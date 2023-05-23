RHONJ Star Talks Luis Ruelas: ‘I Always Had a Little Feeling Something Seemed Off to Me’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga shared her thoughts about her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on the May 18 episode of her podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.” While recording the podcast episode, Gorga’s guest, the individual behind the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, suggested that she does not trust Ruelas, who Giudice married in August 2023. The celebrity blogger said she believes “there’s something, like, not right about him.” The “On Display” singer suggested she agreed with the assessment and stated “that in the beginning [she] wasn’t sure” about the father of two.

“I always had a little feeling something seemed off to me, but I was very open minded in the beginning and then as it went on and went on, I don’t think I need to speak, I think you could just keep watching and when you watch the finale and the reunion, I think you will be really clear, like super clear. So it’s a lot and it’s unfortunate,” said the mother of three.

The “Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage” author, who did not attend Giudice’s August 2022 nuptials, also addressed her feud with her sister-in-law. She said she would rather be “getting along” with Giudice as she is her husband’s “only sister.”

“But it takes two or four in this situation and you know, you can only take so much, right, before it’s so toxic and you try hard for so many years,” continued the RHONJ star.

When her podcast guest stated she wanted to “ask her about Louie” because she believes “there’s something,” Gorga suggested she discovered upsetting information about Ruelas.

“I will say this, in this day and age, the more you hide, the more people feel the need to look under the rug, and what’s under the rug doesn’t make any of us feel good,” said the RHONJ star.

Andy Cohen Spoke About Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

In the RHONJ season 13 finale, which aired on May 16, Ruelas alleged he had private investigator Bo Dietl bring him “information on each person in this group.” According to Entertainment Tonight, Ruelas claimed that he had been dishonest regarding Dietl on the May 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside Giudice.

“I was at the end of my rope. It was a long season. Frustrating. You know, trying to get married,” said Ruelas.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Dietl stated that “of course it’s made up.”

“That investigation, to do eight cast members, probably would cost him half a million bucks. I don’t think Louie’s gonna be paying a half a million bucks. I mean, to get real surveillances and all this kind of stuff — but Louie was talking out of his butt a little bit on that one,” said Dietl.

In the May 17 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Bravo producer Andy Cohen spoke about his experience moderating the RHONJ season 13 reunion, which was filmed on April 20. He described the situation as “very combative” and “super dramatic.” He also stated that “there’s a lot about Louie that comes out,” particularly regarding his initial claim that he hired Dietl.

“He was dodging it at ‘Watch What Happens Live’ last night and said no, he just made it up, it came out of thin air … And I’m here to tell you that was not his story at the reunion, it was far different and we really got into it and it’s a major point of contention,” said Cohen.

Melissa Gorga Discussed the Rumors About Her

In the RHONJ season 13 finale, Gorga confronted Giudice for privately informing her husband, Joe Gorga, about a rumor she was caught being unfaithful. Ruelas clarified that he made the decision to let his now brother-in-law know about the rumor, which led to an intense interaction. The “On Display” singer discussed the situation in the May 16 episode of the “RHONJ After Show.” She stated that her husband was upset after Ruelas and Giudice repeated the rumor to him.

“My husband was so disgusted and basically never talked to his sister again,” said the mother of three.

During the same “RHONJ After Show” episode, Giudice suggested she did not appreciate being “blamed” for the situation. As fans are aware, the 50-year-old stated that Margaret Josephs’ former friend, Laura, told her and Jennifer Aydin about the claim.

“The rumor got out and she’s blaming me. Meanwhile, I never said it on camera. Louie told my brother privately,” said Giudice.