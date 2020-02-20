31 Best Space Saving Beds for Small Rooms

Whether you’re building a tiny house, living in a small studio or loft, or you simply like to keep things compact, there’s no getting around the fact that beds are huge space takers. You’ll sleep like a baby in these space saving beds that do double duty as lounge, work, storage, and study spaces, giving you plenty of room to flex your design muscles on your favorite decor.
If you’ve been searching for a classic leather or faux leather couch that converts to a sleeper, who better to turn to than the sleep experts at Serta? Known worldwide for their seriously comfortable mattresses, you can count on the comfort of this convertible sofa. It features classic styling with bonded leather upholstery and brass nailhead trims.
The couch back reclines as well as fully folding down flat to create a cozy sleeping area. And, of course, you can count on comfort because the cushions feature inner springs topped with memory foam for exceptional support and durability. Convenient storage under the seat cushions also makes this couch a space saver as you can keep blankets and fresh linens on hand for last-minute guests.
When you’re looking to combine all the functionality of a den, work area and sleeping quarters, this clever loft bed has exactly what you’ll need in terms of storage, style, and comfort. Made of wood and pine with a dark cappuccino finish, this bed is a definite step ahead of many of the metal frame space saving beds.
This sleep and study unit has a twin bed up top with a ladder at the foot. A built-in three-drawer dresser eliminates the need for additional clothing storage. On the ladder end, a double bookcase allows for reading and study materials or aa bookshelf stereo system.
At the head end of this bed, a slide out desktop makes space for projects, and it also includes an open back double storage unit that can handle a printer, notebooks and more. It comes with everything shown, however, it requires an eight inch or thinner twin mattress.
If you’re in a small studio, there’s simply no room for a bed to take up space full time. That’s when this chest murphy bed is a total winner. When closed, the cherry finished cabinet measures 44.5 inches wide by 30.375 inches deep and it stands 40.75 inches high. It extends to 80.125 inches long for sleeping with a mattress height of 12 inches from the floor.
What makes this stow and go bed even more convenient are the two storage drawers in the cabinet base. We also love the fact that the base includes two electrical outlets that allow it to act as a convenient TV stand in its off hours. This bed comes complete with the appropriate twin XL mattress included, which is super convenient.
If you’re not sleeping solo, this space saving chest bed also comes in queen size.
Daybeds are the ultimate idea when it comes to stylish and space saving options, especially if they include a full-size trundle bed like this one. It doubles as a daytime seating area and a sleeping quarters at night. But what makes it really great is the full-size trundle bed beneath. That’s a terrific option if your kids regularly have sleepovers and you don’t love a bunch of kids laying around the living room in the morning. It’s also an ideal option for seating in your home office and quickly converting that space into a guest room.
The black metal frame is easily dressed up with fancy linens or made more masculine if desired. The trundle bed which fits directly under the frame is on easy-roll casters that can be locked in place once it’s rolled out. This bed set includes the main bed frame and the trundle bed, however, you’ll need to order the mattresses separately.
If you’re someone who simply doesn’t have ample space for a guestroom, this wall bed can save you when company comes. When enclosed, the faux double-door cabinet looks like a unique storage case, and it comes with a matching five shelf open storage cabinet to make it appear more like an architectural element of your home.
When you open the shaker-inspired cabinet door, simply pull down and voila! You’ve got a hidden queen size guest bed in a snap. This pull down bed features a super comfortable Euroslat mattress support system. When you go to put it away, it’s equally easy thanks to the dual-piston system. Just remove the pillows and close it up, covers and all.
You’ll need to order an appropriately sized queen mattress, although those up to 12 inches fit this bed frame well.
One problem with most daybeds is that they’re so obviously what they are. That’s what makes this sofa daybed a great option for smaller spaces. At first glance, it looks exactly like an elegant sofa with a vintage twist and tufted back and arms, but both the seat and concealed trundle each fit a standard twin mattress.
The sofa bed can handle up to 400 pounds while the trundle can accommodate up to 250 pounds. Each mattress is supported by a slat wood frame. Upholstered in soft velvet fabric, it’s a chic option for a studio apartment where you don’t want to sacrifice either style or space. Get it in dark blue, gray or pink.
If you’re looking for a sofa bed with more sleek lines, we also like this model with more angular arms. It also features a twin trundle that pulls out.
Whether you’re looking to create an efficient space for sleep and study, this gender-neutral metal loft bed is an excellent choice. The silver frame plays well with every color and the modern metal design is hip and cool. Gently arched rails surround the twin bed up top which can handle a six inch twin mattress and can accommodate up to 200 pounds. Since a thinner mattress is recommended, we would give a nod to this Modway gel infused memory foam mattress for comfort.
Beneath the loft bed, one side a desktop along with a bookshelf above it, while the other side offers three solid surface bookshelves and an exterior ladder to the upper bunk. All you’ll need to complete this mini-bedroom suite is a simple chair, and there’s plenty of room to make it a stylish one like this or a minimalist roll around.
Are you looking for space saving beds for your cabin or beach house? This twin daybed and trundle is a cool combination of metal and wood that looks more modern than many. The clean lines are gender-neutral and easily adaptable to nearly any decor style from mid century modern to nautical or rustic.
The sturdy bed frames are made with premium steel slats, so all you’ll need to add are the twin mattresses and linens. If you like the metal frame, but want a more traditional daybed style, we also like the Zinus Eden twin daybed and trundle.
Sometimes small spaces force you to make compromises. If you want a bed, workstation, and futon in one, this twin loft bed offers a terrific combination of amenities with no need to compromise on any of your needs and desires. The black metal bedframe has clean and modern lines. Up top, it fetaures a twin bed with decorative rails and a ladder to one side makes accessibility easy.
Stylish as well as functional, this frame features a white corner desk with a wire mesh wall to keep work papers from sliding off. It includes a matching chair and multi-function futon, although the bed mattress and the futon mattress are not included.
When you’re looking to transition your toddler to a bed of their own, without losing any of that sweet nursery style, this wooden daybed is the perfect piece to replace the crib. Made of solid wood, it features super-sweet heart cutouts on the side rails as well as along the front of the pull out trundle bed.
With a 200 pound weight limit on each of the beds, your toddler can easily hit the teen years before you’ll need to replace it with perhaps a more grown up style. It’s also the perfect option for grandma’s house where she might want to transition her guest room for overnight with the grandkids, but still have a bed that can accommodate adult guests.
This cute bed comes in pretty pink, white or gray.
When you’re in search of furniture that’s sophisticated and smart, space saving beds can present a challenge, but not so with this loft bed that features all kinds of office functionality, in addition to sleeping quarters. The loft bed accommodates a full size mattress and weights of up to 400 pounds, so it’s definitely roomy enough for an adult to snooze comfortably.
This cool bed frame features a mesh bookshelf that runs the entire length of the bed along with solid workstation shelf below it. The workstation section even has a convenient slide out keyboard tray. It can easily accommodate your laptop and extra monitors and leave enough tabletop space for your project work.
It has ladders on each end, so ascending to your sleep quarters is comfortable no matter which happens to be your dominant side. Snag an ergonomic office chair to match and you can be conveniently set up in even the smallest room.
When it comes to space saving genius, you’ve simply got to love a furniture piece that can be four different things. Such is the case with this cool folding ottoman sleeper bed. It can fold up into a traditional tufted storage or coffee table ottoman. It can act as a comfy chair. It can take the place of a recliner. And it can also fold flat to be a convenient last-minute guest bed. The adjustable backrest keeps you comfortable in a variety of settings.
Upholstered in linen fabric with stereo lines, this versatile bed is built for true comfort with thick high density foam that can stand up to daily wear and tear. Better yet, unlike many space saving beds, this one requires no assembly. Simply unbox and enjoy.
If you’ve got to make the most of a shared space, this twin over twin loft bed set is a terrific choice that combines sleep, study, and storage in one. This set features a traditional loft bed with a ladder up from the floor, while a second twin trundle bed fits perpendicular to the top frame. On one end of the loft pedestal, a slide-out desk with storage cabinets makes a convenient study area.
On the other side of the pedestal is a long hanging storage cabinet with a door. Inside where the head of the floor height bed is positioned, this pedestal also features a built-in bookshelf. Another feature we think is particularly nice about this set is that it comes complete with the matching desk chair. We think you’ll also love the rich wood finish that makes this bedroom suite look more grown up than a traditional kids’ bedroom set.
If you’re looking to furnish your rustic retreat with some space saving furniture, this solid hardwood daybed gives you that beautiful look along with efficiency and comfort in mind. Solid wood mattress supports offer a fully supported sleep experience. When the trundle is securely stored underneath, the wood panel front gives this piece an elegant mission style design.
Each bed supports a twin mattress and to make that top mattress look even more like a traditional sofa, a simple slipcover is an answer to give your daybed extra style. This daybed is made from plantation grown hardwood, so it’s a renewable resource you can feel good about. Get this piece in either rustic walnut, Barbados or white finishes.
If you want to add a coordinating sofa, you can buy the daybed without the trundle as well.
If you’re looking for the maximum usability in a small space where you want a bed as well as a seating area, this space saving bed has some of the features that make it just right for a small room or dorm. The two tone gray and black metal frame looks sleek and modern, so if you’re not really shopping for kid furniture, you’ll feel like this has a good, minimalist look.
The top bunk accommodates a twin size mattress and can handle a person who weighs up to 200 pounds. The bottom frame easily fits a futon mattress and can manage up to 600 pounds in weight. IThe futon can convert from couch to sleeper in a snap. The side ladder makes it simple to get into and down from the top bunk, and the top rails keep safety in mind in case this bed is for a smaller child.
Are you searching for a sleep solution that’s bigger than a twin bed but also one that offers the trundle bed option? This full size bed is ideal for an adult or teen with a twin trundle below. Great for siblings who share a room or a single parent with a studio or one bedroom apartment, this bed set features a modern upholstered tufted headboard and pieced footboard that looks elegant while being super functional.
The twin trundle bed features a fabric covered side that makes it look like a seamless piece of furniture when it’s not extended. Do be aware that you won’t want to order a twin mattress for the trundle that’s any thicker than 10 inches maximum or it won’t fit beneath the full bed.
If you’re severely limited on floor space but you’ve got a lot of bodies to bed down at night, this full over full bed set is totally genius. In the matter of one small space, you can place this piece which has full size mattresses on top and bottom with a 400 pound weight capacity. To add even more sleep space, the lower bed also offers a twin pull out trundle bed.
Perfect for a cabin or small getaway cottage, this bed set is great for use at home as well because the full size beds can be separated and used in different configurations if you don’t need to cram everything into one room. You can get this same style with a twin over full configuration and a twin trundle as well. This space saving design comes with five different finish options to match your decor.
When you have enough room for a bed, but not enough space for a dresser or second bed, this cool captain’s bed is a great idea for a kids’ room or guest room. This three-tiered bed features solid wood construction so it’s tough enough to survive even rambunctious kids. The top accommodates a twin mattress, while the second level features room for a second twin mattress too. Each of the beds has a 275 pound weight capacity, so if you’re training a toddler to sleep in their own space, you can catch a few winks on the trundle bed while you’re doing it.
Under the trundle a functional three drawer storage unit makes for plenty of space for clothes, or if you’re using this in a guest room, extra linens and blankets. This bed comes in two dark wood tones as well as gray and white. If you’re looking to outfit a cabin or beach cottage with some extra storage and more sleep space, this rustic wood daybed also offers a trundle and drawers beneath.
If you’re looking to create the perfect lounging spot in your limited space, consider this elegant queen size daybed that features a full size trundle beneath. The tan linen upholstered frame has tufted arms and no back, making it a beautiful fit in a chic and modern or country French style home. The trendy design is easy to convert to the coziest reading spot ever, and the full size trundle will simply slide out if you have guests.
This daybed comes in four color options although gray and blue options are only available in twin over twin size. Another backless daybed features a metal frame rather than upholstery. It’s great for a den or study, or any room that doubles as a workspace and a guest room.
If you love the look of a section sofa but you need the versatility of a sleeper sofa, there’s no need to compromise because the Lilola sectional sleeper sofa delivers on both looks and functionality. This clever couch can be set in an L shape configuration with the look of a loveseat and lounger, but the sneaky secret here is that the front base of the couch pulls out and pops up to transform the whole piece into a full-size bed.
What you’ll love even more is that the lounger is a functional storage ottoman, meaning you can keep pillows, bedding, and extra blankets at the ready in case you get last-minute guests. If you’re using it for your regular sleep solution, the cushions provide firm yet comfortable support. get it in light or dark gray.
If you’re seriously cramped for space, it’s almost impossible to find room for a desk as well as a bed. Problem solved with this clever full size wall bed with a built-in desk. This full size bed stays safely stored inside the cabinet until it’s time to snooze. In the interim, it features a cabinet wide desktop and LED lights in the cabinet top make for efficient task lighting without taking up precious desk space.
The wall bed features a contemporary design with brushed nickel handles and recessed pulls. This wall bed would be ideal for those who work long hours, and need to sneak in a nap on their lunch break. If you’re looking for a larger bed, you can get this same functional design in queen size as well. We especially like the antiqued finish with walnut accents.
Perfectly suited to a modern industrial space, it would fit well with your favorite pieces of steampunk decor. If you’re worried about whether a Murphy bed like this is safe for you or your kids, find the positive answers in this article from Go Downsize. The bottom line – it’s all about careful installation.
When you’re looking for furniture with a nautical flair, this seascape gray captain’s bed delivers the look along with a lot of storage. The six drawer pedestal can be used on either side of the bed frame, making it easy to arrange in a corner and save space. It also offers a convenient stow space at the foot of the bed.
The headboard and footboard have a contemporary shiplap design, and the headboard also features bookcase details to give you even more space to keep your favorite books and more. This full-size bed can accommodate an eight inch mattress which is not included. We recommend the Chime mattress from Ashley furniture as a great option.
If you don’t need extra beds, but you do need extra storage for your compact space, this twin size captain’s bed offers lots of appealing amenities in a small profile. This bed also eliminates the need for a dresser. It comes with six sizeable storage drawers that can be configured on either side of the base should you want to place the bed against a wall.
A small storage cubby at the foot of the bed is a perfect place to store shoes or extra bedding. The tall headboard features bookshelves on each side with a wide center shelf that’s ideal for a clock, personal devices and more. The bed frame is made from solid pine, and finished in a trendy merlot stain. If you love this design but want a trundle in addition to storage space, this bed is another solid choice.
If you’re looking for a larger bookcase, this similarly designed captain’s bed features the bookcase along the side instead of at the head of the bed, and also includes drawers along with a twin trundle.
When you need storage, convenience, and classic furniture design all in one, this queen wall bed suite has all the right elements. The big wall cabinet features a Shaker inspired design and is finished in dark walnut gray, although you can also get it in chocolate or white, depending on your design style. It comes with two side storage cabinets with doors on the bottom to stow clothes or the bed’s pillows, topped by shelves for all your books and collectibles.
This bed is super easy to fold down, and the bed frame has an ultra-comfy EuroSlat mattress support system that gives it just a bit of extra bounce. It will fit any standard queen mattress from 8-12 inches thick and can be made up with bedding in place as long as you remove the pillows. Storage space issues solved.
If you don’t have the room or need for those extra storage units, you can save space and quite a few bucks with this simple queen wall bed that’s frill-free and features a modern contemporary design.
When you’re limited on space, there’s no need to be limited on elegance because this space saving bed hits all the high style notes, while giving you great storage options too. The contemporary platform bed frame features a biscuit tufted high headboard, framed in wood. The base of the bed also offers up four generous storage drawers complimented by oversized charcoal bail hardware.
With all the quality you’d expect from Lane furniture, the drawer bottoms are cedar-lined which makes them exceptional for blanket and linen storage. This piece is finely crafted from straight grain oak veneers with a uniquely beautiful oak finish. If your tastes run a bit more Baroque, this metallic upholstered bed frame might be more to your liking and it features storage drawers at the foot of the bed.
When fine wood and outstanding craftsmanship go hand in hand with your need for space saving storage, this king size bed is the perfect option for someone who loves to hand finish and add their own hardware to create a custom look. This gorgeous bed is made with unfinished cherry with a simple headboard that can fit almost any decor.
The platform frame features 12 roomy storage drawers that will easily replace the space of two dressers. The drawers also feature a soft close, which is a nice added touch. This handcrafted contemporary bed would work well in a room where you’d rather focus on decor than additional pieces of furniture. Keep in mind that since it’s made of solid wood, it’s weighty at 590 pounds. UrbanGreen makes all kinds of compact unfinished furniture that might appeal to you for other rooms in your home as well.
If the price or the size are limiting for you, you can get this queen size captain’s bed with 12 storage drawers in either black or an espresso finish.
When you have a lot of kids or kids with a lot of friends, finding adequate sleep space can be a challenge, but not when you get three times the sleeping quarters in a single twin bed foot print. This triple stacking bunk bed set is a transitional arrangement that can be broken into three separate twin beds as your kids grow and need their own separate spaces.
The clean modern lines and simple design of this set of bunks is gender-neutral, so you can get it in white, gray or mocha to fit your home or cabin decor. It has two detachable ladders – one for floor to top bunk and one that fits from the top to the second bunk. The two upper bunks can each accommodate up to 165 pounds, while the lower bunk can handle up to 250 pounds.
You’ll also love the durable wood construction which means these beds can stand up to some pretty rambunctious kids. If you’ve got a rustic cabin, you could easily create a substantial sleeping quarters for lots of guests with a couple sets of these.
A traditional sleeper sofa is a great option when you’re looking for space saving furniture, especially if you don’t have a formal guest room. This modern sleeper sofa from Signature Desing by Ashley is a beautiful combination of couch and full-size bed.
Contemporary curves take center stage with sloped pillow top armrests and a striking flared silhouette. With a light neutral color that’s easy to match, you can decorate to your heart’s content with either subtle accent or wildly colorful decor options. The high-resiliency foam cushions and pillows make for a cozy place to curl up and read, but when unfolded the sleeper features a bi-fold full innerspring mattress that delivers all the comfort and support of a more traditional bed.
With minimal assembly required, you can have this sofa set up and ready to use in minutes. It fits through doorways 32 inches wide and larger. Get the matching loveseat to make a complete livingroom suite.
There’s no doubt about the fact that kids always get the littlest bedrooms, so if you’re tight on space for your little one, this loft bed maximizes every square inch of it. It has so many seriously adorable features to tout. It accommodates a standard twin mattress and can accommodate any growing kid well. The top bed frame has curved sides to keep them safely in their bed while sleeping, and cutest curved ladder to get them up top.
Every inch of this bed set has been carefully thought out to give tons of storage options in a single bed footprint. A three drawer chest acts as the pedestal on one end, while another drawer and door storage cabinet acts as the other. Underneath the bed, the back of that second shelving unit features a bookshelf and toy cubby.
One more feature we think you’ll really love is the built-in bookshelf on top that allows you to keep all their favorite bedtime stories within easy reach. Get it in this natural wood finish or white.
Space efficiency and versatility are the hallmarks of this chest murphy bed that delivers queen size comfort in a compact footprint. The classic chest looks like a beautiful dresser or media stand by day, but quickly transforms into a comfy sleeping quarters at night. At 22.5 inches deep by 62.5 wide and 41.8 inches tall, this great looking piece of furniture has a large functional storage drawer on the bottom that’s perfect for pillow storage when the bed is folded up.
Several things make this bed choice a solid one including the fact that it comes with a six inch premium memory foam mattress included – while most space saving beds require you to purchase mattresses separately. We also love that this bed is meant to live in today’s world. It features a dual USB charging station on the side along with two electrical outlets.
Another point worth mentioning, this chest bed comes in five different cabinet styles and five different finishes so it’s easy to match with your existing interior decor.
We can’t write about space saving beds without including this futon which doubles as a couch, side by side recliner and bed. In truly limited space, it provides seating and sleeping options without taking a lot of room. This sofa has a mid century modern design with a low profile seat, solid wood legs, and diagonal upholstery stitching in an attractive diamond design.
You’ll love the flexibility of this multi-functional piece. You can partially recline the back, fully recline the back, or recline just half of the back. Spring and pocket coils in the mattress provide the ultimate in support and comfort whether you’re sitting or sleeping. At 78.5 inches long, it’s easy to slip into a tight or tiny space.
If your tastes run more toward Mission style furniture, the Newport Futon has solid wood arms that fit the design style, and it’s just slightly longer at 80.5 inches. If you prefer more modern industrial design the Rio Futon features crisp lines and metal arms and legs.