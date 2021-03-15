Scheana Shay Reacts to the Birth of Lala Kent’s Baby

Scheana Shay posted a sweet message to Lala Kent following the birth of her baby.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who is due to give birth to her own baby girl in April, surprised fans as she reacted to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder’s early birth of daughter Ocean Kent Emmett by posting series of heart emoji on Kent’s Instagram announcement.

The “Good as Gold” singer also replied to Kent’s fiance Randall Emmett’s Instagram post with a message: “Ohhhhhh so happy for you guys!!! Congrats daddy!!!”

Shay’s surprising sweet messages spawned a flurry of comments from Kent’s followers who wondered if the former friends were on good terms again.

“Ya’ll make up? Or just a mama supporting another mama?” one fan asked.

“@Scheana love that you have a big heart,” another wrote. “Never change. You’re always the bigger person. That’s what makes you so special. God bless you.

Another fan noted that both women attended pal Brittany Cartwright’s recent baby shower, which could have spawned a reconciliation.

Scheana Shay Also Sent Love to Lala Kent When She Went into Labor

Shay surprised fans a day earlier when she offered a message of support to Kent. After Emmett announced that his fiance was in early labor—Kent was originally due with “Baby O” in April – Shay offered well wishes to the couple.

“Sending so much love and prayers to you both!!” she wrote on Emmett’s Instagram.

That post also spawned comments from confused fans who knew the backstory of Kent and Shay’s relationship.

“You guys friends again?” one commenter asked.

“I don’t think so but it’s just nice of her,” another chimed in. “They can be cordial and I heard her and Brock say that they still love Rand.”

“That was really sweet Scheana,” another wrote.

Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Have Been in a Feud & the New Mom Wasn’t Invited to Scheana’s Baby Shower

Vanderpump Rules fans know that the two costars have had a rocky relationship. Last fall, Shay told the No Filter With Zack Peter podcast that she unfollowed Kent on social media due to their ongoing issues.

“I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that,” Shay said, per Us Weekly . The reality star explained that her friendship with Kent has been “forced” for three years.

“Every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her!” Shay added. “And then she does it again. …And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

Shay revealed that Kent wasn’t there for her after she suffered a miscarriage last summer. And in December, Kent told Watch What Happens Live’s Andy Cohen that her relationship with Shay was “nonexistent,” according to People.

Shay ultimately didn’t invite Kent to her baby shower, which featured almost all of the other Vanderpump Rules females including Cartwright, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute. Raquel Leviss and Charli Burnett.

Despite her differences with Kent, Shay has admitted that “you never know” what could happen regarding her relationships with her costars once several of them become mothers.

“So many kids are about to come into this world and that can bring people close again too so we’ll just have to stay tuned and see,” she said.

