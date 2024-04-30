‘Bachelorette’ Alum & TikTok Star Spark Dating Rumors Months After High-Profile Split

A former star from “The Bachelorette” seems close to officially debuting his rumored new romance. Bachelor Nation fans suspect Jason Tartick is now dating TikTok star Kat Stickler, and many signs seem to point in that direction.

After appearing on Becca Kufrin’s “The Bachelorette” season, Tartick fell for another former “Bachelorette,” Kaitlyn Bristowe. Tartick and Bristowe eventually got engaged, but subsequently announced the end of their engagement in August 2023.

Neither Tartick nor Bristowe have publicly launched new romances yet.

However, rumors have swirled that both former “Bachelorette” stars have new love interests. In addition to the speculation that Tartick and Stickler are together, Bristowe is rumored to be dating former “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark. Clark and Tayshia Adams fell in love during her “The Bachelorette” season and split months after the finale.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Tartick & Kat Stickler Were Linked Together in February

Rumors of Tartick and Stickler’s romance started floating around online in February. The former “Bachelorette” star has been asked about Stickler, and he has played coy.

People shared a video on TikTok on March 19 where they asked Tartick about Stickler. He noted she would be appearing on his “Trading Secrets” podcast and shared he only had “incredible” things to say about her.

Tartick also acknowledged the public nature of his romance and split with Bristowe. He suggested he might keep things more private in relationships going forward.

Since the speculation about Stickler and Tartick began, fans have picked up on signs they are dating. On April 12, a fan noted in “The Bachelor” subreddit that Tartick was next to Stickler in a video she shared on Instagram.

A March 24 Reddit post suggested Tartick was voicing a video Stickler shared on her Instagram page. The same day, another Reddit poster shared screenshots seemingly showing Tartick and Stickler staying at the same hotel.

On April 20, People reported they confirmed that Tartick, 35, and Stickler, 29, were dating. They shared that Stickler attended a wrap party in New York City on April 19 for his “Talk Money to Me” book launch.

When Tartick gave Stickler a shout-out during the party, People noted the crowd loudly cheered.

The pair were spotted together again at Coachella, according to Us Weekly. A Coachella attendee told the media outlet, “Jason was with Kat holding hands and he was guiding her to the front of Post Malone’s stage.”

The insider added, “She had a huge smile on her face and then they kissed… They looked really cute and he was protecting her in the crowd.”

Bachelor Nation Has Lots to Say About Tartick’s Supposed Romance With Stickler

Us Weekly also shared that Tartick and Stickler attended a Club Magenta party during Coachella. The two were in a photo shared on Instagram by Brie Garcia (formerly Bella), although they weren’t standing next to one another.

In addition, Stickler posted a video on her Instagram page that included “The Bachelor” winner Kelsey Anderson. Tarick also was in social media posts separately with Joey Graziadei, who was at Coachella with Anderson. Tartick and Graziadei have been personal friends for a while.

“The Bachelorette” fans have had plenty to say about this rumored pairing.

“This is wild to me, but I can see it. Feel like they have the same kind of energy,” a fan shared on Reddit.

“I’m not sure why but this smells like a PR [Public Relations] relationship to me,” another Redditor admitted.

“Dude has a tyyyype. I’ve always thought Kat looked like a younger, Latina Kaitlyn,” quipped someone else.

“I’m gonna…say he’s going to move to Florida and they’ll be engaged by Summer 2025. These two make a lot of sense to me and plenty of couples successfully chase clout together,” a different Redditor suggested.

Us Weekly shares that Stickler has a daughter, Mary-Katherine, and lives in Florida. Stickler’s daughter, nicknamed “MK,” is 4. She shares the little girl with her ex-husband, whom she split from in March 2021.

Tartick moved to Nashville, Tennessee to be with Bristowe. After their split, he rented a place of his own in Nashville. In addition, he has talked about possibly splitting his time between New York City and Nashville. Tartick and Bristowe have been sharing their dogs, Pinot and Ramen, keeping him tied to the area.