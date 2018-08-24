Meghan McCain Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Meghan McCain is an American author, columnist, and blogger, and the daughter of Arizona Republican Senator John McCain. The McCain family is large – Meghan has seven siblings, and is the eldest of the four children of John and Cindy Hensley McCain.

McCain announced Friday that her father was discontinuing cancer treatment and thanked supporters for their support of his treatment over the last year while he battled brain cancer.

She is married with no children as of 2018. Here’s what you need to know about Meghan McCain’s family:

1. Meghan’s Father John McCain is an American Politician & War Hero Who Ran for President in 2008 Against Obama

John McCain, Meghan’s father, is a senior United States Senator from Arizona. He has held the seat since he was first elected in 1986. He was the Republican nominee for President of the United States in the 2008 election, which he lost to Barack Obama.

John McCain was a Navy fighter pilot during the Vietnam War, according to History.com. He was taken prisoner after his plane was shot down, and he subsequently suffered five and a half years of torture and confinement before his release in 1973.

“McCain eventually spent five and a half years in various prison camps, three and a half of those in solitary confinement, and was repeatedly beaten and tortured before he was finally released, along with other American POWs, on March 14, 1973, less than two months after the Vietnam cease fire went into effect. McCain earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross,” History.com reports.

McCain was first elected to political office on November 2, 1982, easily winning a seat in the House of Representatives after his well-known war record resonated with the American people. He was re-elected in 1984.

In July, 2017, McCain’s office released a statement that McCain, 80 at the time, was diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator’s care told CNN in July, 2017. The senator had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot, and lab results from that surgery confirmed the presence of brain cancer.

2. Cindy McCain, Meghan’s Mother, is the Daughter of Beer Distributor Jim Hensley & Battled Addiction to Prescription Pain Killers

Cindy McCain has spoken publicly about battling an addiction to prescription painkillers. According to a 2008 Washington Post article, she became addicted to Vicodin and Percocet in 1989 after undergoing back surgery for ruptured disks. Cindy allegedly hid the addiction from her husband, and finally recovered in 1992.

“I think it made me a better person as well as a better parent, so I think it would be very important to talk about it and be very upfront about it,” she told Access Hollywood in 2008.

Cindy also revealed to Jay Leno that she tries to keep an open dialogue about addiction because she doesn’t “want anyone to wind up in the shoes that I did at the time.”

She is beer distributor Jim Hensley’s daughter, and heiress to a “Phoenix beer distributorship that is worth hundreds of millions of dollars,” reported The New York Times. Sites that estimate celebrity net worth often peg Cindy’s net worth at more than $100 million, although no one knows the exact amount. The company distributes Budweiser and Bud Light products.

3. Her Great Grandfather Was John Sidney McCain Senior, an Admiral in the U.S. Navy During World War II

According to information on the official U.S. Navy website, the McCain’s traditionally served in the Army for generations. The website states that one family member served on the staff of George Washington, another fought in the Civil War, and another became a three-star general in the army during World War I.

McCain Sr. sailed around the world as part of the Great White Fleet commissioned by President Teddy Roosevelt. He eventually served as a commander in the Pacific during World War II. After the United States officially entered the war following the attack at Pearl Harbor, McCain’s force was the one ready to defend the mainland in case the Japanese kept coming.

In May of 1942, McCain was made the commander of all land-based naval aircraft in the South Pacific. He was named the Chief of Naval Aeronautics in Washington D.C., commanded the Fast Carrier Task Force, and was awarded the Navy Cross for his service during the war. According to Senator John McCain, his grandfather did not want to stay for the surrender of the Japanese, telling his admiral that he “doesn’t give a damn about seeing the surrender.”

McCain Sr. suffered a heart attack and died within hours of his return from the war. After his death, Congress promoted him to full admiral out of respect for his service, and buried him at Arlington National Cemetery.

4. Meghan McCain’s Husband, Ben Domenech, Is Also a Blogger & Co-Founded the RedState Group Blog

Domenech is a conservative writer, blogger, and television commentator, according to Wikipedia. He is the founder and the publisher of The Federalist, he hosts The Federalist Radio Hour, and writes The Transom, a daily subscription newsletter for political insiders. He also co-founded the RedState group blog.

He previously worked as an editor-in-chief of ‘The City’ and presented a daily free-market podcast, Coffee and Markets. He was hired as a blogger for The Washington Post in 2006 but was resigned after multiple instances of plagiarism came to light, according to Wiki Net Worth.

As the youngest political appointee in George W. Bush’s administration, Ben worked as a speechwriter for HHS Secretary Tommy Thompson and Texas Senator John Cornyn, according to Hollywood Life.

McCain and Domenech didn’t publicly reveal when they first started dating, and kept their relationship private until announcing their engagement last year. Her father called Domenech a “very fine man,” who he is “very proud and very happy” to see them together. They married on her father’s estate.

5. Meghan Has Seven Siblings – Three From Her Father’s Previous Marriage, Two From John’s Marriage to Her Mother Cindy, and One Adopted Little Sister

McCain has seven siblings – four half/step siblings, and two full-blood siblings from her father’s second marriage to her mother Cindy. Her youngest sister Bridget was adopted from Bangladesh when she was just three months old, from an orphanage run by the late Mother Teresa in Dhaka to help her receive medical attention. The girl suffered from a cleft palate that was so severe she could not eat.

When Meghan’s father was married to his first wife, Carol Shepp, he adopted her sons from a previous marriage. Doug, Meghan’s eldest brother, is a pilot for American Airlines, and Andy, is an executive at Hensley & Co. Together, John and Carol had Sidney, who is in the music business.

When John McCain married his second wife, Meghan’s mother Cindy, in 1980, the couple had three more children: Meghan, Jack and Jimmy, before adopting Bridget. Meghan herself is an author, columnist, and blogger, and currently co-hosts on ABC’s Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show The View.