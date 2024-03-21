Witney Carson Shares Sweet Baby Update

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson has been busy raising her two sons, stepping back from the show for a season. She has kept busy with her family and work projects, keeping DWTS fans updated via social media posts along the way.

The “Dancing with the Stars” dancer and her husband, Carson McAllister, relocated to Florida in 2023 and she has posted regular updates about their day-to-day lives since the move. In a recent update, she shared an exciting development related to her younger son, Jet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Baby Jet Is Walking

On March 17, Carson shared a video on her Instagram page. She teased, “It’s not everyday you capture something so monumental and special!”

The moment she captured on video was her son Jet taking his first steps. The video showed Carson and McAllister sitting on the floor of their living room with Jet standing a few steps away. The couple’s older son Leo sat on the couch in the background.

After some urging and encouragement from both parents, Jet took a few tentative, wobbly steps towards his father. The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran and her husband cheered and clapped.

In the background, Leo sat forward as Jet walked. Carson zoomed in when she edited the video to show Leo’s reaction, as his jaw dropped in amazement over his baby brother walking.

Carson wrote, “Jet man’s first steps! I love Leo’s reaction, he’s genuinely so happy.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro welcomed Jet in May 2023, the day before Mother’s Day.

Shortly after his birth, Carson shared the story of Jet’s birth via an Instagram post. Her story included details about how Jet was rushed to the NICU for a couple of hours immediately after his birth.

Since then, however, Jet has been doing great.

DWTS Fans & Colleagues Went Wild Over Jet Walking

Carson received a lot of love from the “Dancing with the Stars” family in response to Jet’s big accomplishment.

“No way!!! Go Jet,” gushed fellow pro Jenna Johnson.

“Omg!! Go Jet!!!!😍😍😍😍😍,” added Lindsay Arnold.

“Wow wow wow!!! I’m so happy you caught this moment babe, ❤️❤️❤️” wrote Peta Murgatroyd.

As “Dancing with the Stars” fans may know, Murgatroyd and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their third baby. They just revealed the baby’s gender in an adorable social media post.

“Precious 💙 Leo’s reaction is definitely a ‘two for one deal’ on capturing precious moments on video, 💙💙” a follower shared.

Another follower raved, “That sweet boy! 🥹 How fun that everyone was there to watch!”

Carson Is Open to Returning to DWTS & Having More Kids

Carson has not ruled out a return to “Dancing with the Stars” in future seasons. In the meantime, she announced a big professional project as a brand ambassador for Gatorade.

She has also been open about her desire to further expand her family. Carson and her husband hope to have a girl at some point. She also they have set their sights on having four children.

Luckily, despite her busy schedule of professional commitments, Carson didn’t miss Jet’s big milestone of taking his first steps.