Pregnant DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Shares Hospital Photo: ‘So Excited’

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson had a false alarm that landed her in the hospital.

The dancer posted a photo of her donned in a hospital gown in bed on her now-expired Instagram Stories.

“Our little guy is already keeping us on our toes!” Johnson wrote. “False alarm but so excited to meet him in the New Year.”

Johnson is Due in January 2023

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their son to arrive in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in July 2022 and shared previous fertility struggles in an interview with People.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive,” Johnson told the outlet. “The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant.”

She added, “But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be.”

Later, Johnson shared on Instagram that the couple had struggled to get pregnant for two years.

“I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one,” she wrote next to a video of her pregnancy journey to that point. “I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy. After two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic.”

She added that she and her husband had been losing out on hope before finally getting the positive test that led to their son.

Johnson & 3 of Her Friends Are Expecting

Johnson is one of four “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers expecting a baby in 2023.

Daniella Karagach is also expecting her first child with her husband, Pasha Pashkov. They are both “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram when announcing her pregnancy. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson are both expecting their second children.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold wrote on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” she wrote.

Carson announced her pregnancy live on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. She welcomed her first son, Leo, with her husband, Carson McAllister, in January 2021.

Arnold, Karagach, and Carson are all due in May 2023.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 with an all-new season on Disney+.