‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Shares 1st Photos of Newborn Baby

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant has just welcomed a baby. Lace Morris is a mother for the first time and she shared sweet photos documenting her baby boy’s arrival.

Bachelor Nation first met Morris during season 20 of “The Bachelor” with Ben Higgins. She joined season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and left engaged to Grant Kemp. The relationship didn’t go the distance, and she tried once more during season 8. She left the beach single at that time too.

Now, Morris is a mom and it seems it’s been a wild ride for her to this point.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lace Morris Welcomed Baby Liam on March 16

On March 17, Morris shared the first photos of her baby via her Instagram page. “Meet Liam Lee,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star wrote. “This little champ is already aiming for the stars from day one,” she continued.

Morris noted that Liam was born at 3:43 a.m. on March 16. He weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

She included several photos of Liam in his bassinet at the hospital and one showing her leaning down to kiss him. Morris also included a short video of the newborn with his eyes open as he lay in the bassinet.

Bachelor Nation swooned over Morris’ announcement post.

“Congratulations mama!!! He’s so perfect,” gushed Haley Ferguson.

Danielle Maltby added, “Congratulations Lace, you are such a rockstar!”

Additional notes of support were left by Bachelor Nation veterans like Blake Horstmann, Amanda Stanton, Victoria Fuller, Wells Adams, and others.

One of the comments left on Morris’ announcement read, “Lace we give you every ounce of congratulations. You’re a warrior, a queen, the moment.”

Someone else noted, “He’s precious! Boys are the sweetest and your best friend for life!”

Another supporter wrote, “Such a perfect little man. Enjoy every moment and congratulations!”

Morris’ Pregnancy Has Brought Surprises & Difficulties

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star first revealed her pregnancy on August 28, 2023, in an Instagram post. “Baby has entered the chat. What a beautiful surprise. Baby due in March,” Morris wrote.

The announcement showed Morris’ dog, Lola, wearing a bandana that reads “BABY SECURITY.” Behind the dog was a onesie with text reading “PROTECTED BY LOLA” and an ultrasound photo.

After announcing her pregnancy, Morris shared occasional updates. In an Instagram post from November 2023, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star noted it was her 34th birthday.

She captioned the post, “Chapter 34 This has truly been one of the hardest yet most rewarding years.”

A late January string of Instagram Stories from Morris provided an update on her relationship with the baby’s father. The story was also shared on “The Bachelor” subreddit.

Morris admitted she had been getting a lot of questions about the status of her romantic relationship. She explained, “I’m just not ready to talk about it, it’s kind of messy, but I guess, technically, no, we’re not” still together.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star continued, “We’re living together but we…you gotta understand we made a baby right as we started dating. So, you don’t really know a person and that changes a lot.

Morris added, “We’ve tried to make it work. We just don’t know where it’s going to go but right now our focus is being here for Liam. When I’m ready to talk about it, I will.”

The journey may have been a difficult one for Morris to get to this point, but she seems overjoyed at becoming a mother to her little Liam Lee.