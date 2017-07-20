Carol Shepp McCain, John McCain’s First Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carol Shepp McCain was Senator John McCain’s first wife, a woman who has been the source of quite a bit of controversy over the years whenever McCain’s past is brought up. She was severely injured while he was a POW, and he met his wife Cindy while he and Carol were still married. Although their divorce received a lot of negative coverage, the two were actually very amicable and had a friendly relationship when McCain passed away. In fact, Shepp had supported all his political campaigns. Read on to learn more about Carol Shepp McCain.
1. She Was a Swimsuit Model Before She Had a Devastating Car Crash
Carol grew up in Philadelphia and had a successful career as a runway model for Jantzen swimwear while she lived in Philadelphia. Being 5’8″, she was the perfect height for her job. She was working a a model when she and John McCain married in 1965. But in 1969, she suffered a car crash that left her with severe internal injuries and a shattered pelvis and left arm. It was December 24, 1969, and she skidded on the ice, hitting a telephone pole. She was thrown from the car and was found hours later.
She was in the hospital for six months and much of her bone had to be cut away in order to save her legs, The Daily Mail reported. She was left in a wheelchair, and eventually learned to walked again. She’s lost quite a bit of height since that accident, standing at 5’4″ and still has a limp today. When they were divorced, John McCain agreed to pay all her medical expenses for life. Carol has said that their divorce had nothing to do with her accident. She said he simply wasn’t ready to be 40 and still desperately wanted to be 25.
2. John McCain Adopted Her Two Children and They Had a Daughter Together
John and Carol first met when he was in the Naval Academy. In 1958, she married one of his classmates, Alasdair Swanson, and they had two children: Douglas and Andrew. But they divorced in 1964 and she sued Alasdair for infidelity.
She and John met again in 1964 and began dating. They married on July 3, 1965 in Philadelphia. The very next year, he adopted Douglas and Andrew. In 1966, they gave birth to their daughter, Sidney. After he was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967 and spent five-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, she raised their children with the help of friends and family. She sent him frequent packages, but few actually were given to him. She never told her husband about her car accident, because she didn’t want to burden him even more.
3. He Met Cindy McCain While He and Carol Were Still Married
In his 2002 memoir, John said that he and Carol were separated before he and Cindy started dating. But Los Angeles Times journalists discovered that he and Cindy were still living together in January 1980, after he and Cindy had been dating for nine months. John and Cindy married five weeks after Carol and John were divorced.
John McCain regretted his actions during that time period. He said that ending his first marriage was “my greatest moral failure.”
At the time, friends said they had no idea their marriage was in trouble. But the divorce itself was amicable and John gave Carol full custody and agreed to pay alimony and child support, along with Sidney’s college tuition.
4. John and Carol Later Became Friends and She Supported His Campaigns
There was no bitterness between John and Carol. In 2008, she talked to the Daily Mail because she wanted to publicly show her support for John and his presidential campaign. At the time, she even had a John McCain sticker on her car.
He’s a good guy. We are still good friends. He is the best man for president.”
5. She Once Said About Working for the White House Visitors Office: ‘I’m Always in Tears But I Love This Job’
Carol was very close to former President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan. During the divorce, Nancy arranged for Carol and Sidney to live with the family of Edwin Meese, The Washington Post reported. Nancy later named Carol head of the White House Visitors Office when Ronald Reagan was elected President. Carol was great at her job. She expanded the Easter Egg Roll attendance and planned national Christmas activities. In 1981, she was director of the Reagans’ inaugural ball.
She once said about her job at the White House: “I’m always in tears, but I love the job. I’m really having a ball.”
In 1991 after the Gulf War, she was spokeswoman for a committee that held a victory celebration in D.C. She later worked for the National Soft Drink Association.
In 2003, Carol retired. Today, she’s retired and living in Virginia Beach. And although she never remarried, friends said she had a lot of boyfriends, many whom fell head over heels in love with her.
10 Comments
10 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
I think the press and many others are holding this man to be the great person that he is not. So far the story about his involvement in the 1988 Savings and Loan crisis has not be brought up either. He was mixed up in that with Charles Keating. It appears a lot of this man’s skeletons have been buried. In due time more truth will surface relating this this man.
I can’t get over that Arizona kept him in office when he voted down the health bill. Arizona paid the highest premiums in the country and it was so hard on them. He didn’t have to worry about paying for health care. How could a caring decent man leave a wonderful wife after she was in a car accident and left her disabled for a younger, healthy woman. There is a lot of phony, corrupt people in government and I find it hard to show John McCain much respect.
He didn’t support the heath care bill and he didn’t vote down the repeal because he didn’t agree it needed revamping or repealing, he was very clear that it was the method being used to try and repeal it he had a problem with. It many ways I think his point was that 2 wrongs don’t make a right and I can’t fault him for that. Had the process been moved forward the way it was meant to be he probably would have been very vocal about changing or re-writing the bill.
Are you sure that it was John McCain that was unhappy, wanting to move on and not Carol or maybe both of them? The challenges of assimilating back into an established relationship after being a POW,a POW’s spouse and the survivor of the major injuries she was are each difficult and they already had some tough thins to deal with as a couple before he left for war. None of us can say what was going on in that marriage or any marriage for that matter and the simple fact that they remained friends until his passing and that his first wife campaigned for him and publicly supported him says all I need to know about both of them as people, mistakes and all. We are able to overlook if not forgive Donald Trump for his multiple transgressions with wives and women in general but somehow John McCain’s perceived faults are unforgivable?
STOP MAKING HIM A GREAT GUY ,AS MAN HE IS NOT ALL THAT HE IS A CHEATER AND TREATED HIS FIRST WIFE LIKE A DOG . FOR BETTER OR WORST TILL DEATH DO U PART WHAT ABOUT THOSE VOWS. IT DOESN’T MATTER TO MCCAIN , HE IS A DEMO-RAT NOT A REPUBLICAN HE IS AN A-HOLE. NEVER DID ONE THING TO HELP OUR SERVICE MEN AT THE VA HOSPITAL -ARIZONA WHAT DID HE EVER DO BUT TAKE MONIES AND GRAFT LIKE ALL WASHINGTON BLOW HEARTS….. STOP ALL THIS PRAISE IT IS SO PHONY. REMEMBER GOD DOES NOT LIKE UGLY………..LETS MOVE ON SO SORRY JOHN BUT MU WERE NOT ALL THAT IN WASHINGTON NEVER DID ANYTHING BUT VOTED AGAINST THE REPUBLICANS . REST IN PEACE AND NOW LET SOMEONE ELSE TAKE YOUR SIT AND DO A MUCH BETTER JOB……