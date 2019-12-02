Darcey Silva’s Net Worth on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Darcey Silva, star of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, is a successful reality star, musician, model, fashion entrepreneur and actress. Silva is probably best known for her role on 90 Day Fiancé and the franchise’s various spinoffs, but she has also has film credits as both an actress and producer for the film White T. Silva and her twin sister Stacey recently released music on Spotify and also co-founded the fashion brand Hof11.

With so many entrepreneurial endeavors under her belt, fans might be wondering how much money she makes. What is Silva’s salary and annual income? Since Silva isn’t an A-list actor or celebrity, it’s hard to determine her exact net worth, as sites like Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes haven’t covered her finances in the past. Although her net worth isn’t completely clear, we do have an idea of how much money 90 Day Fiancé reality stars make.

Here’s what we know about Silva’s net worth, including how she makes her money and what she does with it:

1. She Co-Founded the Fashion Brand Hof11 With Her Twin Sister Stacey

Silva and her twin sister Stacey co-founded the fashion brand Hof11, which is short for House of 11. Her LinkedIn page states that she launched the company in October, 2010 and that it’s based out of Los Angeles. The twins are also the co-founders of Eleventh Entertainment, which is an “entertainment team dedicated to creating content that entertains and inspires others.”

Silva’s LinkedIn bio reads, “Experienced Co-Founder in the entertainment and fashion industry with a demonstrated history of working in tv/film productions. Skilled in Film Production, fashion and acting. Strong business development and worked with Fortune 500 professionals.”

2. Silva & Stacey Launched a Career in Music Last Year & Appear on Various Spinoffs of the 90 Day Franchise

Silva and Stacey also recently attempted to launch a career in music as the Silva Twins, debuting their first song titled “Lock Your Number” on Spotify last year. The dynamic duo described the song on CDBaby as a “fun dance song which has a very catchy, memorable hook that everyone can relate to.”

The twins have also appeared together on spinoffs of the 90 Day franchise; they were featured on several episodes of Pillow Talk, where they invited viewers into their homes to watch the newest episodes of 90 Day Fiancé, while Silva recently appeared on Before the 90 Days with ex-boyfriend Tom Brooks. The ladies were a big hit on Pillow Talk and kept fans on their toes with hilarious commentary and witty remarks as they reacted to the drama and added their own thoughts on the featured couples.

3. She Helped Produce & Starred in the Film White T

Silva helped produce and starred in the film White T, which IMDb describes as a “feel good urban adventure reminiscent of Dude Where’s My Car, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

The synopsis for the film reads, “Herbert & Henry (Jerod and Jamal Mixon) are twin brothers with dreams to become the biggest rap stars in the game. Their chance at super-stardom comes after they buy a T-shirt with a winning golden tag allowing them to perform with Real Deal, the most legendary rapper in the World. The only problem is, Kevin, an equally sized Jewish kid with dreams of singing and blinging, manages to steal the prized White T and has his own plans to perform at the concert. With the help of a gypsy, a goat, and cast of characters as big as Herbert and Henry’s appetites.”

Eleventh Entertainment claims that the movie had a multi-million dollar budget. Silva starred as the character Chanel in the film, according to IMDb.

4. Silva Frequently Promotes Products on Her Instagram Page

Silva promotes several sponsored items on her Instagram page, including the weight loss product BoomBod, FabFitFun boxes, and her own fashion brand, Hof11.

“Started a little late on the summer bod but @boombod got me where I wanted to be and QUICK too,” she wrote on an August 7 post. “Just a week of this stuff and I’ll be hitting the beach bikini confident for the rest of the summer – gotta love that 👙 You’ve all got time too (it’s only a 7 day challenge) so check out their BOGO free sale quick and get your summer bod going.”

Silva also does modeling on the side, and frequently shares her modeling photos on Instagram, although it’s unclear if she is paid for her modeling gigs.

5. 90 Day Fiancé Stars Make Approximately $15,000 Per Season & an Extra $2,500 to Appear on the Tell-All Special

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly make very little money compared to many other reality stars in 2019. Most of them make as little as $15,000 per season, with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the Couples Tell All finale at the end of the season, according to Cheat Sheet.

Nikki Cooper, a friend of David Toborowsky who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5, revealed the cast members only get paid $1,000 per episode, although that number likely varies between the reality stars, considering some of the cast have recurring roles in other seasons.

