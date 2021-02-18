‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stuns in New Maternity Photos

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay posed for a stunning maternity photoshoot while vacationing in Hawaii.

The 35-year-old Bravo star is due to give birth to a baby girl in April, but she and boyfriend Brock Davies took a quick “babymoon” to Hawaii just two months before “Mini Scheana” is due.

The mom-to-be also posed for maternity photos in the tropical setting, and she promised to share them with fans ahead of her baby girl’s arrival.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Posed For a Series of Glam Photos While in Manoa Falls in Oahu, Hawaii With Brock

In two new photos shared on her Instagram page, Scheana wore a sheer lace coverup over a yellow bikini top along with a “haku” crown of typical flowers on her head as she posed by a waterfall. The Bravo star cradled her belly in the photos as she looked off into the distance while posing in the tranquil setting.

The second photo featured a glimpse of a rainbow, which is especially fitting since she suffered a miscarriage last summer and refers to her daughter as a “rainbow baby.”

In the caption to the photos, Scheana noted that she will welcome her baby girl in just nine weeks and said it will be a moment she has waited for her “whole life.”

She also credited the Hawaiian photography company that took the pics.

On her Instagram story, Scheana revealed that she will be sharing a lot more from her photoshoot in the coming days.

“Prepare for a lot more photos to be posted from my photoshoot we shot with three amazing photographers,” she said. “I just have content for… so long!”

Fans reacted to Scheana’s maternity photos with sweet comments.

“Girl out of all the Preggo photos from the show’s alumni, THIS IS THE BEST,” one fan wrote. “Pregnancy suits you. SOOOOoooo GENUINELY happy for you! Love the Rainbow and waterfall….love the BELLY. Love all of it!”

“Thank you!” Scheana replied. “Omg we have soooo many more too! Just wait!”

Scheana Is Not the Only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Veteran Who Posed for a Glam Maternity Photoshoot

Scheana is not the first Vanderpump Rules veteran to pose for glamorous maternity photos. Several weeks before she gave birth to her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, former series star Stassi Schroeder posed for a series of pregnancy shots.

In one photo shared on her Instagram page, the Next Level Basic author was covered with just a sheet as she cradled her bump.

After delivering her daughter, Stassi shared another pic from the session in which she posed in full makeup as she held a huge bunch of white flowers over her front and left her belly exposed. In the caption, she joked that now that her stomach “is all deflated and loose” she misses her pregnant belly. A silhouette shot gave fans another view of Stassi and her baby girl.

Fans can probably expect more maternity shoots in the weeks to come. In addition to Scheana and Stassi, two other Vanderpump Rules stars will welcome babies this year. Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent will both give birth to babies in April. Brittany is expecting a baby boy with her husband Jax Taylor, while Lala will welcome a baby girl with her fiancé Randall Emmett.