15 Live Edge Tables You’ll Absolutely Love

Home decor and furniture are ever-evolving, mixing styles and creating new ones. Live edge tables are the perfect example of how designs can blend as they take what was once considered a rustic wood slab and turn it into something modern, contemporary and cool.

Make no mistake, these tables have been around for a long time, but we’re not talking about log furniture here. Rather, we’re looking at sleek and elegant pieces that would easily fit homes from different eras as well as your lake lodge or cabin.

Many of these tables take mid century modern design to new heights, while some are more industrial modern and others simply offer fun and funky ways to incorporate wood into your decor. We hope you’ll love them as much as we do.