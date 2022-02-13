Who Is Performing at Super Bowl 2022 Tonight?

The 2022 Super Bowl features some of today’s top artists performing both ahead of the game and during the halftime show. The halftime show for Super Bowl LVI is a star-studded tribute to rap and R&B music. Here is what you need to know about the performance lineup.

The final pre-game segment before the game is “a fun, nostalgic, and uplifting tribute to the big game and the big screen, taking the audience on a journey through the history of the Super Bowl and the long chronicle of football movies that Hollywood has produced,” according to the NBC Sports press release.

It is being hosted by Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, who will be joined by Grammy-winning artist Carrie Underwood, comedian Kevin Hart, and former football superstars Marcus Allen, James Harrison, Ronnie Lott, Peyton Manning, Joe Namath, and Mike Singletary.

Then when the live game coverage starts, country superstar Mickey Guyton is performing the National Anthem and R&B singer Jhene Aiko is performing “America the Beautiful.” Alongside them, deaf actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform both songs in American Sign Language.

Additionally, gospel duo Mary Mary, accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Grammy-winning DJ/producer Zedd will be the official pregame DJ during warmups.

The headliners for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show include Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, but also for the first time ever the halftime show will include American Sign Language artists — deaf musicians Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes will be signing the halftime show.

According to the NBC Sports press release:

At Super Bowl LV last year, Wawa wowed the world with his ASL rendition of the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful,” with his performance viewed by more than 8 million people. Wawa has been a trailblazer as an acclaimed recording artist in the Hip Hop world and developed his own niche: Dip Hop, which he defines as “Hip Hop through deaf eyes.” Wawa is thrilled to return to the Super Bowl and fulfill his dream of bringing the beauty of ASL to the Halftime Show. Sean Forbes is a long-time deaf hip hop artist from Detroit who has produced several hit songs. In 2011 Sean released a music video called “Let’s Mambo” featuring Oscar award-winning actress and two-time Super Bowl pregame performer Marlee Matlin. In 2012 Sean released his debut album Perfect Imperfection and toured the world promoting it. In February of 2020, Forbes released an album called “Little Victories” which reached #1 on the iTunes and Amazon charts for a hip-hop album, and #1 on Amazon for nationwide album sales upon its release. Sean is the co-founder of DPAN (Deaf Professional Arts Network) a 501c3 nonprofit which showcases the talents of deaf performers worldwide and also ensures that music is artistically accessible to the deaf Community.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

The 2022 Super Bowl pre-game coverage airs from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific times on NBC. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 3:30 p.m. Pacific on NBC.

