Renee Swift McCain, Jack McCain’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Renee Swift McCain is married to Jack McCain, one of John McCain’s youngest sons. Together, they have built a wonderful life together. They both serve in the military and they have a child and a greyhound. Renee often posts loving messages on social media about her family. She and Jack are also dedicated to fighting racism, which sadly, they encounter far too frequently. Read on to learn all about Renee.

1. She and Jack McCain Were Married in 2013

In 2013, Renee Swift and Jack McCain were married at San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral. A reception followed at the California Academy of Sciences. All of McCain’s children attended. The rehearsal dinner the night before took place at the Tonga Room of the Fairmont Hotel.

Toasting Renee and Jack on their wedding day! pic.twitter.com/dTV3W65uyh — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 2, 2013

Sadly, when John McCain announced his son’s wedding on Facebook, numerous racist comments were left in response, including some people who referred to the McCains as “traitors.”

When @McCainJack and I married, many people wrote that I was going to be the downfall of the GOP and would ruin a bloodline,they even compared me to the fall of the Egyptian empire with the introduction of Nubians. This type of rhetoric is unfortunate, sadly I have no better word https://t.co/iWSUgCVamk — Renee Swift McCain (@RSwiftMcCain) January 14, 2018

The couple has been fighting racism their entire relationship. Jack made headlines in 2016 after he called out people who criticized ad by Old Navy that featured an interracial couple. He tweeted: “To the people upset about the #OldNavy ‘Scandal’ of a picture of a mixed race marriage, eat it.” He also called them “ignorant racists.” His post was met with huge support, including from his wife.

After their wedding, they honeymooned in Africa. Jack was scheduled for another deployment shortly after their honeymoon.

2. She Serves in the Air Force Reserve

As an #AirForce Medical Service Corps (MSC), I have had the privilege of working w/wonderful nurses and flight nurses. Two of them pictured here for #NursesWeek2018 #NurseAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/lKUxV8L41d — Renee Swift McCain (@RSwiftMcCain) May 9, 2018

Renee serves in the Air Force Reserve. She’s currently in the Air Force Medical Service Corps. Her husband has always been very supportive of her career.

Happy #NationalSpousesDay to my love @McCainJack – I couldn’t serve without your support. pic.twitter.com/WwQR5nOU1F — Renee Swift McCain (@RSwiftMcCain) January 26, 2018

3. Renee, Who Is Two Years Older Than Jack, First Met Her Husband When They Were in Guam

I was just in @OldNavy this weekend! Bought something for me and my husband. #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/fE5s97yDny — Renee Swift McCain (@RSwiftMcCain) May 2, 2016

Renee, 29, married Jack, 27, in 2013. They first met years earlier when Jack was stationed in Guam, serving in the Navy. Renee was also stationed in Guam as the captain in the Air Force Reserves.

4. Renee & Jack Had Their First Child in 2016

And baby makes three… pic.twitter.com/pKkymX5hNw — Renee Swift McCain (@RSwiftMcCain) November 19, 2016

In November 2016, Renee and Jack celebrated the birth of their first child. And their baby is growing up just beautifully.

She and Jack are also the proud “parents” of a greyhound.

#flashback to when my beloved #Italian Greyhound was a puppy. #NationalPuppyDay She was the best puppy, now she’s just a spoiled diva. pic.twitter.com/pLYqWCh3hu — Renee Swift McCain (@RSwiftMcCain) March 23, 2018

And the pup is absolutely adorable.

Our #italiangreyhound Phillipa in her Sunday best hanging out with one of her best friends (the heater). pic.twitter.com/178FbLBeRJ — Renee Swift McCain (@RSwiftMcCain) March 18, 2018

5. Renee Frequently Posts Happily About Her Husband & Her Life on Social Media

Wishing my handsome husband @McCainJack a very happy birthday today! pic.twitter.com/0QQbI8hmbi — Renee Swift McCain (@RSwiftMcCain) May 2, 2018

Renee and Jack appear to be very much in love. Renee often posts loving and happy updates about her life on social media, and Jack does the same about her.

Sunday Starbucks date with my love. pic.twitter.com/yMIT6VekBm — Renee Swift McCain (@RSwiftMcCain) May 6, 2018

She’s also a strong advocate and mentor for women. And she has a great sense of humor.