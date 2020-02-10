WATCH: Eminem Performs at 2020 Oscars

Before the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing was announced, Marshall Mathers appeared in a surprise at the ceremony. He popped up from the stage sporting a beard to rap “Lose Yourself.”

At the end of the song, a picture of Detroit was shown on the screen behind the stage. The rapper received a standing ovation for his performance.

Full video coming shortly.

Eminem has the Oscars crowd going BANANAS pic.twitter.com/31jEwzKQvv — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 10, 2020

Lose Yourself Won the Academy Award for Best Original Song

In 2011 after the debut of Eminem’s movie 8 Mile, “Lose Yourself” was awarded with the award for the best original song.

Twitter had mixed reactions to the performance; some users talked about how old the song was and others tweeted that the song was performed to “hype everyone up” at just the right time.

I think @Eminem was brought on at the right time to hype everyone up as we start to doze off. #Oscars2020 — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) February 10, 2020

READ NEXT: Adam Driver’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know