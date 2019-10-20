Does Tom Brooks Have a New Girlfriend? Did He & Darcey Break Up?

Tom Brooks, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, was spotted with a woman who closely resembled girlfriend Darcey Silva while attending the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show in September.

The mystery woman appeared in several pictures with Tom, which were posted on Instagram by the group Frauded By TLC. The couple appeared to be cozy and comfortable during the Versace event, while another pictures shows the two cuddled up on the steps of a building. The same woman can be seen standing beside Tom’s mother in yet another photo. You can check out the pictures of the blonde bombshell below, which Frauded By TLC claims were taken directly from his Instagram page.

So what’s going on with Tom’s love life today? Did he and Darcey break up after TLC finished filming, and if so, is he dating somebody new? (Warning: there are potential spoilers regarding Darcey and Tom below!) Here’s what we know:

Photos of Tom & His Mystery Lady Surfaced in Late September

The photos of Tom and his mystery woman surfaced in late September while Tom was attending the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show. A photo of the two dressed up for the event was posted on Frauded By TLC with the caption, “He was allegedly recently spotted at a cafe in Milan with this definitely-not-Darcey beauty and there was most definitely ass-grabbing involved. Allegedly, there is another girl whom Tom was cheating on with this girl.”

The site posted a few more pictures the following day, which can be viewed above. The same woman appears in the photos with Tom, while the two pose together in front of a building. Another photo shows the woman taking a selfie with Tom’s mother Jaynie. Frauded By TLC says the pictures were taken at Woollaton Park, and claims that the photos were pulled “directly from Tom’s Instagram.”

Just a week before Tom’s Versace photo was uncovered, Darcey Silva was partying it up with her twin sister Stacey while celebrating their birthday together in Malta. Both women were vacationing without their boyfriends. Although Malta is just a two-hour flight away from Milan, neither reality star gave any indication that the two met up while they were both in Europe that week.

It’s Unclear at This Time if Tom is Dating Somebody New

It’s unclear at this time if Tom Brooks is dating somebody else, or if he and Darcey even split up to begin with. Both reality stars are honoring their non-disclosure agreement with TLC and haven’t given away any details of their current relationship status, nor have they posted any photos with each other or other, potential partners over the last few weeks, so it’s unclear if the two are still together or not.

However, their silence on social media might not mean much; many 90 Day couples who have rocky and uncertain relationships on the show don’t post anything on social media because TLC doesn’t want them to give away any spoilers, so it could just be that their contractual obligations to the network stops them from sharing much in terms of their relationship status.

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how Tom and Darcey's love story plays out.

