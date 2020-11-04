WATCH: Trump Activist Bevelyn Beatty Says She Was Stabbed by Antifa Activists in D.C.

Bevelyn Beatty is the pro-Trump activist who says that she was stabbed by antifa activists in Washington, D.C., in the early hours of November 4.

D.C. police confirmed that a stabbing took place at 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of New York Avenue in the nation’s capital. According to the statement, officers are looking for three suspects, two Black males dressed in all-black clothing and a Black female wearing black sweatpants. The female suspect was armed with a knife, the police said. NBC Washington’s Tom Lynch reported that all of those wounded in the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The area where the stabbing took place is just east of the White House, close to Black Lives Matter Plaza in the city.

Beatty received media attention in July 2020 when she was accused of defacing a Black Lives Matter in New York City, reported the Staten Island Advance at the time. Beatty, a native of Staten Island was taken into custody alongside another woman, Edmee Chavannes.

Shortly after the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Beatty, Chavennes and another man, Kevin Whitt, were accused of defacing a Black Lives Matter monument close to the White House, the Washington Post reports.

Beatty Said That She Was Trying to Prevent Another Man From Being Attacked When She Was Stabbed

Well-known & outspoken Evangelist Bevelyn Beatty, was stabbed in the back, as the other gentleman was bleeding PROFUSELY after being stabbed in the neck! Sources are saying they were ambushed, allegedly, by #BLM & #Antifa.

In an Instagram video, Bevelyn Beatty, 29, identified herself as one of the people who was stabbed during the altercation. Beatty says in the video that she was stabbed “by Black Lives Matter kids.” Beatty adds that she and a group of people she was with were trying to protect a man who they felt was about to be attacked. That’s when she was stabbed.

NBC Washington reports that all of those stabbed identified themselves as members of the Proud Boys. Later on the morning of November 4, WUSA9, citing police sources, said that officials could no long confirm that the victims were members of the Proud Boys or if the suspects were Black Lives Matter activists.

Purported Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Says He Was Stabbed in the Stomach During the Incident

A few hours before the attack, Beatty posted a photo to Instagram showing her in Washington D.C. Beatty wrote in the caption, “Guess where we’re going?! Harry’s! I’m going to have good food, and celebrate the announcement that WILL be made. Trump is your president! Meet me there❤️.”

The purported leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, told The Gateway Pundit that he was stabbed in the stomach and Beatty was stabbed in the back. Tarrio told the website, “We were helping some guy that was getting stabbed by two black males and one female. Bevelyn got stabbed as well as two Proud Boys and the guy they were attacking. I got slashed, but it’s not serious. We were walking to our cars.”

Bevelyn Beatty, Edmee Chavannes and several other black conservatives tear down the #BLM/#ANTIFA signs at White House and call out the lies of the Democrats.@RealAVNews https://t.co/vWE9zNIFzQ pic.twitter.com/CB0BPgQAjS — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BBergquam) October 27, 2020

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “the Proud Boys are self-described “western chauvinists” who adamantly deny any connection to the racist “alt-right,” insisting they are simply a fraternal group spreading an “anti-political correctness” and “anti-white guilt” agenda.”

