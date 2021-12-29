11 Best Bike Racks for e-Bikes: Compare & Save

Transporting your e-bike doesn’t have to be a chore. Before you head out, you’ll want to make sure that your carrier can support the weight of your bike. We’ve picked the best bike racks for e-bikes below to provide a sturdy and safe way to travel with your fat electric bike or another bike of choice.
1. Best Hitch Bike Rack for eBikes: Kuat NV 2.0Price: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available bike ramp makes loading and unloading easier
- Security cables built directly into the rack
- Each tray can hold up to 60 pounds
- Only accepts five-inch tires with a separate kit
- Many add-ons cost extra
- Hands-free pivot system tilts rack for trunk access
Available in 1.25- and 2-inch variations, the popular Kuat Racks NV 2.0 e-bike rack fits a wide range of vehicles. It doesn’t require any tools and can be tightened to your vehicle’s hitch using just your hands. You’ll have to pay extra for certain features, but the rack’s premium build quality makes it our top pick for e-bike owners.
If you’re shopping for the best overall electric bike rack, you can’t go wrong with our runner-up, the Thule Pro XTR hitch rack, which fits five-inch wheels without adapters. The Thule includes many features that cost extra on the Kuat rack, such as the ability to fit up to 29-inch wheels and tires up to five inches wide.
Details such as an innovative pivot system that gently drops the rack with the tap of a foot and a built-in portable stand for on-the-spot repairs make the NV 2.0 a favorite among hardcore cyclists. Those seemingly small features can make it much easier to install and secure your precious cargo, especially for frequent outings.
Kuat has only been around since 2008, the company has earned a reputation as a premium bike rack manufacturer. Although they cater to cyclists, you’ll find carriers for skis, boats and cargo. Each rack features a Future Forest Initiative sticker that symbolizes Kuat’s partnership with the National Forest Foundation as part of an ongoing effort to restore national forests by planting trees around the U.S.
Transport two bikes weighing up to 60 pounds each on the NV 2.0, which fits up to 29-inch tires. The Kuat NV 2.0 Add-On, sold separately, allows you to carry up to two additional bikes. Smaller 20- to 24-inch tires require an adapter. This Kuat e-bike rack holds up to 50-inch wheelbases. While it also accepts tires up to five inches, you’ll need to use their Phat Bike Kit.
Loading and removing heavier cargo can be difficult, which is where the Kuat Access Bike Ramp really comes in handy. Instead of sweating and struggling with a beefy e-bike, you can simply wheel it onto the rack.
Once your ride is in place, use the adjustable tire scoops for a secure fit. Co-molded rear tire straps offer additional protection. Integrated locking cables prevent unwanted movement and provide extra backup if you need to step away from your precious cargo for a few minutes.
If you don’t need to haul fat tire bikes, the Sherpa 2.0 is a worthy alternative. It’s also quite a bit cheaper. Designed to fit up to 47-inch wheelbases, 29-inch tires and 3-inch tires, this Kuat rack is a more compact version of the NV 2.0. It also weighs less and fits up to two 40-pound bikes.
Find more Kuat NV 2.0 Hitch Bike Rack information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Bike Rack for eBikes with Fenders: Thule T2 Pro XTR 2Price: $649.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rolling wheels make transport and storage easier
- Integrated cable lock secures rack to receiver
- Fits tires up to 5 inches wide and 29 inches in diameter
- Doesn't come with a ramp
- Short cable locks
- Sparse assembly instructions
Transport larger e-bikes with fenders on the Thule T2 Pro XT/XTR, which has plenty of room for your ride. A zero-contact design prevents damage to bike frames along the way.
Many cyclists are torn between the Thule T2 Pro XT/XTR and the Kuat NV 2.0, which we’ve also reviewed. They’re not cheap, but you get what you pay for in terms of quality, dependability and features. We’ve broken down the key similarities and differences to help you decide.
Thule has been around since the early 1940s, when it was founded by Eric Thulin in Sweden. Although the company initially earned its reputation for building premium ski racks and rooftop cargo boxes, it eventually launched its first bike carrier in 1992. Since the classic towbar-mounted carrier first hit the market, Thule has gained an almost cult-like following among cyclists around the world for its high-quality products.
Both racks come in 1.25- and 2-inch hitch sizes and fit a wide range of vehicles. They also weigh around 52 pounds. Each carrier holds two bikes and can support up to four with add-ons that are sold separately.
The Thule rack holds two 60-pound bikes for a maximum 120-pound load capacity. It supports tires up to 5-inch-wide tires and a maximum 29-inch wheel. You can safely transport carbon fiber frames and fat tire e-bikes.
You’ll find the same bike and weight capacity on the NV 2.0. This Kuat bike rack also fits 20- to 29-inch tires, although you’ll need an adapter for wheels between 20 and 24 inches. It comfortably fits wheelbases up to 50 inches. Where the Thule naturally accommodates wide tires, you’ll need to use a Phat Bike Kit (sold separately) to carry tires that wide on the NV 2.0.
Attaching both e-bike racks to your vehicle is a pretty simple and straightforward process. The Thule doesn’t require extra tools to attach or remove the carrier. Kuat NV 2.0 also offers a keyless installation, but you’ll need a key to remove it. This could be an issue if you head out for the day and forget your key at home.
Loading and unloading heavy electric bikes can be a workout itself. Kuat has a slight edge over the Thule here, as you can purchase a ramp for easier loading. Both racks lock your precious cargo tightly in place and have reliable measures to keep bikes from moving once you’ve hit the road. On the Thule, long arms slide to accommodate different wheels. You’ll find swinging arms that slide out to hold bikes stable on the Kuat, along with adjustable to fit different wheel sizes.
Each rack has a unique feature that makes it particularly appealing. If you frequently repair flats and perform tune-ups on the fly, the Kuat’s integrated bike work stand might make more sense. Thule’s rack has rolling wheels for easier transport and storage.
Find more Thule T2 Pro XTR 2 Hitch Bike Rack information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Bike Rack for 3 to 4 Electric Bikes: KAC Overdrive Sports K4Price: $619.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits most fat tire and electric bikes
- Easily converts into a two-bike carrier
- Accommodates bikes with tire fenders
- Not recommended for RV's or fifth-wheel vehicles
- Step-thru and Y-frame bikes require a separate adapter
- Can be cumbersome to put on and remove
Transport up to four e-bikes at a time on this heavy-duty rack with the KAC Overdrive Sports K4. The best part? You don’t have to pay extra for that additional space.
Attach this carrier for fat ebikes, regular e-bikes and non-electric fat tire bikes to any standard two-inch hitch. This rack can support up to four bikes weighing 60 pounds each, such as the Charge XC electric mountain bike, which weighs 55 pounds. It easily converts into a two-bike carrier if you don’t need as much space.
Based in the Ozark Mountains, the KAC team consists of mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts who know their stuff. The company manufactures several high-quality racks, including hitch-mounted carriers and ones for fat tire bikes. They even make a premium truck tailgate bike pad.
Haul your heavy-duty fat tire e-bikes with tires up to five inches wide. Adjustable wheel holders adapt to fit most bikes, including mountain and road. You may need to use a KAC Overdrive bike frame adapter to fit a low Y-frame bike or a step-thru ebike.
You can’t always control the weather, but the carrier’s tough powder-coated steel tubing ensures it can withstand trips in less than ideal conditions. Padded hook arms lock your bikes in place and help prevent potential damage to your vehicle’s paint.
A maximum 54-inch wheelbase invites you to transport just about any bike. Once your bikes are in place, secure them with the included safety straps. An anti-wobble mechanism reduces slack and unwanted movement as you drive.
Need to access the trunk? Simply tilt the rack back using the integrated quick release lever, even with four bikes attached.
The KAC Overdrive Sports K4 arrives mostly assembled and weighs 79 pounds when it’s fully set up. It is not recommended for RVs or fifth-wheel vehicles.
Find more KAC Overdrive Sports K4 Hitch Rack information and reviews here.
-
4. Best eBike Rack for RVs: HYPERAX VoltPros:
Cons:
- Fits Class 3 or higher hitch receivers
- Carrying handle makes it easy to transport the rack
- Integrated wall mount for quick and easy storage
- Adapter for step-thru and women's bikes is sold separately
- Locks aren't very heavy-duty
- Rack weighs almost 50 pounds
Designed exclusively for RVs, the HYPERAX Volt is the rack you’ll want for your next road trip. Unlike passenger vehicles, it can be harder to find the right place to mount your bikes on the back of an RV. This is especially true for heavy electric bicycles, which require ample space and a robust platform. HYPERAX Volt is a sturdy rack that will fit Class 3 or higher hitch receivers. It’s held securely in place by an anti-wobble steel pin and a key lockset.
Constructed with alloy steel, this super-strong rack holds bikes up to 70 pounds each, or 140 total. You can load up your eBike, mountain bike or road bike. This rack accommodates bikes with tires up to 5 inches and 58-inch wheelbases. Although it can also carry step-thru and women’s bikes, you’ll need an adapter. We recommend the Venzo Top Tube Adapter.
Once your bikes are loaded, they’re held in place with rubberized ratcheting hooks that won’t scratch the frames. Most bikes will fit comfortably inside the adjustable wheel holders. You can use the reflective velcro straps to hold the tires tightly in place and make the rack more visible at night.
This bike rack folds up to save space. It also has a clever carrying handle, which makes it much easier to move around and store. There’s even a storage hook to securely hang the rack on the wall.
Although it’s not pleasant to think about, there’s always the chance that your bike rack (and bikes) will get stolen. HYPERAX includes dual key locks to minimize this risk.
-
5. Lightest Rack: Futura GP Aluminum Electric Bike RackPrice: $359.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for RVs and passenger vehicles
- Works with 2-inch hitch receivers
- Aluminum resists rust
- Doesn't come with a hitch pin
- Only fits tires up to 2.5 inches wide
- Lower weight capacity
In the world of e-bike racks, the most heavy-duty racks are often the most challenging to carry. Enter the Futura GP Aluminum Electric Bike Rack, which weighs just 23 pounds. It’s much lighter than any other electric bicycle rack on our list, yet it can hold up to 120 pounds. That’s 60 pounds per bike.
The secret is ultra-light aluminum. This rack features 85% aluminum, which also means it’s resistant to rust. No more worrying about leaving your bike rack out in the rain for extended periods of time.
You can use this rack for most types of bikes. It fits wheels from 20 to 30 inches, which includes big e-mountain bikes. However, it only accommodates bike wheels up to 2.5 inches wide.
The Futura GP works with 2-inch hitch receivers and is approved for RVs. It’s quick to install, and you can drop the middle bar down to easily install heavy e-bikes. An anti-theft system adds extra peace of mind when you stop to grab a bite to eat or stretch.
-
6. Swagman CURRENT eBike RackPrice: $389.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Only takes a few minutes to assemble
- Locking ratchet hooks protect bike frames
- Tilts for easy trunk access
- Maximum wheelbase is 49 inches
- Step-through bikes may require a bar adapter
- Not approved for RV use
If you want a rack that’s as sturdy as a Thule or Yakima but won’t put such a big dent in your wallet, the Swagman CURRENT hitch mount rack is an affordable solution. It doesn’t come with quite as many bells and whistles, but this Swagman e-bike carrier will get your big, heavy bikes to your destination safe and sound.
The weight capacity is 60 pounds per bike, which accommodates most bike frames and styles. CURRENT is a versatile rack that fits most 1.25 and 2-inch hitch receivers. It also fits most tires up to 5 inches wide, so you can transport fat e-bikes without hesitation. There’s enough room for 20 to 29-inch wheels. Several cyclists have transported e-bikes with fenders without any issues.
A ratcheting frame hook secures your bikes into place to eliminate wobbling and excess movement as you’re driving. Adjustable straps hold the front and rear wheels securely in place so the bike doesn’t move around unexpectedly.
Swagman CURRENT takes just a few minutes to assemble and doesn’t require extra tools for the job. Once it’s in place, you can simply tilt it down to access the trunk. You can fold the rack against your vehicle for convenient storage once you’ve reached your destination.
Find more Swagman CURRENT eBike Rack information and reviews here.
-
7. Yakima HoldUp EVO Hitch Bike RackPrice: $419.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hook arms are gentle enough for carbon frames
- Foot pedal conveniently raises and lowers bike rack
- Same-key lock system enhances security
- Limited to a 50-pound capacity per e-bike
- Extension only works with the two-inch version
- Glossy finish is prone to scratching
The Yakima HoldUp EVO hitch bike rack is highly versatile and can carry a wide variety of bikes. Load up everything from full-suspension bikes to women’s mountain bikes, fat tire bikes, kids’ bikes and hybrids. This e-bike rack is compatible with disc brakes, boost hubs and through axles.
What began as a small machine shop in Washington grew into a much larger-scale company that continues to create popular hitch systems, roof racks, ski racks, carriers for stand-up paddleboards and more.
If you’re shopping around for a heavy-duty rack, you might wonder how the EVO stacks up to the Thule T2 Pro XTR and Kuat NV 2.0. Although this rack also accepts e-bikes, they can’t exceed 50 pounds. That’s a 100-pound capacity for two bikes. In comparison, both the Thule T2 Pro XTR and Kuat NV 2.0 support two bikes up to 60 pounds each, or 120 pounds total.
All three racks accommodate 20- to 29-inch tires, although the Kuat requires an adapter for wheels between 20 and 24 inches. Only the Thule works for 5-inch tires without adapters. The Kuat rack requires a separate Phat Bike Kit to transport bikes with 5-inch tires. Since there isn’t an option to extend the carrying capabilities of the HoldUp EVO, it only holds tires up to 4.8 inches wide.
HoldUp EVO accommodates up to 48-inch wheelbases. Thule’s T2 fits up to 50-inch wheelbases, as does the Kuat 2.0. All three racks come in two sizes to fit 1.25-inch hitch receivers and 2-inch receivers.
The Yakima, Thule and Kuat racks support extensions if you want to haul additional bikes. They’re all sold separately. While the EVO extension transports up to four bikes at a time, it only works with the 2-inch receiver rack.
In terms of loading and unloading, only the Kuat has an optional ramp to simplify that process. Otherwise, you’ll need to pick up each bike to get it on and off the rack. Each rack has a tilt mechanism for easy access to the trunk, along with a handle or pedal to make raising and lowering less of a hassle when the bikes are loaded.
Find more Yakima HoldUp EVO Hitch Bike Rack information and reviews here.
-
8. Best for Heavy e-Bikes: Hollywood Racks Sport RiderPrice: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keyed-alike locking pin adds security
- Rack folds flat when not in use
- Tilts for quick trunk access
- Can't be used on trailers
- Adapters are sold separately
- Doesn't come with a loading ramp
Safely transport up to two heavy fat bikes with tires up to five inches wide on the Hollywood Racks Sport Rider hitch rack. It’s designed exclusively for two-inch hitch receivers.
Hollywood Racks has been around since the 1970s and is known for making durable racks that accommodate most bikes. This fat tire carrier is one of the company’s most recent additions, along with an RV Rider for RVs.
You can fit two large bikes on the Sport Rider, which has a maximum weight capacity of 80 pounds per bike. It’s one of the sturdiest bike racks for transporting two heavy e-bikes, such as the RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Bike. Mix and match bikes with 36- to 60-inch wheelbases. If you’ve previously felt like you couldn’t transport your mammoth bike due to size constraints, this is the hitch rack for you. It’s worth mentioning that Hollywood Racks recommends removing any e-bike batteries before loading your bikes to reduce weight.
There’s plenty of room to transport two large e-bikes or standard bikes at once. Spacious 10-inch gaps between bikes reduce the risk of potential contact. Universal heavy-duty wheel holders invite you to load up your heftiest bikes. They also have ratchet straps and rim protectors. A locking frame keeps the rack and cargo secure as you drive.
While this hitch rack is a relatively heavy 58 pounds, the good news is that it folds flat against the vehicle when not in use. You also don’t need to remove it to access your trunk, as it tilts back when necessary.
A keyed-alike locking hitch pin is included to conveniently secure the rack to your vehicle. Cyclists appreciate the anti-wobble hitch tightening system, which improves stability and speeds up the installation process. It also minimizes excess slack, so you don’t have to worry about hauling extra tools around. An included eight-foot security cable offers peace of mind if you need to make a quick stop.
It’s possible to transport step-through bikes and those with smaller 20-inch fat wheels, although you’ll need to purchase adapters separately.
Find more Hollywood Racks Sport Rider for Electric Bikes information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Car Bike Rack for eBikes: Vibrelli V70 SportPrice: $479.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick-release foot pedal tilts rack down
- Backed by a 10-year warranty
- Triple-lock system adds security
- Only fits 2-inch receivers
- Not designed for trailers or RVs
- Step-thru bikes require a separate adapter
You might recognize Vibrelli from its popular mini bike pump, but they make high-quality bike carriers as well. The heavy-duty V70 Sport bike hitch rack is recommended for cars, trucks and SUVs with two-inch receivers.
Featuring universal cradles and a maximum 130-pound load capacity, you can easily transport two fat-tire bikes or ebikes. That’s a 65-pound limit per bike, which makes the V70 capable of transporting heftier bikes.
Each cradle fits tires up to five inches wide. However, it’s equally compatible with smaller non-electric road and mountain bikes. Padded locking arms secure bikes to the rack and guard against paint damage.
With a dependable triple locking security system, there’s no need to constantly check the rearview mirror as you drive. Components such as a locking cable and frame clamps keep your precious cargo secure. An anti-wobble system reduces movement in transit.
The V70 tilts down so that you can easily access the trunk without removing the bikes. It even folds up while attached to save space. A user-friendly quick-release pedal simplifies both tasks.
As you’re looking for the right bike carrier, keep in mind that this Vibrelli bike rack only fits two-inch receivers. It also won’t work with RV’s or trailers. If you have a step-thru bike, Vibrelli recommends using the Swagman Deluxe Bar Adapter or a similar product.
Find more Vibrelli V70 Sport Bike Hitch Rack information and reviews here.
-
10. Most Affordable eBike Rack: Capstone Elite 2. 0 Hitch Mount CarrierPrice: $287.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds two 65-pound bikes
- Features a universal fit
- Tilts back for easy trunk access
- Extensions aren't available to transport additional bikes
- Holding clamp isn't adjustable
- Rack is quite heavy
If you’re feeling guilty about splurging on an e-bike, this affordable fat bike rack will put your mind at ease. Hit the road or trails with the Capstone Elite 2.0 hitch mount carrier, which fits narrow 23mm road bike tires through beefy fat bikes with 5-inch tires. This heavy-duty bike carrier holds up to two 65-pound bikes at a time.
This isn’t just a bike carrier for trucks or SUVs, as it fits most vehicles with a two-inch hitch. It might even fit 1.25-inch receivers (the adaptor is sold separately).
Its uncomplicated design makes it loading and unloading bikes a breeze. Simply lift your bikes and secure them using the front wheel attachments. Once the bikes are securely in place, an anti-wobble system holds them securely upright as you drive.
Although the Capstone Elite 2.0 weighs nearly 60 pounds, you don’t have to remove it to reach your trunk. Instead, a tilt-away feature allows you to grab what you need with the rack still in place. You can also fold up the wheel trays as needed.
Constructed with high-strength steel and a durable powder coat, this Capstone hitch mount is built to last.
Find more Capstone Elite 2. 0 Hitch Mount 2 Bike Carrier information and reviews here.
-
11. RockyMounts MonorailPros:
Cons:
- Tilts down for hatch access
- Folds up flat against the car
- Corrosion-resistant material for all-weather use
- Not compatible with fender bikes
- Included locks aren't very secure
- Trays can't support more than 60 pounds each
Although the RockyMounts MonoRail has space for two eBikes, an available add-on creates extra room for one more bike. Without the add-on, you can carry up to two bikes weighing 60 pounds each, or a total of 120 pounds. With the extension, that number drops to 45 pounds for three bikes.
The Monorail accommodates most bikes, including regular and electric fat bikes with up to 5-inch tires and diameters from 20 to 29 inches. You can also use it with road, BMX and kid’s bikes to accommodate the whole family. This rack fits bike wheelbases from 34 to 49 inches.
Only transporting one bike? Consider the RockyMounts MonoRail Solo.
The RockyMounts Monorail 2-Bike Platform isn’t the most innovative bike rack on the market, but it offers numerous features to make transporting big, heavy bikes that much easier. For example, you can adjust the trays as needed to avoid bike interference. This platform bike rack also tilts down 30 degrees for easy hatch access. It also folds flat for convenient storage.
Installation takes around five minutes, so you can get on your way that much faster. A locking hitch pin is included, as well as a cable lock and standard lock pods. An anti-wobble bolt prevents unwanted movement as you drive.
An alternative is the RockyMounts BackStage Swing Away Platform, which swings away 180 degrees for uninterrupted access to the trunk. This e-bike rack carries up to two 60-pound bikes with tires up to 5 inches wide.
Find more RockyMounts Monorail information and reviews here.
What Is the Best Bike Rack for Electric Bikes?
One of our favorite eBike racks is the Thule T2 Pro XTR 2, which appeals to bike riders of all abilities and is a solid overall value. It fits most bikes with 5-inch tires and 29-inch wheels without additional accessories or extensions.
With a 60-pound weight capacity per bike (120 pounds total), you don't have to think twice about transporting heftier bikes.
A close competitor is the Kuat NV 2.0., which is fully loaded but slightly more expensive. If you often make repairs and adjustments away from home, the NV's built-in repair stand makes it worth the splurge.
Do You Need a Special Bike Rack for Electric Bikes?
Most fat tire and electric bikes require a special bike rack since they're larger and heavier than most traditional bikes, including full-suspension mountain bikes.
Platform hitch racks disperse weight evenly and can simply hold bigger bikes than most other carriers, including SUV bike racks. It's also much easier to add and remove an eBike from a platform hitch rack.
It's no secret that ebikes have become hugely popular over the last several years. According to Statista, an estimated 130 million electric bikes will be sold between 2020 and 2023 alone.
As more cyclists discover the thrill of riding fat tire and electric bicycles, demand is growing for racks that can transport these beasts.
Most platform hitch racks fit on 2-inch receivers; several also work with 1.25-inch receivers. Not sure which receiver is on your vehicle? Check the hitch label or your owner's manual for specific information.
How Do You Transport eBikes?
It's easiest to transport your electric bike using a hitch mount platform carrier (not to be confused with a hitch mount cargo carrier for luggage). This type of bike rack secures heavier bikes, including beach cruiser electric bikes, by their wheels, which reduces the chance of accidental damage in transit.
Most e-bikes fall somewhere between 30 to 70 pounds, which makes loading and unloading from the roof of your car nearly impossible.
Removing the battery from your electric bike instantly reduces its weight by several pounds. This is good practice before transporting the bikes anyways, as batteries may run out of charge faster when exposed to very hot or cold temperatures.
Which Is the Best Rack for Heavy eBikes?
We highly recommend the Inno Racks Tire Hold Bike Hitch 2, which supports up to 60 pounds per tray, or 120 pounds total. It's made with lightweight yet sturdy aluminum that can easily carry your favorite e-bikes.
Since it's not really designed for fat tire bikes, it's one of our top picks if you're shopping for the best electric bike hitch rack.
