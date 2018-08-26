John McCain’s Grandchildren: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John McCain had seven children who a loving, extended family with multiple grandchildren. McCain’s children include three daughters and four sons, three from his first marriage to Carol Shepp and four from last marriage to Cindy McCain. When McCain was married to Carol Shepp from 1965 to 1980, he adopted her sons, Doug and Andrew, and then they had a daughter, Sidney. He and Cindy McCain had three children: Meghan, Jack, and Jimmy, and adopted a daughter Bridget.

John McCain leaves behind five grandchildren. In May 2018 when Kelly Sadler made a joke about McCain’s passing away, Cindy McCaind said back in a tweet: “May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren.”

@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) May 10, 2018

His grandchildren include little John McCain, just recently born to Jack and Renee McCain in 2016. Then there’s Caroline McCain, who’s very outspoken and even endorsed Hillary Clinton for President. She’s the daughter of Doug McCain, who also has a son Sheldon McCain with his wife Ashley. And John McCain’s son Andrew has two children of his own with wife Lucy: Margaret and Andrew.

Here’s what you need to know about John McCain’s grandchildren.

1. Caroline McCain, John McCain’s Granddaughter, Supported Hillary Clinton Because She Was Angry About What Trump Said About Her Grandpa

Caroline McCain, one of his grandchildren, wrote a heartfelt goodbye to her grandfather on Facebook. She’s a Client Solutions Manager at Facebook, and is the daughter of Doug and Ashley McCain, according to her Facebook page.

In 2016, Caroline endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. She wrote an essay about it on Medium. Her endorsement was partially based on what Donald Trump had said about her grandfather. She wrote: “My grandfather responded with grace and forgiveness — as only a man who was held in captivity for years can. But I’ve been nursing a grudge ever since.” She’s very outspoken about politics, but she also has a sharp sense of humor that comes through on her Twitter feed.

Well folks I think they should've pushed the fireworks til tomorrow pic.twitter.com/x95Tc55xUW — Caroline McCain (@ccmccain) July 5, 2016

On occasion, she’s shared quotes from her grandfather on social media.

She’s also outspoken about religion. In June she wrote on Facebook: “If you want to take the Bible literally when it talks about ______ (fill in the blank), then you sure as hell better take it literally when it talks about welcoming refugees.”

2. One of McCain’s Grandsons, Sheldon, Attended UVA

Caroline McCain’s brother, Sheldon “Shepp” McCain, born to Ashely and Doug McCain, is not in the spotlight as much as his sister. In 2008, Pilot Online noted that he was attending Norfolk Academy. According to his and his dad’s Facebook pages, he later graduated from UVA (the University of Virginia.)

3. John McCain Shared an Adorable Photo with Grandson John McCain in 2016

Renee Swift McCain and Jack McCain, who were married in 2013, had their first child, a son named John in 2016. John McCain was ecstatic when the little boy was born. He shared this adorable photo on social media with his new grandson:

Loved meeting my grandson John today – our family is truly blessed! pic.twitter.com/ZcDAp5Bfiy — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 20, 2016

Renee has shared many proud photos of her son on social media over the last couple years.

4. John’s Son Andrew McCain Has Two Children: Margaret & Andrew

Andrew “Andy” McCain, one of John McCain’s adopted sons, does not have a huge presence on the Internet. But in a 2008 interview with Arizona Central, he mentioned that he was married and had three children. He’s married to Lucy McCain and they have two children: Margaret McCain, who is about 26, and Andrew, who is now about 23.

During the November 2012 elections, Margaret wrote on Facebook: “‘Whatever comes of our quadrennial sojourn to the ballot box, we can rest in the sovereign goodness of a Father who sits enthroned in the heavens and, with majesty and mystery, does whatever he pleases.’ Thankful that I can vote, but that I don’t have to put my hope in politics!”

5. Meghan McCain Moved Up Her Wedding Because of Her Dad’s Illness

Not all of John McCain’s children have children of their own yet. In fact, some of his children have only been married for a short time. Meghan McCain married Ben Domenech on November 21, 2017. They actually pushed up their wedding date because of her father’s battle with cancer.

And Jimmy McCain was married in April 2016.

Our son Jimmy McCain was married yesterday. It was a glorious day. @SenJohnMcCain @MeghanMcCain pic.twitter.com/0ZNjaqrfSo — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) April 17, 2016

Bridget McCain, John McCain’s youngest daughter, was adopted from Bangladesh. She’s 26 and a graduate of Arizona State University.