Jax Taylor Posts Tribute to His ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Bromance

Jax Taylor posted a tribute to his close friend Randall Emmett on Instagram. The Vanderpump Rules veteran gave a massive shoutout to the Oscar-nominated film director just a few weeks before they will both welcome April babies with their longtime loves.

Taylor, 41, shared an Instagram photo of him and Emmett hanging out what appeared to be the outdoor set of Emmett’s latest film. He then captioned the pic with a lengthy post directed at his “bromance.”

Taylor started out by saying that friendships come and go, but that he has been lucky enough to have a lot of great men in his life that he can call “brothers.”

“This man is one of them,” he wrote of Emmett. “We have one of those friendships that are just easy, our wives tell us every day how similar we are and I couldn’t agree more.”

“I look up to you constantly, we call each other just about every day to vent about things and talk about our future, we don’t judge each other, we don’t argue, (which is weird because we are both extremely hard-headed),” Taylor wrote of Emmett.

The former SUR bartender added that his friend, who already has two daughters with his ex-wife, is one of the best dads he knows.

“You have taught me so much in the past 5 years about life and recently about becoming a father,” Taylor wrote. “ You are one of the best fathers I have ever met …I am half the father you are I will be forever grateful.”

Taylor added that Emmett has taught him to be “selfless” and he described him as “the most generous person” he has ever met.

“I cherish our friendship every day and look forward to us growing old together. Love you man,” Taylor added.

Emmett replied to the post with a sweet response.

“I’m moved by your words my friend!” he wrote. “You’re going to be an amazing father and I cannot wait to watch you raise your son. You’re going to be an amazing father. Thank you for your friendship.”

In another comment, Taylor revealed that Emmett calls him 20 times a day.

“Y’all are so cute lol,” added Taylor’s wife, wife Brittany Cartwright.

Jax Taylor Gave Randall Emmett a Special Gift for Christmas

Last month, Taylor presented his pal with a late Christmas present during a double date with Emmett and his fiancée Lala Kent. As the foursome headed to the famed Mr. Chow for dinner, Taylor gave Emmett a huge framed photo of the filmmaker playing pickleball, according to The Daily Mail.

Emmett, 49, is an avid pickleball player and recently introduced Taylor to the paddle sport.

On the back of the framed piece it was written, “Merry Christmas Randall Love Jax.” The outlet noted that Emmett seemed thrilled by the personalized present.

Taylor picked out the perfect gift for his pal. Emmett loves pickleball so much so that he built a court in his backyard, per Bravo.com.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Have Spent A Lot of Time With Their Best Friend Couple Randall Emmett & Lala Kent

Taylor tagged his latest photo with Emmett at Montecito, California. He later shared photos of the luxurious Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel that he stayed at with his wife, while Cartwright also shared pics from the “babymoon” as she posed with Emmett’s fiancée Lala, making it clear the four went on a trip together.

Kent previously told Us Weekly that Jax and Brittany are her “favorite couple.”

“Jax was just with Randall and myself in Coachella,” she said “But I just adore them as a couple. The four of us travel together and Randall and Jax have this cute little ‘bromance.’ They talk more than I talk to Brittany.”

Kent and Cartwright are close, however. They recently got in-home 4D ultrasounds together, with Cartwright noting that their kids will also be BFFs. Cartwright is due with a boy in April, while Kent will welcome a baby girl with Emmett.

Taylor’s close friendship with Emmett and Kent comes amid an extended estrangement from his best man and former best friend, Tom Sandoval. The two had a falling out during the planning of Taylor and Cartwright’s 2019 wedding.

“I haven’t spoken to [Tom and Ariana] in a year,” Taylor recently said of Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, according to Reality Blurb.

