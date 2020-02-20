31 Best Space Saving Beds for Small Rooms

If you’ve been searching for a classic leather or faux leather couch that converts to a sleeper, who better to turn to than the sleep experts at Serta? Known worldwide for their seriously comfortable mattresses, you can count on the comfort of this convertible sofa. It features classic styling with bonded leather upholstery and brass nailhead trims.

The couch back reclines as well as fully folding down flat to create a cozy sleeping area. And, of course, you can count on comfort because the cushions feature inner springs topped with memory foam for exceptional support and durability. Convenient storage under the seat cushions also makes this couch a space saver as you can keep blankets and fresh linens on hand for last-minute guests.