68 Best Gifts Under $50 for Him

How about gifting a cozy, portable hammock for the one you love? Hammocks are a huge up and coming outdoor item these days, and for good reason. This unit from Winner Outfitters can comfortably fit the both of you — imagine peacefully swinging among the trees in your favorite forest or just setting it up for a quiet afternoon in the backyard.

A good hammock packs compact, can be set up in all sorts of places and is an awesome option for either lounging or sleeping. Your partner will love this unit for use on the trail, at the campsite or for just relaxing. This double hammock by Winner Outfitters could make a nice addition to your loved one’s wilderness accommodations or outdoor gear locker in general.

For those who backpack, at just one and a half pounds this is an item that you’ll hardly remember you’re carrying until collapsing into its embrace at the end of the day.

This double hammock has a whopping 500 pound weight limit, and claims to provide plenty of space for two people so you and your partner can get cozy just about anywhere, any time. It’s the perfect, affordable gift that you can share and enjoy with the one you love.

The 210T nylon parachute fabric employed in the design is what allows this hammock to be both strong and light weight. Winner Outfitters includes two tree friendly straps and carabiners with this hammock so it comes ready to rock out of the box.

For around $30, this is a very reasonably priced hammock, and customer reviews insist the quality is great! Winner Outfitters also offers a single hammock if you think your partner would rather sacrifice lounging space for even less weight — but nothing says I love you like a unit for two!

