Sharna Burgess & Lindsay Arnold Season 30 DWTS Partners Revealed: Report

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is set to premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021. While the celebrity cast list has yet to be officially announced, there have been plenty of verified contestants, and the professional cast dancer list was officially released in early September.

Professional dancers Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, and Lindsay Arnold are some of the fan-favorites that will be returning for the 2021 season. They join returning female professional dancers Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson.

For male dancers, they join Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Spoiler warning: There are spoilers for the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 below including Burgess’s partner and the cast list for the upcoming season.

The following leaks come about by Dance Dish With KB, a source that posts accurate information about upcoming seasons of the show.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

According to Dance Dish With KB, Sharna Burgess will be partnered with no other than her own boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green.

Green was confirmed to be joining the show earlier this month by TMZ.

The professional dancer recently took some time to answer a few frequently asked questions from her Instagram followers.

The first question fans asked was if she would be returning for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and her answer was yes. When asked if she knew who her partner would be, she wrote, “Wouldn’t you like to know.”

Burgess recently responded to engagement rumors by shutting them down. After she posted a picture of her kissing Green alongside the caption “End Game,” some fans thought the couple was set to tie the knot.

One person wrote in the comments, “Engagement?????” Burgess promplty responded with “lol no.”

Lindsay Arnold & Matt James

Lindsay Arnold will be partnered with former “Bachelor” Matt James, according to Dance Dish With KB. James’s involvement in the upcoming season was confirmed by Us Weekly ahead of the official announcement, which is set for the morning of September 8, 2021.

The news of James’s casting is slightly controversial, as the show has had two “Bachelorette” winners in a row. In 2020, professional dancer Cheryl Burke spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet and said that they should not cast another “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” for the 30th season of the show.

“A Bachelorette won last season as well,” she told the outlet, saying that a lot of fans may start thinking there’s a conspiracy since both shows are aired on ABC.

When it comes to professional dancers whose partners have yet to leak, there are Witney Carson, Britt Stewart and Cheryl Burke. One will be partnered with professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, but the other two celebrities have yet to be announced or leaked.

Here are all the celebrities set to appear on the upcoming season so far:

“Dancing With the Stars” returns at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight time on NBC on September 20, 2021.

