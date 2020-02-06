15 Live Edge Tables You’ll Absolutely Love

Home decor and furniture are ever-evolving, mixing styles and creating new ones. Live edge tables are the perfect example of how designs can blend as they take what was once considered a rustic wood slab and turn it into something modern, contemporary and cool.
Make no mistake, these tables have been around for a long time, but we’re not talking about log furniture here. Rather, we’re looking at sleek and elegant pieces that would easily fit homes from different eras as well as your lake lodge or cabin.
Many of these tables take mid century modern design to new heights, while some are more industrial modern and others simply offer fun and funky ways to incorporate wood into your decor. We hope you’ll love them as much as we do.
So many live edge coffee tables have super simple bases with either hairpin legs or slanted metal options. One of the standout features of this stunning hickory live edge coffee table is the copper pipe legs, but our favorite thing happens to be the second shelf that makes the piece a whole lot more functional than many. The top slab is 48 x 20 inches, and it showcases the absolutely beautiful figuring in the wood, along with knots and imperfections. It’s about 1.75 inches thick which gives this piece a substantial look.
The second shelf is also hickory, sans the live edge, and it’s held securely in place by diagonal copper struts that run through each side. While this table takes a few minutes of assembly, it comes with easy to understand instructions, and the artisans who made it are available if you need help.
This same company also makes a rustic hickory live edge end table that pairs perfectly with the coffee table. If you’re looking for a different variety of wood, they have cedar live edge tables as well.
As we’ve previously mentioned, when t comes to almost any wood furniture, price correlates directly to the kind of wood and how available or limited it is. That’s why you’ll see so many live edge tables made from acacia, which is sustainable and abundant. Walnut, however, is another matter, and this stunner of a dining room table features a walnut slab top. This piece is absolutely worth the investment.
Somewhat compact compared to many, this table measures 60 x 40 inches, making it suitable for a more compact dining space or kitchen eating area. We very much like the satin metal strap style legs, as it’s one of the few without a black metal base. These brushed stainless steel dining chairs would look superb with this gorgeous table.
When you’re looking for live edge tables that can stand the test of time, you might want to choose one made with teak, durable and rot-resistant wood that’s been coveted by boat builders for centuries. If you’ve ever wondered why, this article from Newmil Marine spells out all the advantages of this beautiful wood.
The beauty of this table comes from it’s uniquely shaped tabletop which varies with each table made because it’s a natural slab of teak. The edges and shape will differ as well. You’ll love the hairpin table legs, and instead of the traditional four, this table has but three to keep it in perfect balance. That makes it perfect for dining with family on the floor using cushions rather than sitting in a more formal setting.
The shape lends itself to being the center of the room, and why not? It’s sure to be the focal point and a topic of conversation.
If you’re looking to transform your living room, a quick way to begin is with this beautiful live edge coffee table. Made of solid acacia wood, this classic piece has a base that features a clean and modern design with three open squares that fit together width and lengthwise to make it super stable. The stunning tabletop is 24 x 42 inches, and features all you’d expect including knots and cracks.
At 18 inches tall, the table’s edge is so tactile. You’ll want to keep reaching out to run your fingers over it, which believe it or not will only give it a more natural gloss. The beauty of this table is that no two are exactly alike, because each piece of wood is totally unique. It’s finished with a clear natural finish to bring out the sheen and ray fleck with impressive results.
You can also get the matching 24 inch tall end tables at a very reasonable price. Both tables include nylon feet to keep from marring your wood or laminate floors.
Lots of live edge tables rely on long slabs of wood, either single big pieces or several long boards joined for a rectangle with live edges on each side. The thing you’ll love about this natural edge table is its really different shape. It looks almost like a flower, with four distinct sections that meet in the middle.
This cedar table features hairpin legs, and it’s about 32 inches across. Another thing we like is its slightly taller stance at 21.5 inches versus most others that stand between 17 and 18 inches high. The reclaimed wood from cedar stumps is finished with natural lacquer to give it a beautiful shine.
This same artist also has a more rectangular live edge table as well as a smaller elliptical table both made of the same materials with equally beautiful craftsmanship.
Have you been in search of a live edge dining table? This beautiful table is made with a 71 inch slab of acacia wood. It features the beautiful patina of reclaimed wood, which accents all the distinctive nicks, exposed knots and imperfections that make each piece totally unique. At 36 inches wide, this table stands 30 inches high. It’s big enough to easily seat six for meals.
Stainless steel legs give it a clean base that fits well in a mid century modern home but this table could easily fall into other design styles from Moroccan to rustic Italian.
To maximize eating space, pair this table with matching live edge benches on each side, along with reclaimed wood chairs on each end.
There are lots of live edge tables on the market, but when it comes to complete individuality, there are few more unique than these cedar log side tables that use pieces of root wad as their base. Literally, no two will ever be alike. Whether you’re looking for an end table, plant stand or bedside table, their natural designs will bring a bit of nature indoors thanks to their organic forms.
Each tabletop is about 14 inches across, and depending on the piece of root used, the base widths can vary but on average they stand about 21 inches high. A nice thing is that these tables come ready to place with no assembly required.
What do you get when you blend industrial pipe and fitting with gorgeous eastern white pine? A live edge coffee table with an edgy style that’s perfect for a modern loft or someone who loves steampunk decor. This coffee table features an industrial black pipe base topped by a gorgeous honey pine tabletop. This sizeable coffee table measures at 44 inches long by approximately 18-22 inches deep. Since no two tables are alike, there may be slight variances.
The top slab measures at nearly two inches thick, so this table looks impressive and weighty without being clunky. You can get the same design with a natural finished top or an unfinished top as well. There is a slight amount of assembly required. You can also get this table with a set of matching end tables so you can ensure they’ll all have the same design style.
Talk about turning the live edge concept on its head, these clever tree stump tables do just that. Harvested in eastern Europe from sustainable felling projects, each stump and the creations made from it bring new life to healthier forests. The smooth flat top is perfect for your cup of coffee or glass of wine, but rather than using artificial legs, these stumps have been burned to create unique live edge legs that are all part of a single piece of stumpage.
At approximately 11 inches in diameter, you can custom order these tables in heights that vary from 16.5 to 24 inches tall. Perfect in a grouping or by themselves these would look terrific as terrific in a minimalist bedroom as they would a rustic lodge. You can also buy them in a graduated set of three tables. Because these are handcrafted, keep in mind they’ll take 6-10 days to create.
We simple can’t help ourselves. We get sucked in by live edge furniture that leans more toward organic shapes from nature. That’s why we’re in love with this gorgeous teak table. The intricate curves, nooks, and crannies in the table edge are a source of endless visual entertainment. The 43 x 20 inch recycled teak wood slab top is well sized for most living rooms, and the black hairpin legs give it a modern vibe. This piece will add a sculptural element as well as a functional one.
You might also like this recycled teak wood side table which features a tree slice top and woven branches for a base. Very clever.
Not all live edge tables are created in the same fashion. In fact, most have either a single slab top, or perhaps a couple of large pieces that have been joined. The top on this live edge dining table has been purposefully pieced with longer and shorter boards to give it a really dynamic and different look than the others. It pops with the varied colors of the acacia wood, and we think it’s quite beautiful.
The rustic metal base, while similar to a different table we reviewed are actually quite different. The finish looks well-aged, and the legs connect down the center with a long metal strap, as well as having straps that curve up to actually cradle the tabletop.
When it comes to live edge tables, the price will often be determined by the species of wood used in the tabletop. This gorgeous mid century modern coffee table features a thick solid walnut top that makes it a step above pine tables. The rich color and beauty of the wood are unmatched. This fine-grained hardwood is very dense and it’s polished to a beautiful sheen.
One of the longest coffee tables we’ve featured, this piece measures 50 inches long, so you could use it to eat dinner with your partner on game night. Sturdy painted black steel legs make it the perfect fit for your mid mod decor, and would also make this table an awesome option for Hygge designs. The live edge and naturally occurring knots give this table a nice organic feel.
If you have a large home or mountain lodge you can get this same table at a whopping 57 inches long by 31 inches deep and it features butterfly joints attaching the tabletop slabs.
If you’re not into that mid mod look of hairpin legs on slab tables, you might want a design that’s a little industrial modern instead. We love this live edge coffee table for exactly that reason. The chunky black metal legs look and feel substantial, making this the perfect piece for a man cave or your living room. The 42 x 24 inch wood top has a beautiful live edge on both sides, while the convenient lower shelf is finished with straight edges. It’s awesome to have that second shelf to store coffee table books, magazines, newspapers or your fave decorative pieces.
This table is constructed of acacia wood planks that have been joined to make the large top. The black strap legs add a nice juxtaposition to the natural shapes on the tabletop. If you love the look of this coffee table, you can get a suite of matching pieces including a live edge end table as well as a live edge console table. They’re all very well priced for quality furniture.
If you’re looking for a truly impressive dining table with a twist, live edge is definitely the way to go. We love this big dining table not just for its cool live edge top, but for the two different finishes used to complete the piece. The 91 x 41.8 inch top features beautifully burnished edges with a warm natural honey finish. The top features wood butterfly joints helping span the wood’s natural cracks and crevices. If you don’t know about these inlaid joints, this article from Woodworkers Guild of America tells you all about them. While these joints do add strength, they’re mainly added as a creative element.
The classic trestle base is finished in a smokey black, so it adds interest and it’s also super comfy in terms of legroom along the sides. In fact, if you plan to use benches versus chairs with this table, you can easily slip them underneath the table when it’s not in use allowing a more spacious look in the dining area. We think formal chairs on the ends make for a really elegant look when paired with the rustic table.
Many of you may have been thinking that live edge furniture was really for that rustic cabin or lodge style decor. Since we haven’t really included that traditional design, we’ve chosen this white pine and cedar log coffee table as one of our faves. This handcrafted piece features northern white cedar legs and a live edge white pine tabletop. The woodsy feeling would be awesome in a home that uses lots of plaid fabrics and organic accent pieces.
At 44 x 18 inches, it’s a great size for most living areas, and would look terrific paired with these matching side tables.