Andrew Wilhoite: Clinton Township, Indiana Man Charged With Murder Wins Primary From Jail

Andrew Wilhoite is the man who won a primary election in Clinton Township, Indiana from jail where he is facing charges, accused of the murder of his wife, Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite.

Indiana State Police allege Andrew Wilhoite murdered wife Nikki Wilhoite, 41, by hitting her with a blunt object. Police allege he then dumped her body near a creek. She was reported missing March 25, 2022, and her body was found early the next day, according to WTHR. Andrew Wilhoite initially denied any involvement in her killing, police told local news outlets. Indiana State Police wrote in court documents he later confessed to killing his wife with a flower pot. Wilhoite was nominated by Clinton Township voters to fill a spot as township supervisor. There were three open spots, and three people running for supervisor, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Wilhoite, 40, of Lebanon is awaiting trial in Boone County facing charges filed by Indiana State Police, according to his jail record. He was booked into jail March 26, 2022. He was denied bail in the case, his record shows.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nearly 22% of Clinton Township Voters Voted for Wilhoite, According to Election Results

His wife Nikki Wilhoite had just finished her last round of chemotherapy. #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/mdhloeyqxi — Popitics (@Popitics1) May 6, 2022

Wilhoite was on the ballot to fill one of three vacant seats on the Clinton Township supervisor board, and only three people were running in the primary, according to the Boone County, Indiana 2022 Primary Election Results. All three of the candidates ran on the Republican ticket, and no candidates were running on the Democratic ticket.

A total of 276 Clinton Township voters turned out to vote, and 60 of those voters, or 21.74%, voted for Wilhoite. The two other candidates also running on the GOP ticket were Bradley J. Smith, who secured 110 votes, and Michael Young, who secured 106 votes. STATS Indiana indicates Clinton Township has a population of 906.

WTHR reported Wilhoite could be sentenced to 45 to 60 years in prison if he is convicted on the charge of 1st-degree murder.

Wilhoite remains eligible to run for local office unless he is convicted of a felony charge, Brad King, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, told the Indianapolis Star.

“Under our legal system, every person is innocent until proven guilty,” King told the newspaper. “If a candidate is ultimately convicted, then depending upon the timing of that conviction, the person can be replaced on the ballot by the political party that has a vacancy.”

If Wilhoite is elected in the general election and remains in jail without a conviction at the time he is sworn in, he could theoretically serve his duties from jail, King said. King told the newspaper no law prohibits an incarcerated person from “exercising the duties of their office.” But officials will make determinations if that situation unfolds, he said.

“How that practically gets executed will depend on the facts,” King said.

If Wilhoite is sworn in, and is then convicted of a felony, the vacancy will be filled by another GOP candidate, King told the newspaper.

Nikki Wilhoite Was Murdered With a Flower Pot & Her Body Was Found Near a Creek

Nikki Wilhoite’s body was found near a creek in northwest Lebanon, Indiana, and Andrew Wilhoite told investigators he hit her with a flower pot during an argument, according to WTHR.

The Boone County Coroner conducted an autopsy and determined her manner of death was homicide, according to a statement from the office of Boone County Coroner Justin R. Sparks.

“My office will continue to work tirelessly on this investigation to provide detectives and the prosecutors office with scientific evidence in the support of justice for the victim, her family, and her loved ones,” the statement said.