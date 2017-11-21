Baby it’s cold outside and you aren’t staying in. With apologies to Dean Martin (he wrote the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”), we are diving into a quick look at 10 winter jackets for men.

What to Look For in a Men’s Winter Jacket

When you’re shopping for a men’s winter jacket (or a winter coat for men — we’re using the terms interchangeably), there are a few things to consider.

* Is it waterproof or water resistant? If you’re going to be doing some hiking in a drizzle, water resistant should work. If you’re going to be boarding all day, you’re probably going to want something waterproof.

* What kind of insulation do you want? Usually you’re going to find a synthetic insulation in a men’s winter jacket, but maybe you want to go with down or down/feather fill. This is personal preference, since synthetics can be just as warm as down.

* What will you be doing in your jacket? If you’re getting a workout in it — maybe you’re skiing, maybe you’re chopping wood, maybe you’re doing yard work — you might want a lighter jacket that you can remove when the going gets too warm. If you’re not going to be doing anything too strenuous, a heavier winter jacket should keep you comfy and looking good. (Truth be told, all the entries below will have you looking very good.)

If you’re searching for something less outdoorsy, but a winter coat that you can wear when it’s, a) cold and, b) time for a bit more dressy gear, consider a men’s duffel coat. They’re beautiful and they’ve got a cool pedigree.

Before you make your decision on what kind of coat you’re aiming for, take a look at this video from Sierra Trading Post, because they get a bit more detailed on what to shop for.

Don’t discount the advice about the jacket’s looks: you gotta get something you’re gonna love. When you feel good, you look good. And you’ll look great in any one of these pieces from our 10 Best Winter Jackets for Men 2018.

1. Wantdo Men’s Waterproof Mountain Ski Jacket

This is an exceedingly popular piece from Wantdo. More than 2,500 customer reviews with a 4.1 star (out of five) rating. Poly shell with cotton padding insulation and fleece lining. The details for this winter jacket for men are numerous:

* fleece lined

* detachable (zippered) hood

* waterproof

* adjustable cuffs

* interior snap powder skirt

* interior drawcord hem

* adjustable cuffs with stretchable glove with thumb hole

* two diagonal zippered front pockets with flaps

* one zippered chest pocket

* two interior pockets

This is billed by the manufacturer as a ski jacket, good for using while skiing, snowboarding or other outdoor winter sports. It’s available in six different colors. Considering all the details and customer reviews, this men’s winter jacket is a fantastic bargain at this price.

Price: $69.89 and up (depending on size/color selected)

2. Columbia Men’s Alpine Action Jacket

From the venerable outerwear company, Columbia. The men’s Alpine Action Jacket is a super good looking piece with great technical aspects to keep you warm. Columbia’s trademarked “Omni-Heat” and “Omni-Tech” are described by the company as “magic in a little silver dot. Breathable material with little silver dots that reflect body heat.” This winter coat, which is 100 percent poly, features a snap-back powder skirt and removable storm hood, which is great for skiers and boarders. It features a zippered chest pocket, zippered hand pockets, a media pocket, a goggles pocket, comfort cuffs, a drop tail and adjustable cuff tabs. The price is terrific: If we were gonna nab this men’s winter jacket in our size (XL), the cost would be a 30 percent savings over MSRP. Customer reviews are great, with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average. Shown here in “graphite/super blue” the jacket is also available in 12 more colors(as of this writing). Another option from Columbia is the Northridge Lodge 700 Fill Puffer Jacket.

Price: $102 and up (depending on size/color selected)

3. Alpha Industries Men’s N-3B Parka Coat

This is a men’s winter jacket with a pedigree. In the mid 1950s, Alpha Industries started making jackets and other garments for the U.S. military. The N-3B was produced for air force crews. Starting in the 1980s, the company began producing the N-3B for the general consumer market. This jacket is 100 percent nylon and features a water repellant outer shell with a polyester inner lining. It’s a front-zip piece with a toggle button placket to further enhance its weather resistant features. Jackets like this are sometimes called “snorkel jackets” because the hood can be synched up so tightly that just a small air hole is the only opening. The parka features reinforced elbow patches and inset knit cuffs. The drawstring hood is removable trim (faux fur and fleece). There are two front flap pockets and a zippered utility pocket on the sleeve. Available in black, blue, sage and gun metal.

Price: $86.19 and up (depending on size/color selected)

4. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Micro Twill Full-Length Hooded Parka Coat

This longer (mid-thigh) piece from Tommy Hilfiger is poly/nylon on the outer shell and has 100 percent poly fill. Gets favorable reviews (4.2 out of 5-star rating average), including one user who, when asked if the jacket is waterproof, answered yes: “Worn under the Parisian drizzle, without getting wet.” The removable hood features removable faux fur with four button-flap front pockets. It’s a zippered front with a snap button placket. There are four front pockets, all featuring button closures: two main pockets (which also feature diagonal slide in pockets) and two smaller chest pockets. Ribbed cuffs help keep the cold out, too. This men’s winter jacket is machine washable. Available in black, navy and olive.

Price: $119.99

5. Spyder Leader Jacket

The Spyder Men’s Leader Jacket is Spyder’s best selling men’s winter jacket. This is a serious waterproof jacket designed to keep you warm without feeling constricted. Its synthetic lining is 3M Thinsulate. The hood, which is compatible for use with a helmet, is removable. It’s fully seam taped and features an anti-abrasion overlay film. It’s got a snap-back interior powder skirt with a stretch panel and a core ventilation system. The center zipper and the hand and chest pocket zippers are waterproof. The jacket features Velcro adjustable cuffs with gussets, interior stretch cuffs with thumb holes and a drawcord adjustable hem. It features a data card pocket, internal zippered pocked, internal mesh goggle pocket and has a chamois lens wipe. The jacket averages a 4.9 customer rating (out of five stars). If you’re looking at outdoor pants from Spyder to go with the jacket, these “Troublemaker” pants could be for you.

Price: $238.93 and up (depending on size/color selected)

6. Andrew Marc Blizzard Down Parka with Fleece Bib

For the guy who wants a warm winter jacket for men but doesn’t need the hood. This is a 100 percent poly shell with a 60/40 grey duck down fill. It features four fleece-lined pockets — two main pockets and two chest pockets — with zippers. There’s an interior cell phone pocket. The main closure is a zipper, but it also features a snap button placket. Further enhancing the weatherproof aspect is a zip-front removable microfiber fleece bib. The jacket is considered lightweight and the shell is water resistant. For something even more formidable from Andrew Marc, the Cumberland down jacket features a coyote trim removable hood.

Price: $61.49 and up (depending on size/color selected)

7. The North Face Inlux Insulated Jacket

A very sleek, very weatherproof men’s winter jacket from The North Face. The men’s Inlux is waterproof and windproof. It features a zipper closure with a Velcro closure storm flap and fleece lining throughout the body and collar, with light insulation in the sleeves and hood. The two front diagonal hand pockets are zippered and there’s also a secure zip Napoleon chest pocket. The hood is fully adjustable and is removable. Insulated with the company’s proprietary synthetic “Heatseeker” insulation. Comes with a lifetime warranty and is available in 11 different colors. For something even heavier duty from The North Face, check out the Gotham Jacket III.

Price: $99.94 (depending on size/color selected)

8. English Laundry Outerwear Jacket

This is a bit longer (mid-thigh) men’s winter jacket featuring a removable faux fur trimmed hood with plaid flannel lining. The hood also features a front Velcro closure on the collar. There are two main front pockets with button closures and there are also side entry pockets. Additionally, two chest pockets with button closures. It’s a zipper front and it features a button placket over the zipper which gives it an additional layer of anti-elements protection. The cuffs are banded for that extra protection against the cold breeze up the sleeve. Poly fill and water resistant shell.

Price: $31.18 and up (depending on size/color selected)

9. Legendary Whitetails Glacier Ridge Pro Series Winter Jacket

This water resistant men’s winter jacket, with a nylon/poly blend shell, features the company’s proprietary Reflextec lining, which is designed to retain the wearer’s body heat. The Glacier Ridge features a zippered front and a detachable hood with a Velcro collar closure. The sleeves feature under arm vents that are zippered, which allows you to control the amount of air flow, depending on your heating or cooling needs. The cuffs are adjustable and the coat features six pockets, including two large zippered front pockets.

Price: $149.99-$159.99 (depending on size/color selected)

10. Freeze Defense Men’s 3-in-1 Winter Jacket with Vest

This is gonna be a warm jacket, to put it mildly. The “3-in-1” aspect is that the jacket (1) includes a zip-out vest that can be worn by itself (2), or worn in tandem with the jacket (3). Both the jacket and the vest are fully insulated with synthetic material and they feature water and wind resistant nylon shells. This men’s coat features nine zippered pockets along with an internal chest pocket. It’s got an elastic waist cord, adjustable wrist cuffs and a removable insulated hood. Freeze Defense says that the coat has been used in -20 degrees (f) wind chills and remained warm. There aren’t a ton of reviews (just a bit more than 50) but the average rating is 4.6 out of five stars.

Price: $99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

One more thing before you go: take a listen to Dino’s version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.