DC Renames Plaza in Honor of Black Lives Matter

The Washington D.C. mayor has renamed a plaza outside of the White House to “Black Lives Matter” — a move many are praising for its defiance against President Donald Trump.

Mayor Muriel Bowser directed city crews on Friday to paint the two-block long mural in honor of the protesters who took to the streets this past week following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in white police custody.

The mural consists of large, yellow block-letters spelling out the words “Black Lives Matter” across 16th street, which leads to Lafayette Square and the White House.

According to CNN, Bowser told reporters that she and other DC Council members were there “as Washingtonians — we simply all want to be here together in peace to demonstrate that in America — you can peacefully assemble, you can bring grievances to your government, and you can demand change.”

The democrat, who has been the city’s mayor since 2015, also demanded that Trump remove federal soldiers from Washington.

I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Bowser posted a letter on Twitter that she sent to the Trump administration asking for the “extraordinary” federal law enforcement and military presence to be withdrawn from the city.

She cited concerns over the unidentified federal personnel on the streets of the city, claiming they “pose both safety and national security risks” by “inflaming demonstrators” and “adding to the grievances” of mostly peaceful protesters.

The Mural’s Message to the White House is Loud-and-Clear

The “BLACK LIVES MATTER” mural is comprised of roughly 50-foot-wide yellow letters on a section of 16th Street, expanding the width of the two-lane street.

The work began early Friday morning after Bowser contacted the painters, CNN reported.

The mayor later tweeted out that the street’s section has officially been dubbed the “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

A sign declaring the new name has also been posted in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church just blocks away from the White House.

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Bowser has received a wave of approval online, many praising her for the strong symbolism behind the mural.

Thank you, Mayor, for standing up for justice and all residents of DC. — Kim Nead (@kim_nead) June 5, 2020

As a former 50-year resident of our wonderful city, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. For all you do on behalf of all of us, thank you. We're all behind you. Let us know if you need anything. Keep us posted. #LeanOnMe https://t.co/kokYbaLOxG — 🕯️𝚓𝚎𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 𝚜𝚖𝚢𝚝𝚑 (@purejuice6) June 5, 2020

Bowser has Publicly Clashed with President Trump Following a Week’s Worth of Protests in the Nation’s Capital

Scores of anti-police brutality riots erupted nationwide after harrowing footage emerged of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

Chauvin has since been charged with second degree murder on top of a third degree murder charge and manslaughter.

The new plaza sits near the church where protesters were forcibly removed on Monday evening — right before Trump walked through Lafayette Park to pose for a photo-op. Trump drew criticism for holding a bible for photographers in front of St. John’s church during the time of social unrest.

The demonstrations drew “draconian responses from the White House,” according to BBC, including an order from the president to send thousands of federal troops into the city.

Bowser has since repeatedly clashed with the White House, calling the decision to use violence on the protesters “shameful.”

Meanwhile, Trump was seen at a press conference later Friday evening encouraging states to call in the National Guard to help them “dominate the streets” as big cities still face protests.

READ NEXT: Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House