Tarek El Moussa Speaks out About On-Set Fight With Christina Haack

Tarek El Moussa is sharing his side of the story after his on-set fight with Christina Haack in July. The exes star on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop.”

“Christina and I, we’ve worked together – wow – for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” he said during his September 14 appearance on “Daily Pop.” “As you can imagine – you know – it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

According to TMZ’s account, he went on a “verbal tirade” against Haack, calling her a “washed-up loser.” The outlet’s “production sources” reported El Moussa proclaimed he is “winning” and his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, is “younger and richer.”

The “Flipping 101” host continued, “Honestly, since we got in that disagreement a few months back I just decided that moving forward, never again. Like, I never want to go through that again. I never want her to go through that again. And I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know we care about each other. We support each other. And that’s really important to me.”

The former couple shares two children – daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Since their split, Haack welcomed son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead and is now dating Joshua Hall.

El Moussa also revealed on “Daily Pop” that he is set to marry Young in October 2021.

Young Revealed the Disagreement Has ‘Blown Over’

Young recently weighed in on the aftermath of the conflict during an interview with Us Weekly on September 9.

As she told the publication, “People have to remember they’re coworkers and they are exes. There’s going to be little frustrations here and there.”

The “Selling Sunset” star continued telling the outlet, “There’s a lot going on in all of our worlds, and there’s only so much that the world sees. It’s blown over, and everyone’s moving on. Like I said, it’s just exes that work together, and things come up sometimes.”

She maintained they co-parent well.

“I want the kids happy the most,” she added. “We put everything aside and we focus on the kids. I stay out of their business, and … we really focus on the kids’ happiness and health at our house. We’re not super involved with what happens over at [Christina’s] house.”

The Future of ‘Flip or Flop’ Remains Uncertain

El Moussa revealed an uncertain future for “Flip or Flop.” As he told The List in May, “I do believe I will have a house-flipping show in some format. If it’s ‘Flip or Flop,’ yes, great. If not, it might be something else.”

In November 2020, HGTV renewed “Flip or Flop” for an additional 15 episodes, the first of which premiered on April 29, 2021. No announcements have been made about its future beyond those episodes.

“Season by season, ‘Flip or Flop’ grew into a television franchise that is an unstoppable force,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in the announcement for its 2020 renewal. “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are stars who appeal to a wide audience and their triumphs and challenges are real and relatable. Legions of fans continue to watch the evolution of their story to see how they handle whatever life throws at them next.”

Haack also stars in “Christina on the Coast.”

