‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Premiere Time & Channel

It’s too early to tell if Katie Thurston will find her future husband on Season 17 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

But, if the trailer for the upcoming season is anything to go by, Thurston, 30, is definitely in for a wild ride regardless of the outcome.

Like in true “Bachelorette” fashion, this season will feature plenty of fireworks and passionate make-out sessions of course, as well as dramatic twists and turns around every corner, including a surprise visit from a former “Bachelorette” suitor, Blake Moynes. Moynes appeared in Season 16, which starred Clare Crawley, who was later replaced by Tayshia Adams after Crawley chose to give the final rose to contestant Dale Moss early in the season.

Thurston, a marketing manager from Washington (per her ABC bio), became a fan favorite while vying for the heart of Matt James on season 25 of “The Bachelor,” which aired in early 2021. She was the one that brought a vibrator to meet James for the first time during the season premiere. Ultimately, James gave the final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell.

This time around, Thurston is the one handing out the roses.

During the season premiere of “The Bachelorette,” she’ll meet 29 men and a mystery box. As seen in a promo video for the upcoming season, one of the contestant’s identities remains a secret because they show up to meet Thurston inside of a box wrapped in a bow. That means there will be a total of 30 suitors this season.

At the end of the night, Thurston will narrow down the field to 23 with help from former “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Adams, who will serve as mentors in lieu of Chris Harrison, the longtime host of the ABC franchise. Harrison stepped aside as host in early 2021 after coming under fire for comments he made while addressing Kirkconnell’s racism scandal during James’ season of “The Bachelor.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s premiere date, time, channel, and more:

Here’s When the Season Premiere Airs & How to Watch

Bachelor Nation can expect a weekly dose of drama and make-out sessions soon enough.

The two-hour season premiere of “The Bachelorette” airs Monday, June 7, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of “The Bachelorette” streaming online for free:

Here’s Where ‘The Bachelorette’ Was Filmed This Season

Fans may notice a change of scenery this season.

While James’ season was filmed on-location in Pennsylvania, Thurston’s love story will play out from a luxury resort in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In a Facebook post published on June 1, 2021, the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa confirmed that “The Bachelorette” was filmed there.

Per Hyatt’s official website, the resort resides on 550 acres of “the Native American Santa Ana Pueblo between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River.” The sprawling resort features a horse stable, a golf course, and a spa of course.

There’s Another Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Airing in 2021

TWO New Bachelorettes Katie & Michelle! | The BachelorIt's time to look ahead at the next season(s) of The Bachelorette. Emmanuel Acho reveals that both Katie & Michelle will become The Bachelorette, in TWO new seasons coming later this year to ABC, streaming, on-demand, and Hulu. ➤ Subscribe ➤ bit.ly/BacheIorNation #TheBachelor #MattJames #Bachelor Season: 25 Episode: After The Final Rose Bachelor: Matt James… 2021-03-16T03:30:02Z

In 2021, there’s not just one but two “Bachelorette” seasons.

Traditionally, the “Bachelor” franchise airs one “Bachelorette” season per year. But, this year, the ABC franchise decided to switch things up. As a result, fans will get a double dose of “Bachelorette” drama.

First up is Thurston, whose season will air this summer. Then comes Michelle Young, a 28-year-old teacher from Minnesota (per ABC), who is starring in the role during Season 18 airing in the fall. Young was also a contestant on James’ season on “The Bachelor.” The announcement was made back in March 2021 during Season 25’s “After the Final Rose” special hosted by Emmanuel Acho after “The Bachelor” season finale aired, and James gave the final rose to Kirkconnell.

According to Cosmopolitan, the season finale of the show could take place sometime between early and mid-August.

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

