identity.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

