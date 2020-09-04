68 Best Gifts Under $50 for Him

Shopping for a husband or boyfriend on a budget can be a challenge. You want to get him something special without breaking the bank. Discover over 65 of the most impressive gifts under $50 for him with our ultimate list below.
See Also: 101 Best Christmas Gifts For Him
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
They say that the quickest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and if you can’t think of anything else that he needs, you should definitely look at the Barnett’s Biscotti Store. They have a bunch of great gourmet gift baskets that he’ll love, and many of them come in at under the $50 price point.
One of my personal favorite go-to gifts for the holiday season is the Barnett’s Elegant Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookie Gift box. It comes with 20 absolutely divine chocolate sandwich cookies in five different flavors. They’re handcrafted for the ultimate personal touch, and include things like delicious nuts, chocolates, peppermint crumbles (my personal favorite), and more!
These cookies make the perfect pairing with his nightly cup of coffee, and he’ll absolutely love you for getting it for him this Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to looking for men’s gifts that are under $50, you can’t go wrong with a solid tactical flashlight. They’re super handy in many different situations like power outages, fixing stuff, working under the car’s hood, and more. I actually keep two of these Genwiss tactical flashlights handy at all times; one is kept in the glove compartment of my car, and the other in a kitchen drawer.
This thing charges via USB and it has a battery indicator right on it. It can also be used as an emergency power bank for your phone!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the better purchases I’ve made for my smart home is the Wyze Cam Pan, a 1080p Wi-Fi connected smart camera that comes in at well under $50 and works flawlessly. What sets this apart from most other wi-fi connected cameras under $50 is the ability to tilt, pan, and zoom with it right in the app. That means he’ll really be able to see exactly what’s going on in the room he’s using it in.
I have two of these; one sits on a shelf in the kid’s playroom so I can check in on them when they’re being rowdy, and the other is in the garage so I can see what my cat is doing. The camera is easy to use and works great with the Wyze cam app.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A fun pair of socks makes a great cheap gift around the holidays, and you won’t find a more comfortable pair of novelty socks than the ones from Odd Sox. Odd Sox has a ton of awesome-looking socks ranging from Back to the Future to WWE to Ghostbusters to TMNT, so there is a pair in there for just about every man.
I have personally purchased about 10 or 11 pairs of these socks on my own (a small gift from me to me!), and they are easily my favorite socks to wear in the fall/winter because of how comfortable they are.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s a fan of hot sauce, this gift package is a must. The set contains seven different sauces, each of which has a different flavor and level of spice. Options range from a milder garlic herb sauce to the spiciest ghost pepper. This set contains a sauce for nearly every dish, from smokey bourbon for BBQ favorites to garlic herb for pizza and bread.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My dad loves a good action movie, and lots of guys share his love of flicks that have lots of gunfights and explosions. This box set collects Die Hard, Die Hard 2: Die Harder, Die Hard with a Vengeance, and Live Free or Die Hard. It also includes Decoding Die Hard, a disc of special features. It does not include A Good Day to Die Hard, so you’ll have to pick that up separately if you want it.
Does the guy you’re shopping for already own every Bruce Willis movie in existence? Shop more Blu-ray films here, and find him another title he’ll enjoy.
Need more help finding great holiday gifts? Visit our Gifts page for thoughtfully curated gift guides, or check out our Toys page for gift ideas for your kids. You should also check out our collection of long-format gift guides: Best Gifts for Women and Best Gifts for Men, and the Heavy Christmas list.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anything having to do with whiskey is a great gift for men. This etched glass decanter features a world globe design, a hand blown glass ship inside, and a real wooden stand. Your man will be proud to display this decanter and will think of you every time he pours a stiff one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a writer? He’ll love using this leather journal as a personal diary, or as a notebook for recording his thoughts on upcoming projects.
The journal is made is Italy, and has a kind of classic European charm thanks to small touches like cream paper and the flap-and-tie closure.
It measures 5 by 7 inches and has a generous 256 pages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This desk organizer will keep his stuff together so he is never left wondering “Where is my…?” The organizer is made of real wood and has spaces for his phone, coffee mug, sunglasses, pens, keys, watch, wallet, credit card and more. Click here for a DIY version of this gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These best-selling tequila shot glasses by Spice Labs make a great gift for the tequila drinker on your gift list, especially if you’re not looking to spend more than $50. This set comes with eight 100% Himalayan salt shooters, and it comes with inserts in it so you can control exactly how much salt you’re tasting when shooting the devil’s liquid.
These pink HImalayan salt shooters are also easy to clean (which he’ll appreciate), and whether he’s a fresh-out-of-college grad or a seasoned drinking veteran, he will love ’em!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A great set of trekking poles is also a great option for the outdoorsy type, and these trekking poles from TrailBuddy are a great option that won’t break your bank. They’re made with tough aircraft-grade aluminum that’s super lightweight, despite its toughness, and it has unique lever-locks that make them easily adjustable (even when you’re wearing gloves).
These trekking poles have cork handles, and they mold to the shape of your hand for the ultimate comfort grip. They also have interchangeable pole accessories that are built for specific terrains, allowing him to trek on in virtually any type of weather condition.
The poles are available in blue, light blue, yellow, pink, red, purple, black, or lime green.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to step up his fashion game for him on a budget, you can’t go wrong with one of these casual slim-fit pullover knitted thermal shirts from H2H. There are a number of different color options available, and they look great on virtually any body type. They’re a blend of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, so they’ve got a little bit of give and stretch to them. They do run a bit snug, so size one size up compared to his normal t-shirt size for the best fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Again, if you’re looking to step up his fashion game but don’t want to break the bank, get him a great pair of comfortable jeans that look great. These Relaxed Fit Stretch Jeans from Nautica will definitely do the trick, as he won’t find a better mix of comfort and style. There are also a few different washes available, but for gifting purposes, I’d suggest going with one of the darker options.
Pair these with the H2H shirt above and you’ve got a full outfit for him.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wax & Wick candles are elegant and masculine, and the scents evoke feelings of being out in the wilderness. This Forest candle has a fresh, woodsy scent with notes of amer, vanilla and sandalwood. It is made of soy wax with a wooden wick that crackles as it burns. Click here for more Wax & Wick candles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A nice set of neckties is a classic gift for men, and one he will surely appreciate. This set of silk ties has three styles to match different occasions. and you can choose from 12 different combinations. There is a set to match any man’s style. The ties are made of real solft silk and have a nice weight and interlining to make a perfectly smooth knot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As I mentioned before, I’m not that handy. That didn’t keep me from buying a house and it won’t keep me from buying a rental property in the future. Fortunately, this handy visual guide helps anyone to understand the goings on in the average home. It’s great for the very experienced as a quick reference as well as the totally green homeowner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This survival bracelet is truly unique. It combines the usual paracord design with a clip that conceals a small knife,which can be essential in emergencies. The blade is 1.5 inches of stainless steel and the cord measures 550 ft. You can choose from four color combinations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nick Offerman truly lives the manly lifestyle he portrays on TV. He has his own wood shop where he creates everything from fine furniture to kazoos. This book is all about his passion for woodworking and the lessons to be learned from it, with a comedic twist. It has real projects that he can create at home, or just read and look at the mouth-watering color photos (Nick calls it “wood porn”).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether he has a green or a black thumb, he will love to displa this terrarium. This terrarium has a more man-friendly designt han most, with a geometric rectangular shape and dulled steel finishes instead of shiny gold or copper. This terrarium is great for easy to care for plants like succulents or air plants, or even just plain moss. Click here to learn how to plant a terrarium.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It doesnt get any easier than this Marimo Moss terrarium kit. The kit comes with moss balls, a jar, rocks, and a piece of coral for decoration. It will make a stunning centerpiece for his desk or dresser, and he can say he grew it himself!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How about gifting a cozy, portable hammock for the one you love? Hammocks are a huge up and coming outdoor item these days, and for good reason. This unit from Winner Outfitters can comfortably fit the both of you — imagine peacefully swinging among the trees in your favorite forest or just setting it up for a quiet afternoon in the backyard.
A good hammock packs compact, can be set up in all sorts of places and is an awesome option for either lounging or sleeping. Your partner will love this unit for use on the trail, at the campsite or for just relaxing. This double hammock by Winner Outfitters could make a nice addition to your loved one’s wilderness accommodations or outdoor gear locker in general.
For those who backpack, at just one and a half pounds this is an item that you’ll hardly remember you’re carrying until collapsing into its embrace at the end of the day.
This double hammock has a whopping 500 pound weight limit, and claims to provide plenty of space for two people so you and your partner can get cozy just about anywhere, any time. It’s the perfect, affordable gift that you can share and enjoy with the one you love.
The 210T nylon parachute fabric employed in the design is what allows this hammock to be both strong and light weight. Winner Outfitters includes two tree friendly straps and carabiners with this hammock so it comes ready to rock out of the box.
For around $30, this is a very reasonably priced hammock, and customer reviews insist the quality is great! Winner Outfitters also offers a single hammock if you think your partner would rather sacrifice lounging space for even less weight — but nothing says I love you like a unit for two!
Make sure to check out our list of the best portable camping hammocks if you like this gift idea!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Car GUys Super Cleaner is the best product on the market today for cleaning cars. If your man loves his car and loves to keep it clean, he will really appreciate this practical gift. This multi surface product cleans any surface in the car, from the vinyl to the upholstery and even the outside. It even works gret on hard to clean things liek tree sap on the paint job or worn-in stains on the interior. Click here to learn more about the CarGuys cleaner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your gentleman has a beard, he will want to take great care of it. This kit contains all the essentials of beard care, including a tube of beard wash, a bottle of beard oil, a tin of beard balm and a wild boar hair beard brush.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This coffee combines two amazing products into one – Jack Daniels whiskey and coffee. This blend uses 100% Arabica coffee medium roasted with the smooth flavor of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey infused in the beans.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pizza stones are awesome for anyone who loves pizza – and who doesn’t? This pizza stone will allowhim to cook pizzas with perfectly crispy on the outside, soft on the inside crust every time. It can be used in an oven or on a grill for outdoor cooking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every man needs a good pair of sunglasses. These stylish frames are made in Italy with a composite frame and real glass lenses. They come in over 50 different color combinations, so there is definitely one that your sweetheart will love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every man needs a multitool, and Leatherman is the top brand for quality and good design. The Wingman is ready for anything, with 14 tools including a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, file, ruler, package opener and more. It folds into a compact size and has a 25 year warranty. Read about how to use a Leatherman tool in the real world here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Epic Drives of the WOrld by Lonely Planet will get anyones imagination going, looking forward to their next great road trip. This bok is great for any man with wanderlust, and can even be used to plan your next vacation together. It incluces 50 of the greatest road trips on Earth, including America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Africa.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but that does not mean he wants dog hair all over his car! If your guy has a dog he loves and a car he loves as well, he will really appreciate this gift. THis easy to use seat cover protects not only the upholstery but the floors as wel. If you have ever tried vacuuming dog hair out of a car’s carpet, you will understand how great this is!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Core Carbon Rings is a company that makes wearable rings out of carbon fiber. Carbon fiber is super strong and durable, and has a unique look that men will love. This rign has a flat band and matte finish . It is extremely strong and scratch resistant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he is a gadget guy with cameras and other sensitive pieces of equipment, he needs a hardcore case to carry them in. Pelican cases are super durable and water tight with an Automatic Pressure Equalization Valve to release built up air pressure while still keeping moisture out. This case comes with thick foam inside, which he can customize to whatever piece of equipment he is carrying.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he loves listening to music the old fashioned way, he will definitely appreciate this vintage style record player from Victrola. This record player has a three speed turntable to play an size vinyl record. It has built in Bluetooth as well, so it can play music from any Bluetooth enabled device. The built in speakers are hgih quality and there is also a headphone jack. You can choose from over 20 colors and patterns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here is a stylish and functional messenger bag that can hold a laptop and anything else he needs to carry. It is waterproof, made of waxed canvas and leather for durability and style. The laptop sleeve is padded for protection nd there is plenty of room for a large laptop as well as a lot of interior space for anything else he needs to bring along with him. This bag is great for travel or for everyday use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he is an outdoorsy type who loves to camp, this camping hammock is a great gift. It will keep him safe and warm, off of the cold hard ground, and let him have an amazing night’s sleep no matter how far into the wilderness he roams. This is a double hammock, so you could even share it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These gloves from Biltwell are heavy duty and extra warm. They are made of leather in the palm, fingers and thumbs for durability and have a diamond-quilted synthetic back panel for ventilation and comfort. The index and middle fingers have accordion baffles for flexibility and the gloves also feature a fleece liner to wick moisture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Roku gives the most powerful and easy streaming experience on any HD TV. With this simple device he can stream Netflix, HBO, Hulu, PBS, ABC and more. It is super easy to install and use, and he can use it right out of the box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This trio of flavored maple syrup is sure to please any palette. The gift pack includes three organic grade A syrups sourced from an independent sugarbush in New York’s Catskill mountains. They are infused and bottled by hand in Brooklyn. This set includes gingerbread, spicy and cinnamon maple.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he travels a lot, he will love this cary on cocktail kit. Each kit comes with everything he needs to make two old fashioned cocktails, including aromatic bitters, pure cane sugar, spoon/muddler and linen coaster. This is a two pack, so it is good for four cocktails.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This whiskey dispenser from Refinery & Co. gives any whiskey lover the opportunity to age their own spirits in a real wooden cask. This whiskey barrel is made out of real oak wood and has a copper dispenser for easy pouring. THis can also be used for infusing herbs and spices into the liquor. It holds 800mL or 27 oz.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mr. Beer is the classic home brewing kit that allows even absolute beginners to brew their own craft beers at home. This kit is the Premium Gold Edition, inclding 2 refills so that he can make 4 gallons total. The ingredients are curated by master brewers for the finest taste and quality brew.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he has a gaming room or Man Cave, he needs this LED sign! Theis LED sign has the look of old fashioned neon, but it is made with modern LEDs for less power consumtion and a longer life span. It comes in two sizes and 12 different color combinations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any fan of the Walking Dead will love this replica Lucille bat. It is a high quality replica designed to match the exact specifications of the bat carried by Negan on the show. The “Take it Like a Champ” edition replica even includes realistic zombie blood!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ve included this unique backpack in this gift list because it’s well… seriously awesome. If you love to outdoor picnic with your partner, or if they enjoy solo strolls into the wilderness on their own then this bag is a must-have.
Made of high-quality nylon fabric, this backpack has high wear and deformation resistance on top of being pretty darn waterproof.
The main storage compartment is oversized and built with a premium insulation lining for keeping your food and drink either hot or cold. It’s an awesome design that you and your partner will no doubt be impressed with.
A detachable wine bottle holder is also compatible with the side of this pack, so don’t forget the corkscrew and perhaps a portable speaker for some romantic music. I really love how Hap Tim configured the included cutlery set, it’s truly an effective bag for hiking into your favorite lunch spot to dine in style.
Hap Tim even includes all the cutlery, wine glasses and other dining necessities pictured – it’s an excellent value for a unit in this price range! Customer reviews rave about the quality of the included picnic blanket as well – you and your significant other are totally ready for wilderness dates with no additional purchases!
With all the included gear, this bag is truly an incredible value that you and your loved one will no doubt make many memories with. Check out our top list of insulated backpacks for some other awesome picnic options!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Luggage always makes a great gift, and this hardside spinner carry-on bag is a great deal. It measures 20 inches, comes in 7 colors and is the perfect size for weekend getaways or as a carry-on in any domestic or international flight. It has a protective hard shell with extra thick ABS and a fully lined, divided interior.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The new 4K Fire Stick is the best 4K streaming stick on the market today. This new model has more storage for apps and games than any other streaming stick, and the fastest WiFi connection. It also has a ALexa voice enabled remote so you can control it with only your voice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Foam rollers are essental items for anyone who leads an active lifestyle. Whether he bikes, hikes, or pumps iron, his muscles are going to get sore and stiff and this foam roller will help him relieve that discomfort. This roller comes with free online instructions as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep him warm and cozy all winter long with these classic flannel pajamas from Everdream. This pajama set comes in four different plaid color combinations and is made of 100% soft cotton flannel. It has a button down front and comfy elastic waistband.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This classic peacoat is a must have fashion item for all men every winter. This pea coat is high quality at a great price. It is made of real wool and comes in over 25 different shades to match his style. This coat comes very highly reviewed and is a best seller.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A good flannel shirt is an important layerinf piece for any man’s wardrobe. This high quality flannel is made of a polyester fabric that wicks moisture and is warmer than traditional cotton blannel. It features heavy duty reinforced construction and comes in 5 different color patterns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone needs a nice pair of slippers to keep their toes warm during the holiday season. These UGG slippers are made of soft leather with a foam lined, polartec fleece interior. The outsole is treadlite by UGG to provide cushioning and traction, so that he can wear these indoors or outdoors. They come in four colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a gift for the man who loves Japanese food, but doesn’t know how to make it at home. Ivan Ramen is essentially two books in one: a memoir and a cookbook. Filled with stories about how Ivan started his ramen restaurant in Tokyo, the book is also packed with pro tips on how to make the best noodles, prepare the best toppings, and how long it takes to make a truly delicious broth. Pair it with this attractive ramen bowl set, and you’ve got a complete gift for the foodie or Japanophile in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Once you’ve had real Japanese soy sauce, the stuff at your local grocery will never be good enough again. This extra-special shoyu is aged in Japanese whiskey barrels, giving an extra oomph to this artisanal soy sauce. Because of its delicate aroma and taste, we recommend using this soy sauce for dipping and finishing, rather than for adding to stewed or braised dishes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the guy you’re shopping for is really passionate about leather goods, maybe it’s time he tried his hand at making his own leather items.
This cool gift includes all the tools he needs to master the art of leathercraft. He can sew, punch, and decorate leather goods using the tools in this kit, ultimately creating something really unique and personal.
For orginality, it’s one of the best leather gifts for men available right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does he need a new pair of gloves? This Kevlar/leather gloves are built tough, and they make a great gift for bikers, fashionable guys, or any man who just needs to keep his hands warm.
The leather has been treated to resist water damage and UV fading, while elasticized cuffs block out wind and cold precipitation. 100% Kevlar knit liners provide a measure of cut resistance, making these a great pair of work gloves as well.
Sizes run from Extra Small to XXL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you and your partner enjoy making nice meals together while camping or backpacking? This top quality pot and pan set by ProHealth is great addition to any camp kitchen that the two of you will come to love! It’s an awesome set for making meals for two that’s highly both highly capable and built to last.
The titanium construction of this set makes it super light (just under ten ounces) without sacrificing durability, and all three units nest together nicely. Most customers review’s of this set by Prohealth rave about how it weighs next to nothing, but if you’re looking for something truly lightweight and portable check out this exceptionally compact mess kit.
ProHealth has built all three pieces to be tasteless, odorless, and impervious to corrosion and rust. They are also non-allergenic for those campers who keep an eye out for that. The lid-pan and pots can be nestled together to form a double boiler or can be used separately. The whole set nests together when storing and it also comes with a mesh carrying pouch included.
All three pieces may be a bit excessive for the solo backpacker depending on the gear load, but this set would make an for an excellent addition to a more stationary camp kitchen or perform ideal for backpacking pairs. This cookware set is also dishwater safe, so you may even consider using it in the home given the quality of the materials used.
You and your partner are going to need a camp stove to go along with this righteous cooking ware, make sure to check out our top ten list of portable camp cookers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doesn’t everyone wish they had a little more survival knowledge? I know I do. This is ostensibly a trail cookbook, but goes the extra step of teaching you how to hunt and gather food in addition to preparing it in rustic conditions. Great for survivalists or anyone who wants a more authentic camping experience. Canterbury has a few books in this series you might also consider:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a handy dandy item for your partner’s hiking, fishing or hunting backpack. The LifeStraw is an absolutely pivotal survival item EVERY survivalist and serious outdoorsman should own. It might not seem terribly romantic, but this one will make the perfect gift no matter what kind of outdoor enthusiast you’re shopping for — it can be used essentially anywhere, any time. There’s nothing more important than clean water when you’re in the wilderness, so this is a gift that will definitely see some use. Whether you’re shopping for an outdoor adventurer who has a need for survival gear or just someone who likes to spend time in nature, this water filter is completely relevant to their gear locker.
I think we can all be amazed with the performance of this device created by LifeStraw — it’s super reliable as a safe filter and easy to use. A seriously cool recent innovation in safe water filtration, the LifeStraw changes the game for both packing and consuming water while spending time outdoors or persisting through situations where clean water is scarce. For just $20 you can gift the outdoorsman or woman you love the confidence to stride through the wilderness knowing that they can safely drink from freshwater sources.
If you trek where there’s an abundance of fresh water sources, it’s honestly fun and practical to use a filter like this. The LifeStraw removes a minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria (>LOG 6 reduction) and remarkably even surpasses EPA standards for water filters. Without implementing chlorine, iodine or any other chemicals, the LifeStraw will filter up to 1000 liters of contaminated water throughout its lifespan.
I have even read some customer reviews that claim the lifespan of their LifeStraw was more than doubled by securing a regular coffee filter to the end of the filter using a rubber band — smart move! For a super affordable cost you can purchase a LifeStraw for your favorite outdoorsman’s backpacking equipment, home survival kit or regular camping gear.
There’s free shipping on this product on orders over $25, so save some cash and purchase a LifeStraw for yourself too!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s an awesome gift idea that just about any outdoorsman or woman will love. If you’re stumped on what to get your partner then this vacuum insulated tumbler could be your solution. With this top quality unit the two of you can share piping hot cocoa together by the campfire or mix frosty cold drinks for two on the beach. Yeti is the best of the best when it comes to insulating your beverage, hot or cold.
This 20 ounce, stainless steel unit is perfect for keeping morning coffee hot all day, or for keeping water on ice as long as you need to. The 18/8 stainless steel construction of this unit makes it virtually indestructible, and it’s designed not to sweat so your hands stay dry while holding it. Because of its rugged, stainless steel construction, this tumbler is perfect for camp outs, backpacking use and travel.
Considering there’s no better insulator on the market for both hot and cold drinks, paying around $20 for this unit is a steal. There’ a ton of inferior competitor products that cost as much or more than the Rambler, so look no further if you like this gift idea.
It’s a great size for solo or shared use, so this is a gift that can be used both together or for when your partner embarks on their own adventure. Your loved one will love having a hot cup of joe hours into the day while out fishing, hunting or hiking — definitely a solid buy from Yeti that will around for years of use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Much like the hanging toiletry bag we put on our firefighters gifts post, this more-niche bag organizes and displays all the tools necessary for cooking while camping. While the bag itself is quite a nice gift, this is actually a set that includes everything pictured.
That includes a cutting board, rice paddle, tongs, scissors, a knife, and a ladle, all packed into the durable cotton canvas bag. It can be used as-is or the utensils can be swapped out for the recipient’s preferred options. Choose from seven different colors for the bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every baseball fan needs a ball cap, and this adjustable hat from ’47 Brand is an affordable choice. Multiple team styles are available. These baseball caps are officially licensed by the MLB, and they’re made from breathable cotton. They’re the perfect go-to hat for a casual Saturday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does the man in your life play guitar? Get him in tune with this simple but effective pedal tuner. Designed to take up very little room on the pedalboard, this is a true bypass chromatic tuner with a simple display. No frills, but should do the job for a good long while. You can even upgrade to the DT Deluxe, which has a more modern screen and more accurate tuning. Both work with standard Boss-style power. If you want to grab a few more pedals for your guitarist, check out our best cheap effect pedals post here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband has everything he needs already, then get him something that he won’t be able to get enough of—chocolate bacon!
I’m talking about Chuao’s Baconluxious bars, which work for chocolate lovers and bacon lovers alike! This box includes 60 mini bars that he’ll absolutely love and appreciate.
Its deep milk chocolate is loaded with chunks of smoked uncured bacon, which adds the perfect salty touch to this well-balanced chocolate confection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Going out for drinks every night can get old. When it does, there’s nothing wrong with bringing a little mixology flair into your kitchen with a home bar set.
The Finedine Home Bar Set will allow him to do just that, and it comes in at under $30! It comes with everything you need to make gourmet cocktails, including a double jigger, a hawthorne strainer, two shaker tins, and more.
This is a great gift for when you want to get wild and mix things up a little while not leaving the house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What fisherman couldn’t use a thermos? Brisk early mornings on the water call for bringing along a couple of hot cups of joe. This is a straight forward and reliable thermos that is, in my opinion, the perfect size for accompanying a fisherman.
This 18/8 stainless steel vacuum insulated model by Thermos should last many seasons with the proper care. My family has owned this Thermos model for as long as I can remember – it exists throughout my childhood memories of winter sledding, fall football games, and sunrise fishing trips.
This thermos will keep beverages both hot and cold for a whopping 24 hours – that’s pretty dam good! I always pour some hot water into my thermos and dump it out prior to filling it up because that warms the interior sidewalls and greatly reduces the initial cooling effect of the metal on your beverage.
I think the 32-ounce size is perfect for use fishing and hunting – there’s a second cup of hot coffee there when you’re ready for it.
Check out our list of the Best Thermoses list for some different sized containers also great for outdoor use. The lid on this unit doubles as a stainless steel mug so whoever you’re shopping for can save some space. This model is also well insulated enough to not burn your hands when hot, or sweat when it’s filled with a cold beverage — a trait a lot of other thermoses fail to achieve effectively.
My only complaint with this unit is that there’s no handle or strap for easy carrying. Other than that minor inconvenience, the quality and price of this thermos make it an awesome gift option. This one will definitely see some use, and likely not only out on the water!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s a big outdoorsman, consider picking him up one of the new Coleman One Source rechargeable Wireless Speakers. Not only is it a durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that he can use while camping or hiking, it also allows him to charge external devices like his smartphone while he’s on-the-go.
Coleman’s Bluetooth speaker is also IPX4 water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry too much about rain or getting it wet.
It also only takes two hours to fully charge with any 2.4amp USB charger.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Creating comfort while working on a car can be tough, but with a Pro-Lift Creeper Seat, it makes things easy. This 2-in-1 seat easily transforms from a creeper to a seat, giving him the gift of comfort while he’s hard at work on his truck. It has thick padded cushions for a comfortable base, and the wheels on the bottom will allow him to maneuver around the garage with ease. It weighs just 15 pounds, but it can hold up to a 300 pound man.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he frequently downs a brew with dinner or while watching the game on TV, chances are he really appreciates a good beer. And when we drink good beer, we often feel like a viking, a powerful raider who has just come back from a raid and needs meat and ale. If he appreciates fine ales, you might want to consider picking him up one of these Norse Tradesman Genuine Viking Drinking Horn Mugs. Every single one of these mugs is made from authentic ox horn, giving each an absolutely unique color pattern and shape. They’re super cool, and pair perfectly with a turkey leg.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t underestimate just how useful air fryers can be. Having one will allow him to create some quick and easy meals while being healthier than using the alternative, actual deep frying. Air fryers help reduce added fat by 70-80%, and an air fryer will also reduce the after-smell of cooking fried food.
This thing can cook anything from appetizers to desserts to chicken wings, so whether he’s looking to make dinner for himself or just a late-night snack, an air fryer is a great option.
This model from Dash comes in at under $50, making it one of the best gifts under $50 for him.