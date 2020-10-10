101 Best Gifts for Musicians: Your Ultimate List

The limitation of Bluetooth speakers is that your playing device must be within 33 feet, preferably in line of sight. It doesn’t take much to cause a Bluetooth connection to drop, and we’ve all experienced the weird detuning effect or occasional volume drop when using the wireless protocol.

The Sonos system is strictly better, utilizing wifi to form a hub for all your music services. While you can use just one of these units as you might a traditional radio, they’re designed to be paired for both stereo imaging and for placement in various rooms throughout your home. When using multiple speakers, you can opt to play different songs in each room or music from a single source in perfect sync.

This is the PLAY:5, which has six discrete amplifiers and six speakers in each unit, tunable with the Trueplay feature and can be oriented both horizontally and vertically.

They also offer the PLAY:3, which can be combined to create a master system with the speaker size matched to the needs of each room. (Note: In order to take advantage of stereo pairing, you’ll need two of the same model, but all models can work together in a larger system. More on that here.)

In addition to the refined touch controls on the unit, you can easily connect them to any Alexa-enabled device to control playback from all the top streaming apps by voice command. The newer Sonos One has Alexa built right into it — no need for separate hardware.