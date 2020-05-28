Former Minneapolis Police Officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng Identified In George Floyd Arrest

Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng have been identified as two of the four Minneapolis police officers who were fired in connection with the George Floyd arrest, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Floyd died in police custody after the Minneapolis Police Department described him as suffering “medical distress.” However, the arrest was captured in a viral and very disturbing video that showed Floyd lying prone and handcuffed on the ground as a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes.

The previously identified officers in the video were Derek Chauvin, who continued kneeling on Floyd’s neck even after Floyd appeared to become non-responsive, and Tou Thao, who was seen in the video interacting with bystanders as they Floyd pleaded with officers to intervene because Floyd couldn’t breathe.

The statement from the police also said that Floyd “physically resisted officers” after he had exited his vehicle. However, video from a nearby restaurant showed Floyd complying with officers.

Even if Floyd had needed to be restrained, Seth Stoughton, an associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of law and a former Florida police officer, said the use of force he saw exhibited on Floyd in the video was “appalling.” He also noted that Floyd appeared to be unconscious for several minutes before Chauvin got off of his neck:

It took the bystanders about 20 seconds to start saying he was non-responsive…Officers are under an obligation to monitor the person they’re arresting. Saying we didn’t notice is not a good excuse. You should have. That’s your job. It’s one of the most tragic aspects of this case. I would be expecting officers to be monitoring his vitals, checking his pulse, making sure he has a heartbeat and is still breathing.

All Four Officers Involved Have Been Fired

A police cadet by the name of Thomas Lane is shown as graduating to become a police cadet a little over a year in March of 2019, according to the city of Minneapolis’ records.

Heavy was unable to find Officer Kueng in the City of Minneapolis or Minneapolis Police websites. Heavy has requested disciplinary records and the years of service for both Lane and Kueng as well as any commendations the two have received.

The other two officers in the video — Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao — have also been fired. Chauvin was involved in three officer-involved shootings before this incident and Thao received multiple complaints and was accused of using excessive force in a prior incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Said He Wants Chauvin Charged

Mayor Jacob Frey announced Tuesday on Twitter that all four officers were fired, calling that decision “the right call.”

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

Frey has also called for Chauvin to face charges while speaking to a group of reporters Wednesday, saying “I can’t see coming to a different answer there and I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to say that,” local TV station KARE-11 reported:

We watched for five, whole excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man. I saw no threat, I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary. By the way, that particular technique that was used is not authorized by the MPD, it is not something officers are trained on and should not be used period … We are not talking about a split-second decision that was made incorrectly; there are somewhere around 300 seconds in those five minutes, every one of which the officer could have turned back, every second of which, he could have removed his knee from George Floyd’s neck.

The FBI is investigating the case, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

