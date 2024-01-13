Lala Kent Sparks Speculation of Feud with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum

On January 8, 2024, Lala Kent hinted that a feud might be brewing between her and “Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute, surprising fans.

During her Amazon Live, Kent was asked a question by a fan about whether she tunes in to her former co-star’s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters with Kristen Doute.” The outspoken VPR star replied to the question, “I don’t know who that is so no.”

Later in the Amazon Live stream, she was asked whether she’d appear on Doute’s podcast as a guest star and she replied, “No. Does she still have a podcast? I don’t know.” Doute has hosted other VPR stars on her podcast such as Scheana Shay and former cast member Brittany Cartwright.

Although Kent didn’t reveal if the two women were feuding, she did share that she and Katie Maloney had a rocky time filming the upcoming 11th season. “To say the least… Katie and I had a lot of drama,” Kent shared. “It was not a great season for the two of us as friends… but we’re in a good place and you’ll see.”

Kristen Doute Spoke About Lala Kent’s Controversial Comments in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Trailer

Doute recently spoke about Kent on her podcast when she unpacked the trailer for VPR season 11. In one segment, Doute spoke about the part in the trailer in which Kent seemed to question Ariana Madix‘s success after Scandoval. “I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!” Kent exclaimed in the trailer.

Doute acknowledged on her podcast that Kent said the comment had been taken out of context for the trailer but said she felt Kent did mean it in the moment. However, Doute went on to add that she thought a lot of people had similar opinions to Kent. “She and Stassi [Schroeder] said it publicly that when they were cheated on they were treated badly and didn’t get all the opportunities that Ariana was given,” Doute said.

In fact, Doute added that she also didn’t get those benefits after she was cheated on during “Vanderpump Rules” but that the times are different now and the show has changed as well. “Go ahead and be jealous, pissy or whatever if that’s what Lala is doing. I don’t know that she is. But it doesn’t bother me,” Doute concluded.

The former VPR star has also made it very clear that she’s in full support of Madix and has been one of Madix’s greatest and most vocal cheerleaders in all her post-Scandoval ventures.

The 11th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premieres on January 30 & Kristen Doute Filmed an Upcoming Spinoff Show

The 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” is set to premiere on January 30 and will see the return of the season 10 cast members, minus Raquel Leviss.

The show’s stars have teased that a lot of the drama will revolve around the group’s reaction to the affair scandal and how they can move on as a friend group.

Meanwhile, Doute will be appearing on an upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff, although no further details about that show have been released at this time. An article from Deadline stated that former VPR stars Doute, Jax Taylor, and Cartwright were all set to appear in that series, while Us Weekly reported that Shay and Kent were seen filming a scene.

