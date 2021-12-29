11 Best Bike Racks for e-Bikes: Compare & Save

Available in 1.25- and 2-inch variations, the popular Kuat Racks NV 2.0 e-bike rack fits a wide range of vehicles. It doesn’t require any tools and can be tightened to your vehicle’s hitch using just your hands. You’ll have to pay extra for certain features, but the rack’s premium build quality makes it our top pick for e-bike owners.

If you’re shopping for the best overall electric bike rack, you can’t go wrong with our runner-up, the Thule Pro XTR hitch rack, which fits five-inch wheels without adapters. The Thule includes many features that cost extra on the Kuat rack, such as the ability to fit up to 29-inch wheels and tires up to five inches wide.

Details such as an innovative pivot system that gently drops the rack with the tap of a foot and a built-in portable stand for on-the-spot repairs make the NV 2.0 a favorite among hardcore cyclists. Those seemingly small features can make it much easier to install and secure your precious cargo, especially for frequent outings.

Kuat has only been around since 2008, the company has earned a reputation as a premium bike rack manufacturer. Although they cater to cyclists, you’ll find carriers for skis, boats and cargo. Each rack features a Future Forest Initiative sticker that symbolizes Kuat’s partnership with the National Forest Foundation as part of an ongoing effort to restore national forests by planting trees around the U.S.

Transport two bikes weighing up to 60 pounds each on the NV 2.0, which fits up to 29-inch tires. The Kuat NV 2.0 Add-On, sold separately, allows you to carry up to two additional bikes. Smaller 20- to 24-inch tires require an adapter. This Kuat e-bike rack holds up to 50-inch wheelbases. While it also accepts tires up to five inches, you’ll need to use their Phat Bike Kit.

Loading and removing heavier cargo can be difficult, which is where the Kuat Access Bike Ramp really comes in handy. Instead of sweating and struggling with a beefy e-bike, you can simply wheel it onto the rack.

Once your ride is in place, use the adjustable tire scoops for a secure fit. Co-molded rear tire straps offer additional protection. Integrated locking cables prevent unwanted movement and provide extra backup if you need to step away from your precious cargo for a few minutes.

If you don’t need to haul fat tire bikes, the Sherpa 2.0 is a worthy alternative. It’s also quite a bit cheaper. Designed to fit up to 47-inch wheelbases, 29-inch tires and 3-inch tires, this Kuat rack is a more compact version of the NV 2.0. It also weighs less and fits up to two 40-pound bikes.