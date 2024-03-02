‘Bachelorette’ Star Shares Last Texts With Beloved Family Member Before Her Death

A former star from “The Bachelorette” shared an emotional tribute to his mother on a difficult anniversary. Tyler Cameron, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” lost his mom in February 2020.

Now, on the fourth anniversary of the medical emergency that led to her death, Cameron has shared the last text messages he exchanged with her. Sadly, he admitted to some regrets he has over them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Cameron & His Mom Exchanged Sweet Texts Shortly Before Her Death

On February 27, “The Bachelorette” star shared an array of photos on his Instagram page. “Dear momma, Today is never an easy day. Today marks 4 years since your accident and when we last spoke,” Cameron wrote.

The first photo in Cameron’s post showed him with his two brothers and their mother Andrea. All three men were in suits, while Andrea held a flower bouquet.

The next two slides of Cameron’s Instagram post were screenshots of texts he had exchanged with his mom. She sent him a photo showing her snuggling with a dog, and he replied, “Lol look at you two.”

The next evening, February 25, 2020, Andrea wrote, “Thank you for answering!!!”

She also admitted, “I am so going through a…funk… Feeling horrible one minute, missing all of you in another… and then having to deal with life and sh*t as it comes at me.”

Andrea also wrote, “Love you!! So excited that you are coming home.” “The Bachelorette” star’s mom also thanked him for “putting up” with her.

Her text continued, “Never thought I’d be saying all this to you. Thinking way to (sic) much… missing you, your brothers.. good night… love you first born!!”

Cameron responded to his mom with a simple, “You’re good. Just got to keep yourself busy. Love you!”

Her reply was, “Happy tears streaming down my cheeks… let me know if I can pick you up .. I’ll bring dad!!”

As Us Weekly shared, Andrea died on February 29, 2020, two days after she was hospitalized. It was revealed she had experienced a brain aneurysm.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Felt He Took His Mom for Granted at Times

Cameron included a lengthy caption in the Instagram post he shared on the fourth anniversary of his mother’s medical emergency. “You were such a light and you put that light on everyone who needed it,” he noted.

While Cameron wanted to reminisce about his mom, he admitted he wanted “To use today to remind people to take their time.” “The Bachelorette” star noted he knows how easy it is to get “Caught up in the ways of the world,” where the day-to-day activities of life can “So easily pull us away from those that love us the most.”

“My mom was always there and she was the rock. I took her for granted at times when I wish I would have taken my time,” Cameron revealed.

He referenced those last texts with her and noted, “They were short, and rushed. I did not take my time and now I wish I could have that time back to really call her and tell her I love her and how excited I am to see her.”

In reflecting on how much he lost with his mother’s death, Cameron urged others to call or text their loved ones. He also shared an update on the foundation he and his family created in honor of Andrea.

The Andrea C. Cameron Foundation provides college scholarships for local students. “The Bachelorette” star revealed that they are now supporting 22 students and providing around $400,000 in tuition scholarships. “Our goal is to add 20 more students next year,” he noted.

Cameron Received a Lot of Love From Bachelor Nation

Cameron closed out the caption of his tribute post by writing, “Love you momma! Love you all, call home for me ❤️❤️❤️.”

His post received over 170,000 likes and around 1,300 comments over the first couple of days after it went live. Many Bachelor Nation alums commented, including Cameron’s bestie, former “Bachelor” Matt James, and others like Nick Viall, Jason Tartick, and Katie Morton.

Several non-Bachelor Nation celebrities also commented, with notes popping up from JoJo Siwa, Chrishell Stause, Nikki Garcia, and Brie Garcia.

A fan wrote, “So sweet. I’m sorry she went too soon. Great words of wisdom.”

“That just made me reach out to my mom. I hope you can continue to feel her love and carry on her legacy,” shared another.