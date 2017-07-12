Top 10 Best Weed Accessories for Any Stoner of 2018

Smoking weed has a lot of connotations associated with it. There are loads of images that come to mind when you say “weed”, “marijuana”, or “stoner”. Perhaps you think of a typical Cheech and Chong type of character. Or, maybe you’re picturing a scene of people ripping mad blunts. However you envision people who partake in the green lifestyle, there are a few accessories that many of them have on hand.

Of course, this list is focused around flower-related accessories, rather than concentrate-related ones. That is to say, the following is comprised of accessories for smoking greens, not dabs. A plethora of cannabis accessories exist on the market. They range from rolling papers, to grinders, and even stash jars. So, if you’re looking to add a new weed accessory to your set-up, give this list a quick read.

Cannabis accessories come in many shapes and forms. Check out my list of the best weed accessories around.

1. Best Weed Accessories – Rolling Papers: Raw Unrefined Classic 1.25″ Cigarette Rolling Papers – 4 Packs

When it comes to smoking bud, there are a few things that probably come to mind. More than likely, “smoking a doobie, brah” popped up, at least for a second. So, that doobie, also known as a joint, J, or doob, is rolled with rolling papers. While you can always purchase just about any rolling papers, they might end up being more of a hassle than anything. Rolling joints requires practice. Rather than wasting money on rolling papers that suck, invest in some kick booty ones.

Raw Rolling Papers are probably the most well-known joint paper brand on the entire planet. You can find these bad boys at just about any gas station or head shop. Whether you’re new to rolling Js, or are a seasoned veteran, Raw Rolling Papers are key. For $5.18, you’ll receive four packs of rolling papers, but if you know you roll tons of joints at-a-time, you can always purchase more than that. Plus, if you’re not an expert joint roller, you can easily use these babies with a joint rolling machine. Regardless, Raw Papers are your best choice in rolling papers.

Interested in trying a different type rolling paper? Give Bob Marley Premium Rolling Papers a shot.

Price: $4.29 (81 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Weed Accessories – Blunt Wrap: Shine Woven Blunt Pre-Rolled Paper

Blunts are like a joint’s bigger, stronger brother. Most stoners started off smoking blunts by emptying out White Owl Cigarillos, or Swisher Sweets. No matter how hard you try, though, you’re bound to end up smoking bits of raw tobacco. Rather than exposing your lungs to that, you can opt to roll a blunt specifically in a blunt wrap. Not only is that better for your health, but you’ll be smoking in style.

Shine is a rolling paper company known for creating the epitome of luxury: rolling papers intertwined with gold. Yep, you read that correctly. You can literally smoke gold. And on top of that, you’ll receive a certificate of authenticity, stating you’re actually inhaling augur. Simply load up some bud, scoop it in, add a filter tip if that’s your thing (grab a few here if you’re looking to purchase some), spark, and smoke. Let your smoke shine as much as your personality.

Looking for flavored blunt wraps? Try out some Juicy Jay wraps!

Price: $19.37

3. Best Weed Accessories – Grinder: Herb & Weed Grinder with Kief Catcher

I’m pretty sure most of us veteran stoners began our smoking careers without a grinder. Heck, weed itself was already expensive enough. Add in anything other than a chillum or spoon pipe, and it felt like you were adding on a car payment. Instead of a grinder, we’d pick apart the bud with our fingers. This inevitably leads to wasting greens because a tiny bit always sticks to you. A grinder, of course, easily fixes this problem.

You could always go to your local head shop and purchase a grinder, but it’s probably going to be more expensive and not function as well as this bad boy. If you’re looking for a grinder, this is the ultimate godsend of all grinders. It has the perfect teeth-to-drop-hole-ratio, leaving your bud so perfectly ground, it’s like being on Green Cloud 9. Plus, it comes with a year warranty, and is made with scratch-resistant material. A grinder makes your smoking life about 982,892,634,982,348,932 times easier. You won’t regret your purchase.

For a more “classic” grinder, check out this Golden Bell grinder.

Price: $14.99

4. Best Weed Accessories – Rolling Tray: Beamer Natural Bamboo JuJu Rolling Tray With Blunt Holder

One of the best things about a rolling tray is how much it saves your bud. No matter what, you’ll always end up dropping greens when you go to pack a bowl, or roll a joint. Instead of wasting that bud on a table or other surface, opt to use a rolling tray. They allow you to collect all the extra kief and nugs that may have otherwise been wiped up and tossed out.

The Beamer Natural Bamboo Juju Rolling Tray is exactly what you need. It’s crafted with high-quality bamboo, and features a carved out spot for your newly-rolled blunt or joint. The tray is made without chemicals or dyes, so you don’t have to worry about inhaling anything noxious. Simply load your glass bowl or put greens into a rolling paper on the tray, and you’ll be able save any dropped greens for a later date.

Are galaxies more your style? Peep this large-size rolling tray.

Price: $14.99

5. Best Weed Accessories – Hemp Wick: 50ft of All Natural Hemp Wick by Bee Wick Hemp

Hemp wick is an often discussed, rarely implemented weed accessory. For one, it’s a much healthier choice for your lungs because you’re not inhaling butane. Plus, it helps conserve your lighter fluid. Unfortunately, though, there are few head shops outside of recreationally legal states that actually sell hemp wick. But I’ve got your back with this fantastic hemp wick by Bee Wick Hemp.

This hemp wick is all-natural, and coated in pharmaceutical-grade bees wax. You receive an impressive 50 feet of hemp wax, and it’s 1 mm thick. Cut off a few feet of the wick, and wrap it around your favorite lighter. Make sure the end of the hemp is accessible, and unstick it when you’re ready to light a bowl. You’ll wonder how you ever smoked prior to hemp wick.

Think you might want more than 50 feet of hemp wick? Snag 200 feet here.

Price: $5.95

6. Best Weed Accessories – Rolling Machine: Raw Hemp Plastic King Size 110mm Cigarette Rolling Machine

Cigarette rolling machines my butt. We all know those babies are used for rolling joints. If you have terrible fine motor skills like me, or just haven’t mastered the art of rolling, then a rolling machine is right up your alley. It allows you to place a filter tip (snag a pack of them here) into the rolling paper, in addition to greens. As long as you have rolling papers that fit, like the Raws from above, then you’re good to go.

Since Raw is so well-known, purchasing a rolling machine by the same company is an easy choice. Their rolling machines actually work. It’s important to remember, though, that joints rolled with a rolling machine tend to be thinner than one you’d roll manually. But for under $5, you can can always have consistently rolled doobies–and your buddies will stop laughing at your terrible rolling skills. I’ve been there, and this is an easy fix!

If pre-rolls are more your thing, check out this pre-roll machine.

Price: $4.17

7. Best Weed Accessories – Lighter Modification: Toker Poker

There’s one tell-tale sign of a stoner: ash on the bottom corner of a lighter. It’s the easiest way to tell if someone smokes cigs versus bud. Using a lighter as a poker is convenient…until you get to the bottom of your bowl. At that point, the lighter corner can no longer reach the bud to tamp it down. Cue music and confetti. Dun dun dun daaaaaa! This is where the Toker Poker steps in.

This genius concept slides right on top of a lighter. Although, it’s recommended you don’t use any wrapped lighters because it’ll strip the wrap right off. Snag any regular lighter, like these guys right here, and you’re ready to go. The extended corner allows you to poke your bud down to the very center of the bowl–every time. Whether it’s for yourself, meant for a stocking stuffer, or is just an “I thought you’d love this!” gift, any stoner will be thrilled.

If you’re a hemp wick lover, check out this hemp wick dispenser.

Price: $14.95

8. Best Weed Accessories – Ash Tray: Glass Debowler “Cobalt” Soft Glass Ashtray

Ash trays are actually one of the least-considered weed smoking accessories. Why? Because it’s super easy just to dump ash in the trash. As catchy as that sounds, it can be annoying. It’s so much better to have an ash tray nearby when you’re smoking a joint, and no, a shot glass doesn’t count. You could easily use a lame looking ash tray, but there’s no reason to do so when you could get an ashtray that doubles as a debowler.

Rather than smacking your bowl or piece against the side of your ash tray–admit it, we’ve all done it–use a debowler. It works much like a paper clip or bobby pin, and allows you to dig out any ash that remains stuck. But, it’s actually attached right to the ash tray itself. Simply dig your bowl around, and the ash falls directly into the tray. It’s the most convenient way to get rid of your ash.

Interested in something a bit more classic? Peep this black, ceramic ash tray.

Price: $19.50

9. Best Weed Accessories- Stash Jar: Tightvac – 1 oz Vacuum Seal Portable Storage Container

Storing bud in the right container is a requirement if you want to keep it fresh and moist. Plastic baggies, my friend, are not a fantastic choice. While many of us stoners have used a mason jar or two in the past, it’s best to invest in a smell-proof stash jar. Not only will you keep that greeny-ness locked-and-loaded, but you’ll also keep it moist as the day you picked up.

The Tightvac Portable Storage Container is the be all, end all, when it comes to stash containers. It’s super lightweight and made of durable material. If you prefer to buy in bulk, this baby holds up to a zip–or ounce for those who aren’t up on the stoner lingo. In the same breath, if you like to travel, this is the perfect solution. Once it’s shut, it creates a semi-vacuum, keeping in all smells. You’ll be worry free with this stash jar.

Looking for something stainless steel? Check out this stash jar.

Price: $9.99

10. Best Weed Accessories – Scale: American Weigh Scales AWS-600-BLK Digital Personal Nutrition Scale

As a stoner, having a scale on hand is awesome. Let’s be honest. Most of us know grams and ounces because of our smoking habits. But, using a scale takes that knowledge to a whole new level. If you love to bake and make edibles, having the exact amount of bud on hand is super important. After all, baking requires precise measurements. Whatever the reason, a scale is a fantastic cannabis accessory.

The American Weigh Scales AWS-600 is the answer to your weed accessory prayers. It has a 600 gram capacity–far more than most stoners would ever need on a daily basis. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, and is easy to recalibrate with a 500 gram weight. Just pop in a few AAA batteries, and you’re set to go. Stop eyeballing your weed, and start weighing it out.

Not exactly what you’re looking for? Check out this scale’s brother.

Price: $7.93

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.