Fans Have Mixed Reactions to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast Announcements

ABC revealed the cast of season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” on “Good Morning America” on the morning of September 8, 2021. With 15 celebrities and 15 professional dancers looking to get into the ballroom for the season, fans had thoughts about the official casting choices.

The professional dancers and celebrities join host and executive producer Tyra Banks as well as judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli in the ballroom.

All of the pairings will be officially announced during the live premiere.

15 Celebrities Were Announced for Season 30

Here are all the celebrities you’ll see in the ballroom:

Here are the professional dancers that have been announced as returning to the ballroom:

Men

Val Chmerkovskiy

Pasha Pashkov

Sasha Farber

Brandon Armstrong

Artem Chigvintsev

Gleb Savchenko

Alan Bersten

Women

Cheryl Burke

Jenna Johnson

Britt Stewart

Daniella Karagach

Sharna Burgess

Emma Slater

Lindsay Arnold

Witney Carson

Two new professional dancers were also hired for the season, but they will not be paired with celebrities this time around. Instead, they will be working on rehearsals, dancing in group numbers and filling in in case of injury, Dance Dish With KB reported.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the News

Some fans were excited about the announced cast.

“Martin Kove and The Miz on season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stasr’? I might tune in now,” one person tweeted along with a “Karate Kid” gif.

Martin Kove and The Miz on season 30 of Dancing With The Stars? I might tune in now. pic.twitter.com/UsjhPhZo7N — Mandy Gambrell (@mandygambrell) September 8, 2021

Another person was excited about NBA legend Iman Shumpert.

“Will I be watching ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to see Iman Shumpert and Kenya Moore?” they tweeted.

“Sporty Spice is on dancing with the stars yassssss” one person tweeted.

Sporty spice is on dancing with the stars yassssss — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@kfdp13) September 8, 2021

Many people on Twitter seemed especially excited about Shumpert’s competing in the ballroom.

“Wait. Iman… Teyana Taylor’s hubby is going to be on Dancing With the Stars. She’s definitely gonna give him some tips. She’s a great dancer. I feel like she should be on there,” one tweet about him reads.

Another wrote, “Cody Rigsby, Melora Hardin, Christine Chiu, The Miz, Kenya Moore…have I become elderly or am I going to watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season?”

Others were upset about certain announcements.

“Mostly how I feel about the dancing with the stars cast: ‘Who?’ ‘Why?’ ‘Omg f*** that b****.’ There’s literally like 2 people I like. This sucks :( what a disappointing lineup,” one person tweeted.

Fans Were Previously Upset About Olivia Jade’s Casting

Some people were upset when the news about Olivia Jade, who is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who went to prison following a college admissions scandal, being in the ballroom was leaked.

One person on a Reddit thread about the casting wrote, “Ugh, her casting is so gross. I really like Val but I can’t see how they can successfully do a poor little rich girl story with her.”

One whole thread is dedicated to people who are upset about the casting. The thread, titled “I was right and I’m pissed off about it,” has multiple replies about Olivia Jade’s casting.

One reply, however, reads, “I mean, if this is as ‘controversial’ as it gets, I can deal with Olivia Jade lmao.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will premiere for season 30 on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Lindsay Arnold Season 30 DWTS Partners Revealed: Report